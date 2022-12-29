ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of scammers pretending to be with law enforcement

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about scammers who are pretending to be with the sheriff’s office. Officials said people got phone calls on Thursday that told them they have missed court, and they are being asked to send money so a warrant won’t be issued for them. […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
themonitor.net

The Lee Way zoning change granted

During the meeting members of the Coleman family who are neigbors to the development complained of excessive noise and a negative impact on their quality of life. Council Member Ken Foster stated to the representatives of the development, “It’s not that you don’t have a nice project. We all realize there is noise and traffic involved in these things. But I think there needs to be a reasonable compromise between the people who live there on a daily basis and the construction as it goes forward.” Foster continued saying the dredging operations were quite noisy and disruptive. “I think the city could have enforced more stringent penalties on the ordinances we have. Going forward, I think we need to have some assurances that you’ll work with the community in terms of their concerns and how this might put you in a position to move forward with your project,” said Foster.
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man arrested in Henderson County for drug charge

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Henderson County for a drug charge, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy pulled over a vehicle on Tuesday on Henderson County Road 1400 after the driver reportedly committed a traffic violation. Officials said they found possible methamphetamine in the vehicle. Jake Smalley […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
ABILENE, TX
inForney.com

Drivers urged to use caution on area roadways as New Years approaches

TERRELL, Texas — Drivers are being urged to use extra caution on area roadways as the New Year approaches after a busy day for first responders in Kaufman County. "There have been a number of bad crashes throughout the county in the last few days, and that trend will likely worsen as we approach New Year's," reads a statement from the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department. "Please exercise caution on the highways!"
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: Jacksonville man missing since November

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man by the name of Ryan Donald Hoskins has been missing since Nov. 25. Hoskins was last seen leaving 153 Fulton St. in Jacksonville on the morning of Nov. 25. after getting into a fight with his girlfriend, according to officials. He reportedly left the residence in a white […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
101.5 KNUE

A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans

East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
FORNEY, TX
themonitor.net

William ‘Robert’ Webster

Body William ‘Robert’ Webster of Tool and Monticello, Ark., joined his parents Nov. 9, 2022. He was born Jan. 21, 1977 and adopted by William Bruce and Francis Webster. He leaves behind his son Jacob Webster, sister Suzy Moreno, nephew Anthony, as well as brothers Mike Hatcher and Dallas Gibson.
TOOL, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Preview Of Black Bear Diner Before It Comes To Tyler, TX

A Few Weeks Back, We Told You About Black Bear Diner Which Will Be Moving Into The Old Chili's Location On The South Loop In Tyler. There seems to a lot of buzz about Black Bear Diner coming to the area so I decided to see what all the fuss is about and check out a location that just opened up recently in another Texas city to give you the lowdown on what to expect!
TYLER, TX
themonitor.net

Karla Linebaugh

Karla Linebaugh, 70 of Kemp, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Dec. 21, 2022. Karla was born Aug. 7, 1952, in Dallas, to Harold Penny and Alive Berniece Wright. Karla was employed by Wal-Mart for 27 years, she held various different positions while at Wal-Mart but, was always known for her good work ethic.
KEMP, TX
CBS19

SHE SAID YES! CBS19's Shardae LaRae is engaged!

TYLER, Texas — Today's noon show was like no other as our CBS19 anchor Shardae LaRae got a visit from a special someone at the end of the newscast. Her boyfriend Tamaron came to the studio and popped the big question. She responded with "Of course!" Congratulations to the...
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy