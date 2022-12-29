Read full article on original website
Southwest Airlines says travelers stranded by holiday meltdown can't rebook until December 31st
Southwest Airlines customers can't rebook flights until New Year's Eve after it canceled more than 70% of its flights in a single day.
Desperate Single Dad Stranded with 5 Kids Amid Southwest Airlines Airport Debacle
One single dad is desperate for help as he tries frantically to reach someone over the Christmas holiday. As a part of the 10,000 flights canceled by one of the country's major airlines, he's faced with zero options as he juggles his 5 children in a crowded airport.
So your Southwest flight got canceled? Here’s what we know on refunds, re-bookings and baggage
As of Tuesday morning 71% of Southwest flights across the U.S. had been canceled, according to Flight Aware.
Southwest Airlines under investigation as more flights canceled after storm
Southwest Airlines scrubbed thousands of flights again on Tuesday in the aftermath of the massive winter storm that wrecked Christmas travel plans across the US, and the federal government said it would investigate why the company lagged so far behind other carriers. A day after most US airlines had recovered...
Why Did Southwest Airlines Cancel So Many Flights? Here's What the Airline Said
Travelers dealt with widespread difficulties in the lead-up to the Christmas holiday weekend as a winter storm pummeled the U.S., but even as some of the effects of the storm lingered, much of the travel disruptions were expected to be cleared by this week -- except for those who flew on Southwest Airlines.
Southwest flight attendant says airline left passengers, crew out in the cold
A veteran Southwest flight attendant painted a picture of an airline that “imploded on itself” through sweeping technological failures, leaving both its passengers and employees high and dry.
2 teachers missed their $4,000 honeymoon cruise after their flight was cancelled and they were met with 'radio silence' from Southwest
The Wisconsin teachers were among thousands of people whose Southwest flights were canceled, prompting some to miss their cruise ship departures.
Southwest cancellations: Passengers may be waiting for days to get on a flight
UPDATE 12/26 10:30 p.m. — Southwest canceled all its flights for Monday night. Many who had spent all day waiting in line at BWI left after hearing that the earliest date they could board a plane with the airline was Saturday. An employee said that the scene at baggage claim was worse than the line […]
‘Desperate’ woman pays $100 to skip airport queue amid Southwest Airlines chaos
A woman has paid a fellow traveller $100 to skip an entire check-in queue in order to catch her flight, amid widespread US flight chaos.The passenger told a passing journalist that she was “desperate” and “had no other choice”, in a video of their conversation posted to Twitter by Fox 5’s Billy Heath III.In the clip, taken at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the unnamed mother of two says: “I gave someone some money so I can cut [the queue]... I know it looks terrible.”When Mr Heath asks her why she gave the man in front of her a $100...
Southwest Airlines Continues to Cancel Flights, Unable to Rebook Some Passengers Until January 1, 2023
A deadly snow “bomb cyclone” brought heavy snow, strong winds, and zero visibility, causing widespread travel disruptions over the holiday weekend. Airlines were forced to cancel more than 1,000 flights through Monday, according to FlightAware. Many airlines have recovered — more or less, except Southwest Airlines. As...
US Department of Transportation says it plans to look into Southwest Airlines following the airline's 'unacceptable' holiday flight cancellations
The U.S. Department of Transportation said it will examine whether Southwest is following its customer service plan after holiday travel meltdown.
Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan speaks publicly for first time since travel problems began
For a fourth day, Southwest Airlines canceled the majority of its flights Tuesday – and CEO Bob Jordan explains it’s part of their effort to catch up after the weekend of massive storms.
Southwest Airlines passengers get stuck in the Nashville airport on Christmas — then threatened with arrest for 'trespassing'
"If you don't have a valid ticket and you're on the secured side and refuse to leave you're going to be arrested," the officer says in a viral video.
Southwest flights mostly back on track
Southwest Airlines returned to a relatively normal flight schedule Friday in Colorado and across the country as the carrier sought to make amends with thousands of passengers whose holiday travel plans were upended after a winter storm last weekend.The Dallas carrier, which had canceled thousands of flights every day this week, reported less than 50 cancellations at midday Friday, according to tracking service FlightAware. While that was still more than United, American and Delta combined, it marked significant progress following one of the most chaotic weeks in aviation history for a single airline.At Denver International Airport there were 14 Southwest...
Southwest Airlines cancels 2,500 flights Wednesday as nationwide travel woes continue
The flight cancellations are continuing to pile up for Southwest Airlines on Wednesday, with more than 2,500 flights already scrubbed across the U.S.
Southwest Airlines cancellation meltdown shows no sign of letup at South Florida airports
The tsunami of Southwest Airlines holiday flight cancellations, accounting for more than half of flights scrubbed in the United States, showed no signs of receding on Wednesday.
People Are Describing Chaotic Scenes Inside Airports After Southwest Canceled More Than 2,700 Flights
After extreme winter weather hit much of the US over the weekend, Southwest Airlines canceled most of its flights Monday, leaving holiday travelers frustrated and struggling to navigate chaos at multiple airports. The airline had canceled 68% of its 3,900 scheduled flights, and 731 were delayed, as of Monday evening,...
Southwest Airlines apologizes to stranded passengers
Southwest Airlines says it could take days to rebook tens of thousands of stranded passengers, and nowhere has the airline's meltdown impacted more people than at Denver International Airport. The nation's fourth-largest carrier said it was dealing with "continuing challenges." It canceled more than 70% of its flights on Monday alone. CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White reached out to its PR Team for the latest update for stuck travelers, to which the company responded: "We plan to operate a reduced schedule by flying roughly one-third of our schedule for the next several days. We also implemented a site where Customers can...
Iowa Airports Included in 2,600+ Southwest Airline Cancellations
Southwest Airlines is currently under fire all across the country. With over 2,600 flights canceled all over the United States (more than 62 percent of all domestic flights on Tuesday and Wednesday according to NBC News), the major airline has left thousands of travelers without a way home for the holidays and without a way to their New Year's Eve destination.
