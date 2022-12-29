Everett C. Targett, born in Terre Haute, the son of Maurice and Etha Mae (Pilant) Targett, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at his Greenfield home. He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Marge) Kirk Targett, their daughter Sandra Target Hobble, daughter-in-law Melinda Muse Targett, three grandchildren Cory Haley, Pastor Jordan (Joanna) Hobble, and Aileen (Trenton) Targett Weaver, and sister-in-law Mildred Reed (Steve) McClain. His nine great grandchildren are Rosibel Haley and Jordan Jr, William, Michael, Alice, Rebecca, Mary, Robert Everett, and Emmeline Hobble.

