Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westkentuckystar.com
Frozen pipe damage keeps Marshall County schools closed til Monday
Water damage from frozen pipes in five Marshall County schools will further delay the return to classes until Monday. In an update on Tuesday, the school system said that there is still work to be completed and that schools would be closed on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Teachers and staff will report as usual on those days.
westkentuckystar.com
US 68 reopens after structure fire at Aurora
US 68 has reopened in Marshall County after fire crews battled with a structure fire. The fire occurred on US 68 at Aurora near the intersection with Union Ridge Road. The highway was restricted to one-lane traffic for a few hours while the fire was handled. Officials say the site...
westkentuckystar.com
"Business at Breakfast" Tuesday in Murray
Murray and Calloway County's first Business at Breakfast of the year will take place on Tuesday, January 10th at the Murray Room of the CFSB Center. Attendees will get an update from Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes, and City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers. Doors open at 7am, and...
westkentuckystar.com
Marion's new mayor reveals progress of levee repairs at Lake George
Marion's newly elected mayor posted some hopeful news for city residents still recovering from last year's water crisis. Mayor D'anna Browning said on social media that the city’s engineering firm is completing the preliminary design to repair the levee at Lake George. The levee containing Marion's water supply was breached last spring and the lake had to be drained, which was the start of months of water shortages, hauling water from nearby rivers and tying in to neighboring water districts.
westkentuckystar.com
One injured in rollover crash into Oaks Road utility pole
A single-vehicle rollover crash on Oaks Road Wednesday morning left one person injured and a utility pole damaged. McCracken County deputies said 29-year-old Whittney Stangel hit the utility pole in a sharp curve on Oaks Road near Baggett Lane. The vehicle rolled onto the driver's side and utility lines also fell onto the vehicle.
westkentuckystar.com
Western Kentucky organizations win state art awards
Two western Kentucky organizations are among nine recipients of this year's Governor's Awards in the Arts. The Murray Art Guild was selected as the Community Arts Award winner, and Independence Bank in Graves County won the Community Arts Award. The awards were announced on Wednesday by Governor Beshear. There will...
westkentuckystar.com
KY 121 open after Graves County truck crash
A crash involving a box truck closed a section of KY 121 in Graves County for several hours on Tuesday morning. The Graves County Sheriff's office said the crash occurred just north of Dowdy Road. The truck, driven by Douglas Bates of Cape Girardeau, rolled over on its side and...
westkentuckystar.com
Murray High band director Zeiss named Kentucky's music teacher of the year
Murray High School band director Tim Zeiss has won the 2022-23 Kentucky Music Education Association High School Teacher of the Year Award. Zeiss is in his 13th year as Murray High's band director. KMEA will present him the award and a $500 contribution to the school's band program Feb. 10...
westkentuckystar.com
Rent One Park names manager for new Prospect League baseball team
Rent One Park announced its manager and some of the player roster for Marion's first season to field a southern Illinois team in the summer collegiate Prospect League. Ralph Santana has been hired as field manager. He will also take on responsibilities as general manager and Pro Instructor at the SI Elite softball and baseball training academy.
westkentuckystar.com
Thousands of pills, 15 pounds of pot found in Graves County home
A Mayfield man was arrested after deputies found thousands of pills and 15 pounds of marijuana in his possession. Graves County deputies were called to a home on KY 1276, north of Mayfield, late Sunday night about a disturbance. During the investigation, a search warrant was issued. While serving it...
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway drug, traffic charges for Benton man
A traffic stop in Almo Saturday morning led to drug and traffic charges for a Benton man. The Calloway County Sheriff's Department reports the stop was made on Radio Road for a traffic violation. During the stop, multiple controlled substances and suspected methamphetamine were allegedly found in the vehicle. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Marshall County woman facing animal cruelty charges
A Marshall County woman will face several charges related to animal cruelty after complaints from local residents. Marshall County deputies said they received numerous complaints about the living conditions of animals at a home on Benton-Birmingham Road. After investigating the complaint, deputies cited Melissa Louati with seven counts of cruelty...
westkentuckystar.com
Princeton man charged after pair of home break-ins
A Princeton man was arrested in connection to a pair of residential burglaries on New Year’s Day. Princeton police went to a home on Linton Way early Sunday morning where the resident said someone tried to enter the residence through a window and the front door but was unsuccessful.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken Sheriff seeks help finding missing teen
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing juvenile last seen in McCracken County. The Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Daishaun O’neal was last seen in the area of Champ Drive during the early morning hours today. O’neal is a black male...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County Genealogical Society meets Monday
The Graves County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Graves County Public Library. Society member Charles Anderson will be guest speaker starting at 6:30 pm. Mr. Anderson's topic will be "old Mayfield." The public is invited to attend.
Comments / 0