Suffield, CT

Three Figs is a ‘higher level’ of dining

By Tim Leininger / Journal Inquirer
 1 day ago
Kelly Mullen, bar manger at Three Figs, shows off the restaurant’s Chicken Tortellini.(Tim Leininger / Journal Inquirer)

SUFFIELD — For nearly 10 years, Three Figs on Mountain Road has been providing elevated dining in a relaxed, casual, and rustic but polished atmosphere.

Address: 94 Mountain Road, Suffield.

Hours: Sunday noon-8 p.m.; Monday 11:30 a.m. to 8p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday 11:30 am to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Misc.: Half-priced wine bottles on Tuesdays

Contact: 860-668-7085 or 7081; www.threefigs.com

Three Figs took on a new general manager just before Thanksgiving with Allison Jutras, who came over from Three Figs’ sister restaurant, Tunxis Grill.

Exterior of Three Figs on Mountain Road in Suffield. (Tim Leininger / Journal Inquirer)

