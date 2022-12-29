ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man with knife shot dead after charging officers, San Bernardino police say

By CBSLA Staff
 1 day ago

San Bernardino police shot and killed a man with a knife they say charged at officers responding to a 911 disturbance call just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say Warren Merriman's mother called 911 and said her son had injected methamphetamine, had a knife and was attacking the family.

Images from the officer's bodycam shows Merriman holding a knife when they arrived.

Police say  they ordered him to drop the weapon, but he charged them instead. That's when they shot and killed him.

Merriman's mother says it didn't have to happen.

"There's no reason why they done him like that," said Josephine Montoya. "They could have stopped him. They could have shot him in his leg. They could have Tased him. They could have shot him in his arm where the knife was. They didn't have to kill my son."

Merriman's mother says he leaves behind four children.

The shooting is under routine investigation.

Suziekins
1d ago

momma shouldn't have called the cops. people on speed can be very violent and dangerous. a knife is a lethal weapon. glad the cops got to go home to there family.

Gary Walton
1d ago

No cop should lose their job over this You're stupid enough to charge a cop with a knife you deserve what you get

Christopher Garrett
1d ago

Cops aren't trained to shoot the arms or legs. plus there are arteries in the leg that if hit would cause the suspect to bleed out within seconds. Another thing is cops don't have precise aim. Cops did what they had to end if story

