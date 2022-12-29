Read full article on original website
How to Know If Your Partner is ‘Quiet Quitting’ Your Relationship
The first two months of 22-year-old Harshit Prajapati’s relationship when he was 18 felt straight out of a romance novel — from going on regular dates and having profound conversations to finding ways to make each other feel special, it felt like he had met his soul mate.
Replace Judgment With Discernment
Women in contemplationPhoto byPhoto by Anastasia Shuraeva from Pexels. If you’ve read “Growing Up Is Scary” or “Don’t Be Scared To Be Your Damn Real Self,” which were quite vulnerable; you might learn a lot of things from reading this piece, but it’s also a continuation to the previous ones.
Better Than a Resolution? Try a New Year's Intention
Intentions are a healthier, more motivating framework than resolutions. Setting aside time to reach goals is gentler and more productive than setting goals. Use the Premack principle to instill new habits. Now that holiday gatherings have come and gone and year-end reviews dominate the airwaves, many of us are sitting...
Recognizing and Resolving Triggers
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License PS4F9ZACUN. Triggers can adversely affect relationships. I know because I had many relationships fail until I finally learned to process and express my emotions when triggered. Before I learned to calm myself down, I needed to understand what being triggered meant. The word trigger indicates we have been sent into a negative mindset. This does not do it justice, though. It felt as if someone pulled a trigger on a gun and shot me when I was triggered emotionally. It can be extremely painful emotionally and even cause deep-seated anger. In reality, triggers are messages to help you heal. Triggers caused me to run from relationships and isolate myself.
Do You Talk Too Much?
Because arguments are often characterized by an inability to consider a partner’s perspective, silence increases communication success. The intentional use of silence in negotiation creates relational value. Silence gives people time to think—and often think twice. As a trial lawyer, I speak for a living. Yet more than...
Appreciation is One of Four Principles to a Healthy Relationship
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased License M9254UA8SX. Expressing appreciation is the ultimate way to show love and prevent resentment and frustration. Appreciation can go a long way and is a necessary component for success in a relationship. Showing gratitude and being appreciative of our significant other may be the highest expression of love; without it, frustration and resentment build. Appreciation is an action based on a feeling of gratitude.
Opinion: Unmonogamous Relationships Can Be Healthy When Explored Consensually
In college, I dated someone often referred to as “my best ex.”. James was outgoing and fun, extremely vivacious and driven, and at the beginning of our relationship, we had an absolute blast together.
How To Stay Motivated (The Locus Rule)
A study was conducted in 1998 at Columbia University by professors Claudia M. Mueller and Carol Dweck where they took a large group of fifth graders and separated them into two groups to complete puzzles. After solving the puzzles one group of children were told they did so well because they were so smart, the other group was told they did well because they worked so hard.
In Defense of the Adopted
As I sit here in the throes of writing a book, I realize I’m at a crossroads. The story that I’m telling is all about my mental health journey, homeschooling, motherhood, and adoption through foster care. The last one is tough. There’s still so much of which our...
DELONY: Prioritize human connection in the new year
We live in a crazy world where we get into heated debates with strangers on the internet and show we like stuff by pressing tiny digital hearts. Who came up with this weirdness? And as we have more and more digital interactions, the data shows we’re losing actual human connection. A report by Harvard suggests that about 36% of Americans (including 51% of mothers with small children and 61% of young adults) experience “serious loneliness.”1.
New Year's Resolutions That Will Benefit the Whole Family in 2023
Being a parent is about ushering a small human safely to adulthood, but it can also be a good excuse to reassess your own habits as well. Take, for example, flossing, a thing we all know we should do but might not be so great about. Then, suddenly, you have to tell that small human that they should floss. And, unless you were already one of only 30% of American adults who floss daily, you might think it’s time to start that flossing habit you have to preach about yourself. (Related: Is there a way to find out how many daily flossers...
Opinion: A Personal New Year’s Resolution that everyone should have.
After my Gray divorce in 2015, I never dreamed I wouldn’t have a serious significant other or new hobbies that I loved by now. I pictured myself laughing, talking, and hanging out with friends over drinks every weekend.
The 4 traits lucky people have in common, according to author of 'The Luck Factor'
It can often feel like some people just have all the luck. Luck by definition is based on chance. But according Richard Wiseman, a psychology professor and author of "The Luck Factor," your actions and mindset can increase your chances of being lucky. In his 10-year study published in 2003,...
(Opinion) Having a positive attitude is better than being happy
Bobby McFerrin's 1988 hit song "Don't Worry, Be Happy" lyrically suggests taking everything in stride. It suggests not fretting having no place to sleep, being behind on rent, being unattached and being broke and includes the lines "In every life we have some trouble. But when you worry you make it double." What Bobby probably meant was "Be positive" instead of "Be happy."
