Man with knife shot dead after charging officers, San Bernardino police say 00:56

San Bernardino police shot and killed a man with a knife they say charged at officers responding to a 911 disturbance call just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say Warren Merriman's mother called 911 and said her son had injected methamphetamine, had a knife and was attacking the family.

Images from the officer's bodycam shows Merriman holding a knife when they arrived.

Police say they ordered him to drop the weapon, but he charged them instead. That's when they shot and killed him.

Merriman's mother says it didn't have to happen.

"There's no reason why they done him like that," said Josephine Montoya. "They could have stopped him. They could have shot him in his leg. They could have Tased him. They could have shot him in his arm where the knife was. They didn't have to kill my son."

Merriman's mother says he leaves behind four children.

The shooting is under routine investigation.