Kvitova posts Top 5 win over Pegula; U.S. beats Czech Republic
SYDNEY, Australia -- The United States moved to the top of Group C on Day 2 at the United Cup, after securing a 4-1 victory over the Czech Republic. The Americans went into the day with a 2-0 lead after Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys won their openers on Day 1, and needed just one more win to seal the tie.
Van Uytvanck, Dimitrov win; Belgium and Bulgaria level
PERTH, Australia -- Alison Van Uytvanck kicked off Belgium's United Cup campaign with a hard-fought 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 win over Bulgaria's Isabella Shinikova in 1 hour and 43 minutes. However, Grigor Dimitrov levelled the tie with a 6-4, 7-5 win over David Goffin in the second rubber. Five-time Hologic WTA...
Switzerland stays perfect to beat Kazakhstan at United Cup
Stan Wawrinka clinched Switzerland’s first United Cup tie Friday when he defeated Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik 6-3, 7-6(3) in the No.1 men’s singles match. Jil Teichmann followed suit with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Zhibek Kulambayeva to give the Swiss a sweep of all four singles matches and a spot at the top of the table of Group B in Brisbane.
United Cup Day 3 preview: Swiatek, Nadal to take the court
Day Three of the United Cup features two of its biggest stars, WTA No.1 Iga Swiatek and 22-time ATP Grand Slam singles champion Rafael Nadal. Both players are coming off memorable 2022 seasons, both on and off the court. And they will be challenged, they say, to move forward after those successes. Nadal, who won the Australian Open and Roland Garros this past year, and his wife, Maria, welcomed their first child, Rafael Nadal Perello, back in October. Swiatek ascended to the top of the Hologic WTA Tour rankings on April 4. Thirty-nine weeks later, she’s still there.
Happy New Year! Players ring in 2023 from Australia, New Zealand
On the last day of 2022, the stars of the Hologic WTA Tour took to social media to commemorate the last year that was, and look forward to the future. For players including Iga Swiatek, Alizé Cornet and Nadia Podoroska, the 2023 season has already begun this week at the United Cup.
Bouzkova, Lehecka give Czech Republic 2-0 lead over Germany
SYDNEY, Australia -- Marie Bouzkova earned her first win of the season to give the Czech Republic a 2-0 lead over No.10 seed Germany on Day 3 of the United Cup. The World No.24 defeated No.65 Jule Niemeier 6-2, 7-5 to close out a successful day for the Czech squad.
United Cup Day 5 preview: Keys, Fritz look to extend U.S. lead in Group C
Maybe it’s the summer right out of the box that Australia offers each January. Perhaps it’s the peace of mind that comes with a fresh start. Or, it might be because her older sister is named … Sydney. Whatever the reason, Madison Keys has absolutely thrived Down...
Vekic holds off Carle; Croatia leads Argentina 2-0
PERTH, Australia -- Donna Vekic defeated Maria Lourdes Carle 6-0, 6-4 in Perth, while Borna Coric needed more than two hours to beat Francisco Cerundolo to give Croatia a 2-0 lead over Argentina at the United Cup. A one-sided opener saw the former WTA No.19 overpower Carle. Vekic played aggressive...
Jabeur tops Adelaide draw; Andreescu and Muguruza meet in first round
Four of the current Top 10 players join five Grand Slam champions in the main draw of the Adelaide International 1, which was released on Saturday afternoon. The main draw of the WTA 500 event will start on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Here's a breakdown of the bracket:. First quarter:...
Shinikova, Lazarov triumph in mixed doubles to give Bulgaria win vs. Belgium
PERTH, Australia -- Isabella Shinikova and Alexandar Lazarov triumphed in the first deciding mixed doubles rubber at the United Cup, saving one match point to pull off an unlikely comeback 1-6, 7-6(5), [10-6] over Elise Mertens and David Goffin and seal a 3-2 victory for Bulgaria over Belgium. Mertens and...
Adelaide 2023: Entry lists, draws and everything you need to know
The first Hologic WTA Tour tournament is set to kick off on New Year's Day at the Adelaide International 1. This year, Memorial Drive will host back-to-back WTA 500 tournaments, starting with Adelaide 1 and following a week later with Adelaide 2. Both tournaments feature top-flight fields, as the tour's best look to get their seasons underway ahead of the first Slam of the season at the Australian Open, which begins on Jan. 16.
Badosa wins, but Britain upsets Spain in Group D
Daniel Evans booked Great Britain’s spot in the City Final on Sunday when he made his way past Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 in Sydney. Evans gave Great Britain an insurmountable lead in the tie and top spot in Group D, with the mixed team of Harriet Dart and Jonny O'Mara giving their squad a 4-1 win with a 3-6, 6-2, 10-5 victory against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro and David Vega Hernandez.
Gauff, Raducanu, Venus Williams highlight Auckland draw
No.1 seed Coco Gauff leads the singles main draw for the ASB Classic, which begins on Monday in Auckland, New Zealand. Four Grand Slam champions join Gauff in the WTA 250 event. Auckland is returning to the Hologic WTA Tour calendar for the first time since 2020, where Serena Williams...
