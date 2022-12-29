ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community opens south of downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After unveiling a new statue on Calhoun Street in July, a local nonprofit has added a coffee shop a few blocks north in an effort to improve the community and remove barriers to employment. Blue Jacket Inc. recently opened Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Guadalupe’s opens new location on Dupont Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Another Guadalupe’s has arrived in Fort Wayne, this time on the north side. The fast-casual local chain announced on its Facebook page that a new location at 545 E. Dupont Road opened Thursday morning. The new location represents the third Guadalupe’s to open...
FORT WAYNE, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

ACPL announces “SPARKs” winter reading program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Here is a chance to keep your little reader up to date this winter season. The Allen County Public Library is inviting the community “spark” their 2023 reading with its SPARK Winter Reading Program. The annual reading initiative will kick off on January 1 and will run the entire month of January.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Busy Weekend In Store Amid Allen County War Memorial Coliseum New Years Eve Events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): New Years Eve, a time when two long-time traditions that date back to the Coliseum’s infancy run simultaneously in separate sections of the property. In the main arena, the annual Fort Wayne Komets New Years Eve Hockey game takes center stage as the K’s take on the Indy Fuel with a 7:30 P.M. Faceoff. In the Expo Center, the 24th Annual Rumble In Fort Wayne renews a tradition of Indoor Auto Racing with festivities running both today and all day Saturday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

City reminds of garbage and recycling collection changes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department is reminding residents that the garbage and recycling schedule is delayed by one day this week due to the Christmas holiday. Garbage and recycling will remain on schedule for the New Year’s holiday next week....
FORT WAYNE, IN
orangeandbluepress.com

Here’s What Turned Out of the Fort Wayne American Rescue Fund

Fort Wayne, Indiana was challenged to find a way to disburse about $51 million in funds, and for about months Fort Wayne City council members have been grappling with it. According to a published post by 21 Alive News, in 2021, pandemic relief bill funds came from the American Rescue Plan. Some jurisdictions supplied some of the funding, but Fort Wayne’s leaders have been contemplating their plans for some time.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Frozen pipes cause issues for structures across Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In addition to frigid temperatures and deteriorating road conditions, frozen pipes have also caused problems across Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Director of Public Information Frank Suarez told WANE 15 the city has responded to 14 water main breaks since Dec. 22. On top of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Person struck while pushing car on Ludwig Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police say a person pushing a car was struck by another vehicle on Ludwig Road Thursday night. He was taken to a hospital where he was listed with life threatening injuries. Just before 8 p.m., officers found a man lying near the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

Man arrested after holding up IHOP with axe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police say that a man is behind bars after he held up a Coldwater Road restaurant with an axe. FWPD officials say that on Christmas Eve 41-year-old Ian Bazur-Persing also had a knife that he used to hold the manager while robbing the IHOP restaurant just before 1 p.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

Where you can recycle your live Christmas tree

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Allen County Department of Environmental Management is inviting Allen County residents to recycle their live Christmas trees for free. The live Christmas tree recycling program will accept trees from December 26th, 2022 through January 14th, 2023 at 6 locations throughout the county. Live...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

Coroner: Hypothermia killed Fort Wayne man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – An 81-year-old Fort Wayne man’s death on December 23 was due to hypothermia. The Allen County Coroner’s Office released his autopsy results yesterday and said there was no foul play. The man was found by relatives outside of his home. His death...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD: Man leaves suspected home intruder with gunshot wound

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man shot an alleged home intruder Wednesday morning, leaving the other man in non life-threatening condition, according to police. At approximately 7:00 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a home along the 1900 block of Hillside Avenue. Police said a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Your News Local

Reverend Lowell Eugene Burrus

Reverend Lowell Eugene Burrus, 87, of Peru, Indiana, formerly of rural Roann, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ at 5:50am, Sunday morning December 25, 2022, at Blair Ridge Care Facility, in Peru. Lowell was born July 15, 1935, in Charleston, Illinois, to Clyde Burrus and Alice (Collins) Burrus-Brown.
PERU, IN

