Read full article on original website
Related
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
ETOnline.com
Canceled and Renewed Network TV Shows for 2023: See the Full List
It's time to find out if your favorite network TV shows are canceled or renewed!. It can be overwhelming keeping up with what's coming back and what's not, which is why ET is your one-stop shop for all the latest at ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC. Just in the past several months, a flurry of network shows have been unceremoniously canceled (Fox's Monarch) or opted to end their multi-season runs (The CW's The Flash, ABC's A Million Little Things), while others were lucky enough to earn early renewals (CBS' FBI franchise and The Equalizer) or surprise resurrections (NBC's Magnum P.I.). Only time will tell for the other shows hoping for good news.
ABC News
10 best TV shows of 2022
It was a full-to-bursting year for TV. Mostly streaming, but who's counting? "Succession" took a breather this season, giving a break to newbies (that's you, "The Bear"). There was so much to watch, it would take a machine to keep up. No worries. You have me. And here are my picks for the top 10 TV shows of 2022.
One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend
Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount and more (Dec. 23-26)
Our guide on what to watch this weekend, including Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Top Gun: Maverick and Emily in Paris season 3
Harvard Crimson
Top 10 TV Shows of 2022
The Crimson Arts Board presents its TV favorites of the year, from "Abbott Elementary" to "Heartstopper." Janelle James, Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Quinta Brunson, and Lisa Ann Walter star in ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” which returned for a second season on September 21.By Courtesy of ABC/Gilles Mingasson.
wegotthiscovered.com
Odds are you’ve already forgotten about Netflix’s most popular movie from 2022
It’s been a busy year for Netflix, full of television shows, movies, and layoffs. But chances are that you might have forgotten about the movie that managed to top the 2022 Netflix charts. No, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has not managed to break records after less than a week, instead it was July’s hit The Gray Man.
Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Video's Hit New Series Gets Good News for Season 2
Fans of the Prime Video sci-fi series The Peripheral may be getting some good news soon regarding the status of a second season. The Peripheral stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne Fisher, who finds herself transported to a futuristic London after putting on a VR headset. The trippy series is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by William Gibson, and is one of the newest hits for Amazon, which already has The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, and a new season of Invincible slated for 2023. Speaking of additional seasons, Amazon is already preparing for The Peripheral Season 2.
Idaho8.com
30 best Netflix shows for binge-watching over the holidays
30 best Netflix shows for binge-watching over the holidays. A woman painted gold with jewels and body decorations covering her. Today’s sprawling television landscape has a never-ending supply of new and original offerings from streaming services. No matter which service reigns supreme, Netflix will always be the progenitor of...
WRAL
HOT DEAL: 19 Amazon Prime Video Channels only $1.99/mo each incl. Paramount+, Starz, Showtime, AMC+, Paramount+, Hallmark, BET+ & many more!
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission if you use them. Multiple Prime Channels for adults and kids are each only $1.99/mo for 2 months with this super deal for Amazon Prime members!. You can subscribe to as many of the 19 participating channels as...
Seven New Movies Available to Stream in January 2023
With the New Year quickly approaching, January will offer a new collection of movies to watch on the top streaming platforms. Some of the films center around family, marriage, technology and nostalgia. One of the highly anticipated projects is Netflix’s “You People,” which stars Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. Hill plays a man who falls in love with a Black woman and the couple attempts to convince her parents (played by Murphy and Long) that they belong together, despite their cultural differences. More from WWD'Wednesday' Costumes From Season 1 on Netflix: The Standout Styles'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red...
Netflix’s Biggest 2022 Hit Series & Films [List]
Netflix announced this week’s Top 10 programs. Check out the 2022 list of some of Netflix’s biggest hits inside.
toofab.com
Most Bingeworthy TV Shows of 2022
From superhero sitcoms to dramedy murder mysteries, 2022 provided an undeniable year of fantastic TV. As 2022 is coming to a close, the TooFab staff is looking back on the flood of buzz-worthy shows we binged from the comfort of our own homes. Series like "Euphoria" and "House of the...
ConsumerAffairs
HBO Max is now available on Amazon Prime Video
For those looking to simplify their streaming services, the latest news from Prime Video and HBO Max is certainly going to be exciting. Amazon has announced that HBO Max will once again be available through Prime Video. After the two streamers took a hiatus in 2021, the companies have worked together to provide a simpler streaming experience for customers.
The Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime shows to watch before 2023
Got some time off over the holidays? These are the movies and shows to pass the time perfectly
The Verge
8 great shows and movies from 2022 to stream on Amazon Prime Video
Amazon started out as a bookseller in the 1990s before developing into the commercial behemoth it is today. One of the features it uses to encourage membership is its Prime video service, which features original series and movies along with existing shows and films that it has made available. And no matter what your opinion is of Amazon, it’s hard to argue against the idea that some of its Prime productions are pretty impressive.
Android Authority
What were the best streaming services of 2022?
We break down the ways different streamers dominated in 2022. 2022 seemed like the year when streaming services would begin to settle into their respective niches. With legacy names like Netflix and Hulu still in the game, newer arrivals like HBO Max and Disney Plus, and niche outfits like Shudder and Mubi all clearly branded and established, we might all get to take stock and crown the best streaming service for our needs.
Elle
The Best Shows on Amazon Prime Video for Your Next Binge Session
Amazon Prime Video isn't just a place for renting that new movie that isn't streaming anywhere yet; the platform also has a very powerful development arm that's been creating some of the most interesting original series out there. You just might not have heard of them. For every famous Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power type of title, there's seemingly another dozen amazing shows with standout casts just begging to be binged. Below are some of the best Prime Video has to offer, including sci-fi tales, mysteries, thrillers, procedurals, comedies, and some shows that are kind of a mix of all of the above.
The Verge
9 great series and movies from 2022 to stream on Hulu
The streaming space in general was so packed with new series and movies in 2022 that it was basically impossible to catch everything that the big platforms put out. This time of year is always great for catching up on those must-see projects that you fell behind on or never got around to watching, and Hulu in particular has a sizable selection of things worth checking out — especially for those who find themselves with some time to kill during the holidays.
Comments / 0