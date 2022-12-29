ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

momcollective.com

New Years Eve Events In Broward

Captain’s Ball – New Year’s Eve 2023 | The Wharf Fort Lauderdale. As the clock ticks down to midnight on New Year’s Eve, there is no better place than The Wharf Fort Lauderdale for a unique and festive celebration! The Captain’s Ball will have you feeling like the captain of your own ship as you enjoy music, dancing, stunning views of The New River.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wflx.com

Old School Square in Delray Beach reopening after closure

After months of turmoil and controversy, the city of Delray Beach is moving forward with reopening part of Old School Square. The reopening will be a multi-phase project that took a major step Wednesday. Atlantic Avenue is a hub of activity in downtown Delray Beach, however, nearby Old School Square,...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
gotowncrier.com

Mall At Wellington Green Announces Three New Store Openings

Three new retail and culinary destinations are joining the more than 160 stores at the Mall at Wellington Green. BoxLunch, Wonder Sweets Bakery and Trendz add to the robust offerings in apparel, health, beauty and more at this lifestyle destination in Wellington. BoxLunch — Altruistic gift and novelty retailer BoxLunch...
WELLINGTON, FL
tamaractalk.com

Culver’s Sizzling Expansion Continues with New Tamarac Location in the Works

National fast-food burger chain Culver’s is getting ready to open a store in Tamarac but needs to get a few approvals from the city first. The city’s Planning Board will discuss approving special exception and zoning variance applications and the site plan for the restaurant’s location at 8251 W. Commercial Blvd. at the Wed. Jan. 4 meeting.
TAMARAC, FL
floridaweekly.com

Remembering philanthropist Susan Bloom

Internationally known ballet dancer and dance photographer Steven Caras recently lost one of his dearest friends when philanthropist Susan Bloom died in November after a brief illness. She was 85. People who knew Ms. Bloom can tell you her effervescent personality lit up a room. She most recently had sponsored...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Cornell Art Museum reopens in Delray Beach after being closed for more than a year

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Cornell Art Museum in Delray Beach has been closed for over a year, but it is now back open to the public starting Wednesday night. The museum, which during the grand reopening will feature art from local Delray artists as well as works that showcase surfing across Florida, is being operated by the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NewPelican

Raise a new roof for St. Ambrose Catholic Church

Deerfield Beach – “Whether people receive a tax benefit from their contribution or not they should be thinking of St. Ambrose,“ said parishioner Frank Congemi. For some, it could be their New Year’s Resolution. The 20-year-old roof on the sanctuary is showing its age. When it...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Stuart, FL

As the “Sailfish Capital of the World,” the city of Stuart in Florida presents countless adventures on the water for everyone. Stuart is situated along Florida’s Treasure Coast, near Palm Beach and Vero Beach. It was incorporated as a city in 1914 and is the seat of...
STUART, FL
CBS Miami

Ring in 2023 at these South Florida New Year's Eve events

MIAMI - It's almost time to say farewell to 2022 and hello to 2023.For those looking to ring in the new year with a bang, there are several New Year's Eve events across Miami-Dade and Broward.In Miami, thousands are expected to attend the big bash at Bayfront Park, which includes live music, vendors, and a fireworks show. The park will open at noon and close at 2 a.m. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. This year's musical line up includes Willy Chirino, Arturo Sandoval, Amaury Gutiérrez, Aymeé Nuviola, and Carlos Oliva.For those on Miami Beach, a section of Ocean Drive...
MIAMI, FL

