Marion's newly elected mayor posted some hopeful news for city residents still recovering from last year's water crisis. Mayor D'anna Browning said on social media that the city’s engineering firm is completing the preliminary design to repair the levee at Lake George. The levee containing Marion's water supply was breached last spring and the lake had to be drained, which was the start of months of water shortages, hauling water from nearby rivers and tying in to neighboring water districts.

MARION, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO