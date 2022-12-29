ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brillion, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Indians fell Spartans

WEST BEND — In the Kewaskum boys’ basketball team’s recent three-game losing streak, where the Indians averaged only 33 points a game, the hoop had to look the size of a pinprick. So, it was small wonder that after the Indians 16-0 run to open the second...
KEWASKUM, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Warhawks win wild one

TOWN OF MERTON — With their backs to the wall and time running out, things did not look great Thursday night for the host Arrowhead boys hockey team at the Mullett Ice Center. The Warhawks watched as longtime rival Homestead rallied for three unanswered goals to take a 3-1...
MERTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Lasers fall in Battle of the Titans

WALES — A loss would have been far from the end of the world for either team, as Wednesday’s nonconference matchup between Kettle Moraine and Notre Dame was a showcase, more than anything. And what a showcase it was, as two top-ranked, defending state champions with hopes of...
WALES, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ocon falls in final minute

JANESVILLE — Janesville Craig’s gymnasium became an escape room Dec. 21. The host Cougars trailed Oconomowoc for the majority of their nonconference boys basketball game, but made their move in the closing minute and got away with a 51-47 victory. Senior Devon Becher’s three-point play provided the go-ahead...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Davis puts up 24 as Detroit Mercy knocks off Green Bay 76-59

DETROIT — Antoine Davis' 24 points helped Detroit Mercy defeat Green Bay 76-59 on Thursday night. Davis was 7 of 20 shooting, including 3 for 12 from distance, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Titans (6-8, 2-1 Horizon). Gerald Liddell added 19 points while shooting 9 of 16 from the field, and he also had 11 rebounds and three blocks. Damezi Anderson recorded 15 points and was 5 of 9 shooting (3 for 7 from distance).
GREEN BAY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Vikings top Suns at Holiday Classic

NEW BERLIN — There’s always a sense of pride playing in your host tournament, and that’s an opportunity New Berlin West has been presented with in recent years at the Viking Holiday Classic. The Vikings would have preferred to have entered Tuesday afternoon feeling a little sharper,...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Eric Matthew Schroeder

April 4, 1985 - Dec. 10, 2022. Eric Matthew Schroeder died unexpectedly on December 10, 2022. He is survived by his children Weston, 10, Tucker, 8, and Renette, 3 months; mother, Jennifer (Bloor) Schroeder, and stepfather, Brian Nold; brother and sister-in-law, Jeremy and Erin Schroeder; nieces and nephews, Trevor of Anchorage, AL, Carson, Jackson and Layla. He is further survived by grandfather Lloyd Bloor, aunt and uncles Jill Kral, J’lee and Russell Lang, Diane and Brent of McAfee, IA, Polly and Doug Bratz; cousins Justin, Carly, Abby, Sydney, Mackenzie, Ben, Dan, Kerry, Annie and Alex.
PALMYRA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

John E. Kincaid

Jan. 12, 1943 - Dec. 26, 2022. John E. Kincaid, 79, formerly of Dousman, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Fairhaven in Whitewater. John was born on January 12, 1943, in Michigan, to Dean and Elizabeth (Sheller) Kincaid. He graduated from Whitewater High School in 1961. John...
WHITEWATER, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Southwest Airlines fiasco impacted Waukesha residents

WAUKESHA — The Becker family in Waukesha had their Christmas holiday all planned out. The family was going to fly out Christmas Eve to Phoenix for the Wisconsin Badger bowl game. “We were going to leave there and got to Las Vegas for a few days and flew home...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wayne F. Nettesheim

Nov. 8, 1939 - Dec. 20, 2022. Wayne F. Nettesheim of Waukesha died on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the age of 83. He was born in Pewaukee on November 8, 1939, the son of Bernard and Fern (nee Curler) Nettesheim. Wayne was a lifelong resident of Waukesha, graduated in 1957 from Waukesha High School, and earned his bachelor’s degree in 1963 from Carroll College. He was an avid golfer and Wisconsin sports fan.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Robert Richard Lapointe

April 5, 1946 - Dec. 13, 2022. Robert Richard Lapointe, age 76, passed away at home surrounded by his family and dogs on December 13, 2022, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Bob was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, on April 5, 1946, to Philippe and Isobel (nee McAuley).
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Beverly Stoll

Beverly Stoll, 97, of Sturgeon Bay and formerly of New Berlin, passed away on Dec. 8, 2022, in Sturgeon Bay. She was born in 1925 in Chicago to Ervin and Esther (Magritz) Joost. On March 9, 1946, she married Richard Stoll; he preceded her in death. Beverly and her husband...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Alice Carolyn Elmquist-Michelic

July 31, 1929 - Dec. 20, 2022. On December 20th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, Alice Elmquist-Michelic, age 93, died peacefully in her New Berlin home from complications of influenza. Born in Chicago on July 31, 1929, her parents were Axel Emanuelson Elmquist and Bessie Alice Elmquist (nee Wenthe).
NEW BERLIN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Florence McCutchin

July 20, 1948 - Dec. 24, 2022. Florence McCutchin, 74, of Eagle, passed away peacefully at home on December 24, 2022, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. Florence was born on July 20, 1948, in Milwaukee, the daughter of James and Florence (Poznanski) Callahan. After high...
EAGLE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Joan L. MacGregor

Joan L. MacGregor of Waukesha was born to eternal life on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 88. She was born in Chicago on April 30, 1934, the only child of William and Anita (nee Kerrigan) Lamberty. Joan was a...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Larry Eugene Leskovsek

Aug. 7, 1946 - Dec. 16, 2022. Larry Eugene Leskovsek, age 76, sadly passed away on December 16, 2022. Larry was born in Milwaukee on August 7, 1946, to William and Edith (nee Keilhofer) Leskovsek. Larry is survived by his beloved daughter, Jennifer (Brigham) Green; his grandchildren, who were the...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Arleen D. Wetzel, 95

Arleen D. Wetzel of Mequon passed away peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Luther Manor at River Oaks in Mequon at the age of 95 years. Arleen was born in Cedarburg on August 21, 1927, to the late Loretta (nee Pantzlaff) and Paul Dietrich and married Wilmer Wetzel in 1950 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg.
MEQUON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy