KERRVILLE, TX: Schreiner employees and Athletic Department had 66 people brave the cold and rain on Saturday to volunteer at the Kerrville Habitat for Humanity. The athletes and Schreiner Employees worked a total of 164 hours blessing two families with “friends and family” hours. Their volunteer efforts will assist the families realize their dreams of home ownership. Below are some pictures of the work being accomplished, a little warmth and R&R, as well as the site location where the work was completed.

KERRVILLE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO