themonitor.net
Willie Wheeler
Funeral services for Willie Wheeler, 77 were held Dec. 27, 2022, at the Eubank Memorial Chapel Rev. Gordon Hudson officiating. Burial followed at Goshen Cemetery under direction of Eubank Cedar Creek Funeral Home of Mabank. Willie was born Oct. 14, 1945, in Athens and passed away Dec. 20, 2022 in...
Karla Linebaugh
Karla Linebaugh, 70 of Kemp, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Dec. 21, 2022. Karla was born Aug. 7, 1952, in Dallas, to Harold Penny and Alive Berniece Wright. Karla was employed by Wal-Mart for 27 years, she held various different positions while at Wal-Mart but, was always known for her good work ethic.
Kendelyn Jane (Walker) Prokop
Body Kendelyn Jane (Walker) Prokop, born June 15, 1940 passed away Dec. 19, 2022. She was both an hourly worker and a business-owning, entrepreneur. In her lifetime, she was most proud of her upholstery shop where she employed her gift for interior design with flare and confidence. She was organized,...
The Lee Way zoning change granted
During the meeting members of the Coleman family who are neigbors to the development complained of excessive noise and a negative impact on their quality of life. Council Member Ken Foster stated to the representatives of the development, “It’s not that you don’t have a nice project. We all realize there is noise and traffic involved in these things. But I think there needs to be a reasonable compromise between the people who live there on a daily basis and the construction as it goes forward.” Foster continued saying the dredging operations were quite noisy and disruptive. “I think the city could have enforced more stringent penalties on the ordinances we have. Going forward, I think we need to have some assurances that you’ll work with the community in terms of their concerns and how this might put you in a position to move forward with your project,” said Foster.
Mabank ISD CTE program prepares students to enter workforce
Mabank CTE auto students Junior Joseph Vallejo (from left), Sophomore Michael Greenhaw and Sophomore Parker Armstrong work on an engine. To date, Eason can boast that his automotive program has helped students become gainfully employed or enrolled in post-secondary automotive programs, has aided more than one student in opening his or her own automotive business, has produced award winning post-secondary students, has created student partnerships with major companies and has fostered one of the youngest Porsche certified mechanics in the United States.
Eustace girls, boys fall in doubleheader with Scurry-Rosser
The Eustace Lady Bulldogs and the Eustace Bulldogs fall in their matchups with the Scurry-Rosser Lady Wildcats and Wildcats Dec. 20 at home. The Lady Bulldogs fall 39-27 and sit at 9-8 overall and 2-1 in district play. The Bulldogs fall 55-40 to Scurry-Rosser and are 2-13 overall and 0-1 in district play.
