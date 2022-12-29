Read full article on original website
James Maddison sees specialist with Leicester baffled by nagging knee injury despite all-clear with England at World Cup
JAMES MADDISON has seen a London specialist today to try and get to the bottom of his troublesome knee injury and has no chance of facing Liverpool at Anfield on Friday. The England midfielder has yet to train with his Leicester City teammates since returning from the World Cup in Qatar more than a week ago.
New Year Honours: Middlesbrough's Chris Kamara made MBE
Former footballer and broadcaster Chris Kamara has said becoming an MBE in the King's New Year Honours was "surreal". The 65-year-old former Middlesbrough player received the honour for services to football, anti-racism and charity. He said he was a "big lover" of the Royal Family and he would "try to...
New Year Honours: Pat Jennings 'absolutely delighted' with CBE
Former Northern Ireland goalkeeper Pat Jennings says he is "absolutely delighted" after being made a CBE in the New Year Honours list. Jennings won five trophies with Tottenham and Arsenal and earned 119 caps for Northern Ireland. "It's lovely to be recognised," said the 77-year-old. Former Northern Ireland captain Gail...
Northern Ireland great Pat Jennings celebrates being made a CBE
Former Northern Ireland goalkeeper Pat Jennings has been made a CBE in the New Year Honours List.Jennings, 77, won five major trophies at club level with Tottenham and Arsenal as well as other individual awards and accolades, but says the CBE is “without a doubt” the biggest and the best.His 119 caps for Northern Ireland was a record that was only surpassed by Steven Davis in October 2020, and he represented his country at the 1982 and 1986 World Cup finals.Not bad at all for someone who says goalkeeping “wasn’t something he set out to do” growing up in Newry.“We...
England's Big Picture: Best of 2022
Join us as we take a few moments every day to relax and enjoy the beauty of England through the stunning images you send us. Last week (19 December to 25 December) we started our Best of 2022 countdown. In this gallery, we are sharing the remaining seven most popular images from the year, based on website views (from seven at the bottom, to number one at the top).
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'People will forget what it was like' with superstar at Man Utd says Christian Eriksen
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says the transient nature of the game means people will soon forget what it was like to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. The Portugal forward's contract was terminated in November after he criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.
Stephen Greif dead aged 78 – Actor who starred in The Crown and EastEnders dies
THE Crown actor Stephen Greif has died aged 78, his agent has announced. The star most recently played Speaker of the House Sir Bernard Weatherill in the Netflix drama in 2020, and has also appeared in soaps like Coronation Street and EastEnders. He featured heavily in the first series of...
On board the cruise ship with the first ever gin distillery at sea and a night club designed by Gary Barlow
WHEN you book a cruise holiday, size really does matter. Often previously likened to floating hotels, floating palaces even, ships have upped their game and the new breed are floating towns. P&O Cruises' Iona, with 5,000- plus passengers and nigh-on 2,000 crew, is massive. At 345 metres long it's among...
Wayne Rooney is every inch the doting dad as he wears matching festive pyjamas with his four sons
The former England footballer, 37, looked every inch the doting dad as he beamed with his four sons in a sweet snap in front of their Christmas tree on Instagram on Monday.
Boxing Day raft race organisers ask crowds not to throw eggs or flour
The organisers of an annual Boxing Day raft race have repeated pleas to spectators not to throw eggs or flour. Up to 25 decorated rafts are expected to take to the River Derwent for the post-Christmas charity fundraiser in Matlock Bath, Derbyshire. In the past, racers in the 26 December...
Azeem Rafiq: Hate crime inquiry after man defecates in cricketer's garden
A hate crime investigation has been started by police after a man defecated in the garden of former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq. Earlier this month, the ex-bowler told MPs he had become a target of abuse since speaking out about racism. During the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee hearing,...
The Crown and EastEnders actor Stephen Greif dies aged 78
Stephen Greif, who appeared in Blake’s 7 and The Crown, has died aged 78, his representatives said.The actor had an extensive career on stage and screen and appeared in other series including Doctors, Coronation Street and EastEnders.His death was announced on Monday in an online statement from Michelle Braidman Associates.“With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif,” the statement read.“His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End.“We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”With great sadness...
There’s a Major Change Coming to Love Island UK Season 9
Watch: Love Island U.K. Host Laura Whitmore EXITS After 3 Seasons. Love Island is going offline. For the first time in franchise history, the contestants on the upcoming ninth season of Love Island UK will not have access to their social media accounts while participating on the show, Deadline reports.
Love Island's Sharon Gaffka urges spike victims to go to police
A former Love Island contestant is urging victims of spiking to go to the police as partygoers gear up for the New Year. Sharon Gaffka, who was a victim of drink spiking herself, has been working with Thames Valley Police (TVP) "trying to change society". The Didcot-based social media influencer...
'I played against Pele and he never beat me'
Belfast footballer Jim Lemon talks about facing the late, great Pele when he moved to the United States to play for Chicago Sting in 1975. Brazilian legend Pele, who passed away on Thursday aged 82, was playing for New York Cosmos but never got the better of Lemon's Chicago side - ending up on the losing twice.
Channel 4 promotes Andrew musical with billboard outside Woking Pizza Express
Channel 4 promoted its forthcoming TV musical based on the Duke of York’s life with a mobile billboard outside the branch of a pizza chain restaurant that Andrew referred to in his Newsnight interview.The van carrying the slogan “If you miss it, you’d better have a decent alibi” – a reference to his disastrous interview with Emily Maitlis – appeared outside Pizza Express in Woking, Surrey, on Thursday morning.Prince Andrew: The Musical, starring Kieran Hodgson, features a cast of comics and drag queens and is described as a “satirical send-up” set to seven original musical numbers.The Queen’s second son stepped...
Reece James: Chelsea and England defender out for up to four weeks with knee injury
Chelsea defender Reece James is set to miss three to four weeks with a knee injury suffered during Tuesday's 2-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth. England international James, who missed the World Cup with an injury to the same knee, had to come off in the 53rd minute. It was...
Instagram is a lifeline, Frodsham mum of triplets says
The mother of a set of "one-in-200 million" triplets says sharing their journey on social media has been a "lifeline" since it has helped her connect with other triplet mums around the world. Gina Dewdney gave birth to the naturally conceived triplets in 2021. The 35-year-old from Frodsham, Cheshire, set...
New Year Honours 2023: Wales and Chelsea's Sophie Ingle appointed OBE
Wales captain Sophie Ingle has been recognised in the New Year Honours list. Ingle has been appointed OBE for her services to football. The 31-year-old Chelsea player, who has 123 Wales caps, said it felt "unbelievable" to be honoured for her contribution. "I never thought I'd get many awards in...
