Southwest Airlines returned to a relatively normal flight schedule Friday in Colorado and across the country as the carrier sought to make amends with thousands of passengers whose holiday travel plans were upended after a winter storm last weekend.The Dallas carrier, which had canceled thousands of flights every day this week, reported less than 50 cancellations at midday Friday, according to tracking service FlightAware. While that was still more than United, American and Delta combined, it marked significant progress following one of the most chaotic weeks in aviation history for a single airline.At Denver International Airport there were 14 Southwest...

COLORADO STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO