Visors, bucket hats and baseball caps were the main source of shade as 38 retirees played shuffleboard on a recent Monday in downtown Fort Pierce. It was the embodiment of Florida in December: Early-morning temperatures started in the 60s and crept into the 70s as players competed with a backdrop of the Indian River Lagoon and a cloudless sky. Beyond the occasional laugh or playful tease, the most prominent sound was fiberglass discs gliding across green, rectangular courts.

FORT PIERCE, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO