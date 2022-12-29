Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
westportjournal.com
Town sued over Old Mill Beach house approval
WESTPORT — The town, its Zoning Board of Appeals and a Hillspoint Road homeowner are being sued over the approval a house reconstruction plan at Old Mill Beach. Ellen and David van Dorsten of 216 Hillspoint Road filed their suit at state Superior Court in Bridgeport. It was received by the Town Clerk’s Office on Dec. 22.
zip06.com
Chester, Deep River, and Essex People in the News
• The following area students were named to the Xavier High School first quarter Honor Roll:. Centerbrook: Quintin Sotero, 2024-High Honors; Dedriche Johnson-Lanning, 2025-High Honors; Matthew Devany, 2024-Honors; John Strell, 2024-Honors. Chester: Samuel Matt, 2023-High Honors. Deep River: Joseph Corcoran, Honors. Essex: Christopher Dowie, 2023-Honors; Louis McRiley, 2024-Honors. Ivoryton: Thomas...
zip06.com
Andrew Stavrides: Good Training and Fairness Goes a Long Way
Being a police officer can be a difficult job anywhere, and a thankless job for so many. The position of safeguarding one’s community can be an intimidating task for many, but with advanced training and knowledge in the matters of law enforcement, the job can be performed at the utmost best. That is what North Haven Police Department (NHPD) Deputy Chief Andrew Stavrides discovered after having recently graduated as part of the 284th Session class at the FBI National Academy, which he joined for its “reputation for being world-class training for police leaders and executives,” he said.
zip06.com
Scott Giegerich: Let the Lights Shine
This fall, it finally happened: Old Saybrook High School athletes took the field for games under the lights. Watching it happen was Scott Giegerich, a longtime Board of Selectmen (BOS) member and one of the early proponents of making Friday night lights a reality. It’s hard to find a more...
cottagesgardens.com
Positively Presidential: A Westport Property Two U.S. Presidents Are Believed to Have Visited Seeks $2.6M
History buffs already know that house-hunting in Connecticut can uncover gems. And, one estate currently on the market definitely intrigues in that department. Records reveal that the historic Westport property at 52 Weston Road may have hosted both George Washington and Abraham Lincoln as well as Frederick Law Olmsted, whose landscape design credits include Central Park. While the current Colonial-style home was built in 1806, the former presidents are said to have visited a prior dwelling on the estate, with Washington on a mission to raise funds for Revolutionary War efforts, or so the story goes.
zip06.com
East Haven People in the News
• Nathaniel Correia, 2022, of East Haven was named to the Xavier High School Principal’s List for the 2021-’22 school year. • The following East Haven students were named to the Xavier High School fourth quarter Honor Roll: Nathaniel Correia, 2022-Honors; Nicholas Duryea, 2023-Honors; Justin Brown, 2023-Honors. •...
2 Immaculate High School Students Get Perfect SAT Math Scores
Two promising students who attend a high school in Fairfield County will likely have no problems getting accepted into colleges. That's because they both achieved a perfect score of 800 on the math portion of their SAT exams in December, according to Immaculate High School, which is located in Danbury.
trumbulltimes.com
14 Middletown restaurants failed health inspections in October, November
MIDDLETOWN — Fourteen of 62 Middletown restaurants that underwent health inspections during October and November received at least one four-point violation from city personnel, although all passed upon reinspection, city records indicate. A rating below 80, or any four-point violation regardless of score, results in a failure, according to...
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
darientimes.com
Sale of blighted Ansonia eyesores can move forward after foreclosure, attorney says
ANSONIA — A foreclosure approved Tuesday will allow a New York company to sell two rundown industrial properties in the heart of the city’s downtown to a developer, according to its lawyer. But first, they’ll have to resolve hundreds of thousands of dollars in back taxes, sewer and...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Railroad Bridge Hit
2022-012-29@2:02pm–#Milford CT– Report of a railroad bridge struck by a tractor-trailer on Old Gate Lane. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
bee-news.com
Betsy Desmarais obituary
Mrs. Betsy (Freer) Desmarais, 52, of Middlebury, entered into the gates of Heaven on Wednesday December 28, 2022, at Waterbury Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the proud mother of Tyler and Jenna Desmarais, who were “her world.”. Betsy was born in Torrington, Connecticut, on August 27,...
Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently awarded a four-year contract for management of the Hartford, New Haven, and Stamford divisions of CTtransit to RATP Dev USA, a company that operates and maintains urban and intercity transportation systems on four continents. Under the contract, RATP Dev USA will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of […] The post Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project appeared first on Transportation Today.
zip06.com
A New Gathering Place
I recently read an article in the New Haven Register by Mark Zaretsky about The Q River Grill, 3-5 Clifton Street, New Haven. It’s not only drawing customers from the Fair Haven neighborhood, where it’s located, it’s also pulling people in from across New Haven and also the ‘burbs from as far away as Branford. Wings, grilled pizzas, bugers, salads, and drinks are on the menu at the Q River, which has a family feel and has turned into something of a gathering place. One of the owners claims their wings are the best in Connecticut, and I, for one, am looking forward to trying them.
Ralph Nader announces new local newspaper in Connecticut
WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH)- Just as other newspapers have abandoned local coverage, longtime consumer advocate and Winsted native Ralph Nader has plans for a new weekly newspaper that will serve Winsted and nearby Farmington Valley communities. “It’s what used to be your local weekly newspaper-plus a little more,” said Andy Thibault, a veteran journalist who will […]
Look Inside: New England Stone Castle for Sale is Your Chance to Live Like Royalty
Have you ever wondered what it'd be like to upgrade your home? What about dreaming about multi-million dollar luxury properties with pools and other wild features?. Now, take that one step further, because there is an epic castle for sale in New England that will make your home living fit for a king or queen.
zip06.com
An Afternoon Tradition in Deep River
Ryan Malcame listens as his son Luke, 9, tells a story to Luke’s aunt Sue Carmichael as the three enjoy an afternoon snack at The Nest Coffee House in Deep River on Dec. 22. The Nest has become a tradition for the trio with them meeting every day after Luke finishes school. The Nest Coffee House, a program of A Little Compassion Inc., is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to changing the lives of young adults with disabilities.
New challenger announces race for New Haven mayor
NEW HAVEN, Conn — Tuesday afternoon Tom Goldenberg, a West Haven native who moved to the East Rock neighborhood of New Haven four years ago, filed paperwork to become an official Democratic candidate in the race for mayor. “I am announcing my candidacy for mayor of New Haven as...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Hartford, CT to Niagara Falls
Take in the mountains, lakes, forests, and plenty of entertaining stopovers on this trip from Hartford, Connecticut to iconic Niagara Falls. Along the way, you'll find incredible hikes, fishing, amusement parks and much more on this exciting road trip. The 470-mile road trip from Connecticut to Niagara Falls will take...
Century-old New Britain building comes back to life
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a labor of love seven years in the making. Originally built in 1915, the Berkowitz is a 25,000-square-foot building that had sat vacant in New Britain for two decades. But now, after a $4.5 million makeover, it is fully restored. It wasn’t the easiest undertaking, according to developer Douglas […]
