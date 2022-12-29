Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of scammers pretending to be with law enforcement
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about scammers who are pretending to be with the sheriff’s office. Officials said people got phone calls on Thursday that told them they have missed court, and they are being asked to send money so a warrant won’t be issued for them. […]
themonitor.net
The Lee Way zoning change granted
During the meeting members of the Coleman family who are neigbors to the development complained of excessive noise and a negative impact on their quality of life. Council Member Ken Foster stated to the representatives of the development, “It’s not that you don’t have a nice project. We all realize there is noise and traffic involved in these things. But I think there needs to be a reasonable compromise between the people who live there on a daily basis and the construction as it goes forward.” Foster continued saying the dredging operations were quite noisy and disruptive. “I think the city could have enforced more stringent penalties on the ordinances we have. Going forward, I think we need to have some assurances that you’ll work with the community in terms of their concerns and how this might put you in a position to move forward with your project,” said Foster.
1 arrested, 1 at large in connection to Palestine aggravated robberies
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – One man was arrested in connection to aggravated robberies in Palestine. Police are still looking for another man who was allegedly involved. Ja’Maurius Demond Manning turned himself into police on Friday and is in the Houston County Jail, but authorities are trying to locate Dantrell Rashaud Beasley. If anyone know where […]
Man arrested in Henderson County for drug charge
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Henderson County for a drug charge, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy pulled over a vehicle on Tuesday on Henderson County Road 1400 after the driver reportedly committed a traffic violation. Officials said they found possible methamphetamine in the vehicle. Jake Smalley […]
WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
DPS identifies Mineola man who died while allegedly fleeing from police on US 80
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after being hit by a car while he was allegedly running from police in Wood County on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. According to DPS, their preliminary investigation indicates that 30-year-old Justin K. Fitzgerald of Mineola was running from police and “ran into the lanes of travel […]
Drivers urged to use caution on area roadways as New Years approaches
TERRELL, Texas — Drivers are being urged to use extra caution on area roadways as the New Year approaches after a busy day for first responders in Kaufman County. "There have been a number of bad crashes throughout the county in the last few days, and that trend will likely worsen as we approach New Year's," reads a statement from the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department. "Please exercise caution on the highways!"
DPS identifies man struck, killed by vehicle near Mineola while evading law enforcement
MINEOLA, Texas — Officials have released the name of the man who police say was fatally struck by a vehicle on Highway 80 while fleeing from police in Mineola. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton and the Wood County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a shots fired call located east of Mineola off Highway 80.
Winona dog rescue owners sentenced to probation on animal cruelty charges
WINONA, Texas (KETK) – Two people who were arrested in Winona for animal cruelty at their property, which was initially a rescue, have been sentenced to probation. Tina Loper and Eric Morris were initially arrested on Jan. 21 after 38 dogs were seized from the property. Loper pleaded guilty to multiple charges of animal cruelty […]
KLTV
Suspect fleeing Wood County deputies fatally struck by vehicle on Hwy 80
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday evening, a man who was fleeing Wood County deputies died after being struck by a vehicle. According to Texas DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton, at about 6:30 p.m. a suspect was being pursued on foot by deputies. He ran into traffic on Hwy 80 east of Mineola, and was struck by a vehicle.
1 injured after rollover crash on Highway 271 near Winona
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man is injured after a rollover crash Thursday morning on Highway 271 and FM 16 near Winona. Officials with DPS said the driver lost control of his Dodge pickup truck while travelling north on Highway 271 due to wet road conditions, and the truck rolled a few times before […]
Suspect dies after being hit by vehicle in Wood County chase
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man is dead after being hit and killed by a vehicle while fleeing from Wood County deputies on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m., authorities said. Deputies responded to a call about shots fired east of Mineola off Highway 80. Upon arrival, the suspect ran into the woods, officials said. A […]
New homeowner shares concerns over milk-like water in Mabank, Texas; water company responds
MABANK, Texas — Getting a simple glass of water has been tough for Kimberly Hocknell the past week in Mabank, Texas. She recently graduated and purchased new home. But after only nine days, she's experienced one major issue:. "I finally got into the house and found out that my...
Sheriff: Jacksonville man missing since November
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man by the name of Ryan Donald Hoskins has been missing since Nov. 25. Hoskins was last seen leaving 153 Fulton St. in Jacksonville on the morning of Nov. 25. after getting into a fight with his girlfriend, according to officials. He reportedly left the residence in a white […]
A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans
East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
themonitor.net
William ‘Robert’ Webster
Body William ‘Robert’ Webster of Tool and Monticello, Ark., joined his parents Nov. 9, 2022. He was born Jan. 21, 1977 and adopted by William Bruce and Francis Webster. He leaves behind his son Jacob Webster, sister Suzy Moreno, nephew Anthony, as well as brothers Mike Hatcher and Dallas Gibson.
A Preview Of Black Bear Diner Before It Comes To Tyler, TX
A Few Weeks Back, We Told You About Black Bear Diner Which Will Be Moving Into The Old Chili's Location On The South Loop In Tyler. There seems to a lot of buzz about Black Bear Diner coming to the area so I decided to see what all the fuss is about and check out a location that just opened up recently in another Texas city to give you the lowdown on what to expect!
But WHY Were There Chickens Running Wild on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas?
So, why did the chicken cross the road? Ah, perhaps now we will finally find out the answer right here in Tyler, Texas. You see, this is one of the things that I love about having grown up in East Texas. You get to really know people, places, and things in our area--including the whimsical and quirky. (Frankly, whimsical and quirky things are my favorites.)
themonitor.net
Karla Linebaugh
Karla Linebaugh, 70 of Kemp, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Dec. 21, 2022. Karla was born Aug. 7, 1952, in Dallas, to Harold Penny and Alive Berniece Wright. Karla was employed by Wal-Mart for 27 years, she held various different positions while at Wal-Mart but, was always known for her good work ethic.
SHE SAID YES! CBS19's Shardae LaRae is engaged!
TYLER, Texas — Today's noon show was like no other as our CBS19 anchor Shardae LaRae got a visit from a special someone at the end of the newscast. Her boyfriend Tamaron came to the studio and popped the big question. She responded with "Of course!" Congratulations to the...
Comments / 0