Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly asked police if anyone else had been arrested
A suspect arrested for murders of four University of Idaho students allegedly asked police if anyone else had been taken into custody.Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested at 3am on Friday morning near the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania by an FBI SWAT team and police, a criminal complaint obtained by The Independent showed. After being booked into Monroe County Jail, the Washington State University criminology student allegedly asked police whether anyone else had been arrested, NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin reported. Mr Entin said officers noticed the suspect’s “quiet, blank stare.”The 28-year-old was charged with four counts of murder in...
Frisco police warning about new 'jugging' theft trend
Frisco police are warning people about “jugging” it’s a crime that’s on the rise. Police say bank jugging is when criminals watch customers conduct business at a bank, and then follow them looking for an opportunity to break into their car
Crime Scene Cleanup Was 'Clue' Idaho Murders Had Been Solved: Ex-FBI Agent
"That is something that you do toward the end when you truly believe you have all the evidence you need," the agent said.
Detectives found white Hyundai Elantra in connection to suspect in Idaho killings
Officials confirmed that the white Hyundai Elantra seen on surveillance video had belonged to 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger, which is what sources who have spoken to NBC News have said is one of the biggest pieces of evidence in the case. NBC’s Dana Griffin reports. Dec. 30, 2022.
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
94K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0