Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven lawLive Action NewsLargo, FL
After a video shows him dragging a woman into jail, a Tampa officer was fired.MikeTampa, FL
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Rooted ExpeditionsSaint Petersburg, FL
Top Tampa Cocktail Bars: Savor the Flavors of Tampa at These Must-Try Cocktail BarsKiki AlbaTampa, FL
What is This? The City of Tampa Flag.Modern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
SBLive Sports Florida 2022 All-Hillsborough County Football Team
SBLive Sports Florida 2022 All-Hillsborough County Football Team OFFENSE QB — Jayce Nixon, So., Gaither: Nixon had a stellar junior season for the Cowboys, completing 218-of-343 for 3,269 yards and 36 touchdowns. RB — Joquez Smith, Sr., Jesuit: The Temple signee rushed for 1,410 yards and scored ...
Vote Now: Who is the 2022 Football Coach of the Year in Polk County?
Who was the best high school football head coach in the 863? For those that don’t know, that area code dominates Polk County and we have put together a list of the top candidates around. There was plenty of worthy candidates as head coaches work long, countless hours in getting their programs ...
Bay News 9
Lakewood's Coach Tunsil mothering on and off the court
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There’s certain things you will always hear at a Lakewood High basketball practice. Bouncing balls, of course. And the squeak of sneakers on the court, naturally. But it’s this booming voice that sets the Spartans workouts apart from others. Head Coach Necole Tunsil’s...
Chad Creamer added to USF football staff
USF Bulls football Head Coach Alex Golesh has named Chad Creamer as the Bulls’ special teams coordinator/outside linebackers coach.
wfft.com
Northrop, Lakeland win in inaugural PSM Holiday Shootout
The Northrop and Lakeland girls both finished 2-0 at the inaugural Parkview Sports Medicine Holiday Shootout. Northrop, Lakeland win in inaugural PSM Holiday Shootout. The Northrop and Lakeland girls both finished 2-0 at the inaugural Parkview Sports Medicine Holiday Shootout.
Breaking: Lakeland's Cormani McClain appears to confirm his Miami commitment
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – When it comes to drama, Lakeland High 5-star cornerback Cormani McClain has no rival. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound defensive back on Wednesday checked into Under Armour Next All-American headquarters wearing Miami Hurricanes gear from head to toe, and then on Thursday flashed the “U” ...
fox13news.com
Tampa helicopter crash: Vacationer describes escape, unaware Bucs backup quarterback saved him
Hunter Hupp was visiting Tampa from Philadelphia and gifted his parents with a scenic tour by helicopter of the region. But as they were returning to the airport, the engine failed and the aircraft crashed near Davis Islands. All four occupants made it to shore, partially thanks to the Buccaneers’ backup quarterback who arrived by jet ski. FOX 13's Evan Axelbank interviews Hunter in this unedited video.
Beach Beacon
Rays spring training heads temporarily to St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG — There won’t be any palm trees or pelicans. And certainly no view of sailboats over the left field wall. But 15 years after their final exhibition game at picturesque Al Lang Field, the Rays will have spring training games at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg in 2023.
WATCH: Epic dance-off between Florida teacher, student goes viral
One energetic teacher in Florida has become an internet sensation after she was challenged to a dance-off at lunchtime.
fox13news.com
'Good riddance': What Tampa travelers are leaving behind in 2023
TAMPA, Fla. - The new year is just around the corner, so many are looking to start the year fresh and let go of any unwanted baggage from 2022. FOX 13 had some people write down what they plan to say "good riddance" to in 2023. For Tom Zanlow, he's...
Family drives home to Denver after flight out of Tampa canceled
Patience is running out for holiday travelers who have been stranded for days because of flight cancellations.
Van fatally strikes bicyclist from behind in Zephyrhills
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a van fatally struck a bicyclist from behind as he rode along County Road 54 in Zephyrhills without lights early Wednesday morning. According to the Highway Patrol, the both the bicyclist and the 2020 Toyota Sienna were heading east on County Road 54, approaching 16th Street, when […]
Pasco woman wins $1,000 a week for life from 7-Eleven lottery ticket
A Pasco County woman won $1,000 a week for life from a CASH4LIFE drawing, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.
lazytrips.com
26 Best Road Trips From Tampa
Home of the famous Cuban sandwich, sunny Tampa has a great standard of living with botanical parks, a blend of modern and historic architecture and a great assortment of beaches. From taking a wild roller coaster ride at Busch Gardens to relaxing in the blue calm of Florida Aquarium, there is no shortage of things to see and do in Florida's third-most populated city.
Mother of 4 children identified after being found alongside I-275 in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — It remains unclear what exactly happened to a 29-year-old woman, now identified as Stephanie Contreras, who was found alongside Interstate 275 on Christmas morning and later died from her injuries. In an update Thursday afternoon, Florida troopers released photos provided by the Contreras family and the...
After a video shows him dragging a woman into jail, a Tampa officer was fired.
The Tampa police department announced on Tuesday that an officer had been fired for physically dragging a woman into jail. According to a police department news release, Officer Gregory Damon booked a woman into jail in violation of department policies after an internal investigation. The incident that occurred on November 17 was captured on security and body camera by the department.
Mother, 2 young sons found dead in submerged car in Lakeland lake
LAKELAND, Fla. — Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the deaths of a mother and her two young sons, ages 4 and 9, who were found in a submerged car in Lake Wire, authorities said. Rescuers responded just before 5:30 a.m. Friday to a call about...
2 men killed in shooting in Lakeland
A shooting investigation is underway in Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.
fox35orlando.com
Mother of 4 dies two days after being found injured on side of I-275 in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Troopers are asking for the public's help to figure out what led to the death of a woman who was found seriously injured on the shoulder of Interstate 275 in Tampa on Christmas morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said an FDOT Road Ranger found the woman, later...
What is This? The City of Tampa Flag.
Did you know the City of Tampa has its own flag? It’s symbolic, original and full of history. It’s also almost over 100-years-old. Here’s the colorful history of the City of Tampa Flag.
Comments / 0