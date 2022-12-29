ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wogx.com

Police: Lakeland divers find mother, 2 children dead in submerged car in lake

LAKELAND, Fla. - Authorities in Lakeland responding to a report of a submerged car in a lake discovered the bodies of a mother and two children inside early Friday morning. Lakeland police said an officer was dispatched to Lake Wire around 5:30 a.m. after receiving a report about a submerged vehicle along the west side of the lake.
LAKELAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy