During the meeting members of the Coleman family who are neigbors to the development complained of excessive noise and a negative impact on their quality of life. Council Member Ken Foster stated to the representatives of the development, “It’s not that you don’t have a nice project. We all realize there is noise and traffic involved in these things. But I think there needs to be a reasonable compromise between the people who live there on a daily basis and the construction as it goes forward.” Foster continued saying the dredging operations were quite noisy and disruptive. “I think the city could have enforced more stringent penalties on the ordinances we have. Going forward, I think we need to have some assurances that you’ll work with the community in terms of their concerns and how this might put you in a position to move forward with your project,” said Foster.

GUN BARREL CITY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO