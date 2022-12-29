Read full article on original website
Related
themonitor.net
The Lee Way zoning change granted
During the meeting members of the Coleman family who are neigbors to the development complained of excessive noise and a negative impact on their quality of life. Council Member Ken Foster stated to the representatives of the development, “It’s not that you don’t have a nice project. We all realize there is noise and traffic involved in these things. But I think there needs to be a reasonable compromise between the people who live there on a daily basis and the construction as it goes forward.” Foster continued saying the dredging operations were quite noisy and disruptive. “I think the city could have enforced more stringent penalties on the ordinances we have. Going forward, I think we need to have some assurances that you’ll work with the community in terms of their concerns and how this might put you in a position to move forward with your project,” said Foster.
MySanAntonio
Red states that banned abortion consider expanding Medicaid for mothers
Makayla Robinson is seven months pregnant, unemployed, living at a Dallas maternity home and relying on health care from Medicaid that could end next spring. In Texas, Medicaid covers new mothers for two months after they give birth. For now, Robinson, 22, and others have extended coverage because of the federal pandemic public health emergency that the Biden administration has thus far approved through April.
New homeowner shares concerns over milk-like water in Mabank, Texas; water company responds
MABANK, Texas — Getting a simple glass of water has been tough for Kimberly Hocknell the past week in Mabank, Texas. She recently graduated and purchased new home. But after only nine days, she's experienced one major issue:. "I finally got into the house and found out that my...
Fight between Dallas Co. Judge Jenkins and Governor Abbott over mask mandates continues
It’s no longer about masks, this fight is over which elected official has the authority in times of emergency. In new papers filed in the Texas Supreme Court, Governor Abbott says the legislature has given the Governor sole authority
brownwoodnews.com
MICHAEL BUNKER: What sign ordinances say about you
Not long ago, I talked to a good friend who is a business owner in Downtown Brownwood. He explained to me the onerous nature of the sign ordinances downtown and how hard it was for him (or just about anyone else) to properly represent their business with signage. I agreed with him.
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of scammers pretending to be with law enforcement
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about scammers who are pretending to be with the sheriff’s office. Officials said people got phone calls on Thursday that told them they have missed court, and they are being asked to send money so a warrant won’t be issued for them. […]
dallasexpress.com
A 2023 DFW Housing Crash?
After a roughly two-year party during the pandemic, North Texas’ housing market has begun to wind down. In spring 2022, elevated home prices and rising mortgage rates started to weigh on prospective buyers. In 2022 alone, mortgage rates nationally more than doubled, climbing from under 3% to well over 7%. As of December 28, the average rate for a 30-year fixed loan stood at 6.64% in Texas.
A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans
East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
themonitor.net
Mabank ISD CTE program prepares students to enter workforce
Mabank CTE auto students Junior Joseph Vallejo (from left), Sophomore Michael Greenhaw and Sophomore Parker Armstrong work on an engine. To date, Eason can boast that his automotive program has helped students become gainfully employed or enrolled in post-secondary automotive programs, has aided more than one student in opening his or her own automotive business, has produced award winning post-secondary students, has created student partnerships with major companies and has fostered one of the youngest Porsche certified mechanics in the United States.
dallasexpress.com
Texas School District Lays off Teachers
Alleged financial mismanagement has led the Tioga Independent School District (TISD) to move to terminate roughly 20 employees, including teachers. TISD issued an announcement to district parents just days before Christmas, becoming one of the only (if not the only) school districts in Texas firing teachers during a statewide teacher shortage.
Dallas Observer
Texas Bill Would Offer Tax Credits for Grocery Stores that Open in Food Deserts
Anga Sanders, who lives in the heart of South Oak Cliff, once shopped for groceries at an Albertsons at Lemmon and McKinney avenues, but the store closed years ago. The area where she lives, home to some 20,000 Dallas residents, is a food desert, meaning there are no healthy food options within a 5-mile radius. The Albertsons where Sanders shopped was about 13 miles away.
dallasexpress.com
Exxon Mobil Sells Irving Headquarters
Exxon Mobil has sold its Las Colinas headquarters campus to an Austin-based real estate investment firm. Austin-based Capital Commercial Investments purchased the 290-acre property from ExxonMobil Corp. in a sale-leaseback deal that extends through 2023, according to an ExxonMobil spokesperson who spoke with CoStar News. The site features a 365,000-square-foot office building facing a lake and more than 200 acres of undeveloped land.
KWTX
What Central Texans can expect in the new year following 2022′s severe drought
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The drought of 2022 left lakes across Central Texas with some of the lowest water levels in the area’s history, and Lake Waco was no exception. As of Friday, Dec. 30, the lake sits at just 58 percent of capacity. “We haven’t had enough rain,”...
themonitor.net
William ‘Robert’ Webster
Body William ‘Robert’ Webster of Tool and Monticello, Ark., joined his parents Nov. 9, 2022. He was born Jan. 21, 1977 and adopted by William Bruce and Francis Webster. He leaves behind his son Jacob Webster, sister Suzy Moreno, nephew Anthony, as well as brothers Mike Hatcher and Dallas Gibson.
KCBD
Bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzling over $29 million
LEWISVILLE, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A Texas woman pleaded guilty today in the Eastern District of Texas for a scheme to embezzle at least $29 million from her employer – a charitable foundation and several other companies run by a Dallas family. According to court documents, Barbara Chalmers, 74,...
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being sued
'Rourke has claimed on multiple occasions that the fact that Warren contributed $1 million to Abbott's re-election campaign constitutes bribery. Now he is being sued for it.
Man arrested in Henderson County for drug charge
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Henderson County for a drug charge, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy pulled over a vehicle on Tuesday on Henderson County Road 1400 after the driver reportedly committed a traffic violation. Officials said they found possible methamphetamine in the vehicle. Jake Smalley […]
KTEN.com
What's behind the Southwest Airlines meltdown?
(KTEN) — Holiday season air travel is still a very real nightmare for thousands of travelers. Dallas-based Southwest Airlines had the most cancellations with almost 2,700 on Tuesday and another 2,500 on Wednesday. According to FlightAware, Southwest's home base at Dallas Love Field tallied 102 of those cancellations on...
Voice of America
Dallas Becoming a Center for South Asians in America
Near a large Hindu religious building, the Karya Siddhi Hanuman Temple, a cricket game is in progress. But the game is not taking place in India, where cricket is very popular. Instead, the game is taking place in the American state of Texas. The cricket game and the Hindu temple...
WOWK
Scary Dental Trends to Stay Away From
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The internet is full of beauty “hacks” and “tips” claiming to achieve certain results that you can do at home. But experts worry these hacks could cause harm. We spoke with Dr. Sonya Reddy, a dentistry practitioner in Dallas, TX, who explains some of the scary trends she’s seeing and why it’s so important to stick to the pros. For more on Dr. Reddy, click HERE.
Comments / 0