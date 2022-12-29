Read full article on original website
Engadget
New York’s governor signs watered-down right-to-repair bill
Almost seven months after the state legislature overwhelmingly passed a right-to-repair bill, New York governor Kathy Hochul has signed it into law. But Hochul only greenlit the bill after the legislature agreed to some changes. Hochul wrote in a memo that the legislation, as it was originally drafted, "included technical issues that could put safety and security at risk, as well as heighten the risk of injury from physical repair projects." The governor said the modifications addressed these issues, but critics say the amendments will weaken the law's effectiveness.
TechCrunch
The best TechCrunch+ investor surveys of 2022
So when we thought about the best ways to find out what’s happening in a particular sector, we figured why not get it straight from the horse’s mouth — the investors?. At TechCrunch+, we see investor surveys as a way to dig deep and put together a snapshot of a sector that founders and investors can use to understand their market. We ran 30 surveys this year, and the feedback we’ve received has certainly helped us improve our game and widen our scope.
BBC
Cost of living: Deliveroo and Uber couriers face uphill struggle
Lots of us have been cutting down on treats as the cost of living has continued to rise. It's meant luxuries like takeaways have become a rarity for many, and you might be more likely to catch the bus than take a taxi. And this is having a knock-on effect...
Curbed
Good-bye to the Green Mesh Trash Can
I have an image of a New York City trash can tattooed on my leg. Not the high-end silver models that occasionally appear in business districts but the green wire-mesh bins that have dotted the cityscape for almost 100 years. Usually overflowing, sometimes on fire, the cans are instantly recognizable symbols of the city. Olliing over one is also a milestone in the life of every New York skateboarder — one reason why I got it indelibly stamped on my body.
Curbed
What Should New York Homebuyers Expect in 2023?
Noble Black, a broker at Douglas Elliman, keeps getting calls from New Yorkers looking to buy an apartment. They all tell him the same thing: that they’re kind of, sort of looking and to call them if he spots a place at a great price that checks all of their boxes. Great, he thinks, I’ll just add you to the list. “I’ve got a list of 50 people like that,” he says, but there’s a problem. “The market is not dead. This is not the market where sellers are having to fire-sale.”
Curbed
The Package Pickup Industry Coming to the Bodega Near You
Jake DeGroot has lived in his Jackson Heights townhouse for just over a year and has had packages stolen from his front door three times. The first time, the thieves made off with a 25-pound box of specialty dog food. Then they took a box of Amazon items. The third...
