Great Falls Chamber hosts business networking event during rodeo circuit finals
The Great Falls Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Business After Hours event during the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals, creating a networking opportunity for entrepreneurs. The event will be held Friday, Jan. 13, from 4-6 p.m. The location is still being determined, but it will be listed on...
Mountaineers Assist With Habitat For Humanity
KERRVILLE, TX: Schreiner employees and Athletic Department had 66 people brave the cold and rain on Saturday to volunteer at the Kerrville Habitat for Humanity. The athletes and Schreiner Employees worked a total of 164 hours blessing two families with “friends and family” hours. Their volunteer efforts will assist the families realize their dreams of home ownership. Below are some pictures of the work being accomplished, a little warmth and R&R, as well as the site location where the work was completed.
