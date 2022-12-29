Read full article on original website
Apple gets final deadline for switching iPhone to USB-C (but it's ages away!)
EU says the iPhone's Lightning port must give way to a USB-C switch - but we may have to wait until the iPhone 17!!
WhatsApp to stop working on millions of phones
WhatsApp is soon to stop working on millions of phones.People with older iPhone and Android models will be unable to use the popular messaging app after December 31 without getting an upgrade.WhatsApp will cease to function on 49 makes of phone, including the iPhone 5 and 5c along with several Android models from Samsung, Huawei and LG.Users will be notified with a warning message before the app stops working.A statement from WhatsApp explaining the move said: ‘Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates.‘These devices also might not have the...
CNET
iPhone 15 Rumors: All the Buzz About Apple's Next Phone
The iPhone 15 lineup likely won't arrive until the fall of 2023, but there are plenty of questions about what to expect from Apple's next-generation phone. Will the iPhone 15 have a USB-C port? Will Apple increase iPhone prices in 2023? Will it even be called the "iPhone 15"? No one outside of Apple knows for sure, but the rumor mill will certainly feed our curiosity until Apple throws the next iPhone event. Here are some of the biggest and most credible rumors we've seen so far, to paint a picture of what we may see from the iPhone 15.
Oppo comes for Google and Samsung with four years of major ColorOS update promise
Oppo has promised to provide major OS updates to its flagship phones for four years, starting with 2023 models.
CNET
Why Apple Hasn't Released the iPhone Fold... Yet
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 line includes some of the biggest hardware updates made in years, including the iPhone 14 Pro's redesigned cutout for Dynamic Island's contextual notifications and an iPhone 14 Plus model. But among the changes, Apple has not yet confirmed if a rumored foldable iPhone is in development. This is particularly curious as Samsung continues to refine its foldable phone lineup with the release of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 back in August.
Apple needs a new iPhone SE 4 in 2023 — here’s why
Apple generally doesn't release new iPhone SE models in consecutive years. But if it waits, the iPhone SE 4 risks falling behind competitive midrange phones from Google an Samsung.
Apple iPhone 15 rumors suggest curves are back in fashion
Titanium sides and a move back to curved edges could still be on the cards…
9to5Mac
Which iPad is Apple’s most popular for now?
CIRP is out with a new report today taking a look at iPad. Along with detailing which is the most popular of Apple’s tablets, the new data shows how often it sells cellular vs WiFi models. CIRP notes in its new report that while it’s easy to focus on...
Our favorite camera phones of 2022: the standout handsets of the year
Some of our choices may be controversial, but here are the phones that impressed us most in 2022
Android phones and tablets are getting these great free feature upgrades
Google's been busy making improvements to Android and to WearOS too
Phone Arena
Microsoft's magnificent tablet-laptop Surface Pro 9 is on sale for a new Amazon low
If you want the performance of a laptop and the portability of a tablet, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is one of your best options and currently it's on sale. The Surface Pro 9 was released not too long ago, so it's not every day that you find a deal as awesome as this one on it. The convertible tablet sports a sharp 13-inch 120Hz screen and has a slick design.
Apple Insider
Amazon's $269 deal on Apple's iPad 9th Generation is back
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Black Friday pricing has returned on Apple's iPad 9th Generation, with limited inventory available at the year's best $269.99 price. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip back to $269.99,...
9to5Mac
iPhone loses the spotlight to its competitors in MKBHD’s Smartphone Awards 2022
Every year, popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee (better known as MKBHD) holds his own Smartphone Awards, in which he chooses the best smartphones in different categories. While last year the iPhone was awarded in three different categories, Apple’s smartphone lost the spotlight to its competitors at this year’s awards.
Tesla’s $300 wireless charger is like Apple AirPower — with one big drawback
Tesla’s Wireless Charging Platform is available for pre-order and charges up to three devices at once, no matter where you place them on the mat.
makeuseof.com
Why You Should Not Buy a Budget 5G Android Phone in 2023
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're looking to buy a new budget Android phone, 5G is perhaps the last thing that you should look for. Unless you're willing to buy upper mid-range or flagship phones, we suggest you avoid 5G entirely and look for good 4G budget phones instead.
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite & Galaxy A13 get Android 13
Another day, another Samsung device receives the Android 13 update. This has been the story for the better part of the past two months, and the story continues today. Amidst the holiday season, the company has released the big Android update for the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and the Galaxy A13. They join more than 60 other Galaxy smartphone and tablet models at the party.
Digital Trends
How the iPhone 14 Plus became one of 2022’s biggest tech flops
Of all the iPhones that dropped this year, the iPhone 14 Plus has received the dubious distinction of performing the worst, commercially speaking. It struck many as a little odd. The iPhone 14 Plus was one of the best iPhones Apple had created. It shipped with the latest iOS, a processor that outperformed most Android phones, and a large and roomy screen, all accompanied by the best battery life you’d find on a smartphone.
The Verge
Samsung’s latest fridge will be even better for TikTok
Samsung has unveiled the Bespoke Refrigerator Family Hub Plus, a fancy name for its latest fridge with a built-in touchscreen display. At 32 inches, it features a much larger display than the 21.5-inch screen found on previous generations of the Samsung Family Hub refrigerators, which can be used to control SmartThings-compatible smart home devices, display Google Photos images, make digital shopping lists for Amazon delivery, and watch videos.
Digital Trends
What to expect at CES 2023, from mondo TVs to EVs
Break out the champagne and roll out the red carpets, CES is back! After two rough, COVID-addled years that saw the world’s greatest tech show reduced to a shell of its former self, the show is primed to spring back to its former glory for 2023. And our team of writers and editors will be on the ground in Las Vegas, bringing it all to you.
