Riverview, FL

Bay News 9

Lakewood's Coach Tunsil mothering on and off the court

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There’s certain things you will always hear at a Lakewood High basketball practice. Bouncing balls, of course. And the squeak of sneakers on the court, naturally. But it’s this booming voice that sets the Spartans workouts apart from others. Head Coach Necole Tunsil’s...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wfft.com

Northrop, Lakeland win in inaugural PSM Holiday Shootout

The Northrop and Lakeland girls both finished 2-0 at the inaugural Parkview Sports Medicine Holiday Shootout. Northrop, Lakeland win in inaugural PSM Holiday Shootout. The Northrop and Lakeland girls both finished 2-0 at the inaugural Parkview Sports Medicine Holiday Shootout.
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa helicopter crash: Vacationer describes escape, unaware Bucs backup quarterback saved him

Hunter Hupp was visiting Tampa from Philadelphia and gifted his parents with a scenic tour by helicopter of the region. But as they were returning to the airport, the engine failed and the aircraft crashed near Davis Islands. All four occupants made it to shore, partially thanks to the Buccaneers’ backup quarterback who arrived by jet ski. FOX 13's Evan Axelbank interviews Hunter in this unedited video.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Rays spring training heads temporarily to St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG — There won’t be any palm trees or pelicans. And certainly no view of sailboats over the left field wall. But 15 years after their final exhibition game at picturesque Al Lang Field, the Rays will have spring training games at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg in 2023.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

'Good riddance': What Tampa travelers are leaving behind in 2023

TAMPA, Fla. - The new year is just around the corner, so many are looking to start the year fresh and let go of any unwanted baggage from 2022. FOX 13 had some people write down what they plan to say "good riddance" to in 2023. For Tom Zanlow, he's...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Van fatally strikes bicyclist from behind in Zephyrhills

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a van fatally struck a bicyclist from behind as he rode along County Road 54 in Zephyrhills without lights early Wednesday morning. According to the Highway Patrol, the both the bicyclist and the 2020 Toyota Sienna were heading east on County Road 54, approaching 16th Street, when […]
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
lazytrips.com

26 Best Road Trips From Tampa

Home of the famous Cuban sandwich, sunny Tampa has a great standard of living with botanical parks, a blend of modern and historic architecture and a great assortment of beaches. From taking a wild roller coaster ride at Busch Gardens to relaxing in the blue calm of Florida Aquarium, there is no shortage of things to see and do in Florida's third-most populated city.
TAMPA, FL
Mike

After a video shows him dragging a woman into jail, a Tampa officer was fired.

The Tampa police department announced on Tuesday that an officer had been fired for physically dragging a woman into jail. According to a police department news release, Officer Gregory Damon booked a woman into jail in violation of department policies after an internal investigation. The incident that occurred on November 17 was captured on security and body camera by the department.
TAMPA, FL

