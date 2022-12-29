ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Q 105.7

Big News For Anyone With Snowmobiles In New York State

The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have set the official open date as January 2, 2023 for all trails in Erie County, pending sufficient snow cover and conditions. For those who don't love a good snowstorm, the next few weeks are going to be tough across New York State. It is that time of the year that the cold air moves in and the lake effect snows start to pile up. But that is good news for many here in Western New York.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Bills in snow-driving controversy amid Buffalo disaster: ‘They were not allowed to travel’

Buffalo may be rabidly obsessed with their Bills, but that hasn’t stopped the team from getting into a tiff with the city during the recent snow-pocalypse. The Bills played the Bears in Chicago on Christmas Eve and had to travel back to Buffalo in the middle of a historic blizzard that has claimed the lives of at least 37 people in the metropolitan area so far. The team flew into Rochester – a nearby airport – in the midst of a driving ban in the city, which was enacted due to the blizzard. According to Erie County, the team asked for a...
BUFFALO, NY
rollingout.com

Last messages from Black Buffalo nurse who died during blizzard

A nurse from North Carolina who moved to Buffalo to care for her father froze to death while trapped in her car during the historic winter blizzard on Christmas Eve. Anndel Taylor’s heartbreaking messages and video recording her last moments alive spent being terrified as the snow and ice continued to pile up around her car have made national and international headlines.
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

State Supreme Court judge in Rochester rules NYS Red Flag law unconstitutional

Rochester, N.Y. — New York State Supreme Court Judge Thomas Moran ruled last week that one of the state's strongest gun laws is unconstitutional. The Extreme Risk Protection Order law, also known as the Red Flag law, allows law enforcement to temporarily seize a person's guns based on someone else making a written allegation in a petition to a judge that the person poses a harm to themself or others.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Back on ice, Sabres show empathy for blizzard-besieged Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sabres general manager and Clarence native Kevyn Adams shared the sentiment of the youngest players on his roster in processing the magnitude a devastating winter storm that pummeled Western New York over the weekend. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” Adams said before the Sabres took the ice at KeyBank Center […]
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Sabres Foundation to donate $50,000 toward blizzard response efforts

Donations will benefit 5 organizations providing critical response services. The Buffalo Sabres today announced that the Buffalo Sabres Foundation will donate $50,000 toward community relief efforts in response to the blizzard that hit Western New York on December 23. The Buffalo Sabres Foundation will donate $10,000 to each of the...
BUFFALO, NY

