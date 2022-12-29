Read full article on original website
AP_000355.2a1a52d2f3eb4dacb0713b1d487188c8.1427
1d ago
American taxpayers are tired of taking care of freeloaders . Look at food, housing, utilities prices due to overcrowding . They are NOT a benefit to this country , just leeches . Steal the borders
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How This Large Texas City is Handling 1,000s of Migrants Crossing the BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to dropAsh JurbergTexas State
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Biden Administration constructing immigration processing facility with capacity for 1,000 migrants in El Paso sectorEdy ZooEl Paso, TX
Related
AOL Corp
Leaked documents indicate over 300 members of far-right paramilitary Oath Keepers may be current or former DHS employees, Project on Government Oversight reports
A leaked membership list suggests that Oath Keepers have infiltrated the Department of Homeland Security. More than 300 members of the paramilitary group describe themselves as current or former DHS employees. DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Just weeks after Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was...
KFOX 14
Lower Valley residents take security measures against migrants invading community
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso is not only seeing a record number of migrants turn themselves in to Border Patrol, but El Paso is seeing many migrants cross illegally without being encountered by agents. KFOX14 spoke to residents in the Lower Valley about the situation and how...
Secret Service Members Found To Be Part of Far-Right Extremist Group—Report
A leaked membership list dating up to 2015 reportedly showed that seven Oath Keepers identified themselves as being part of the Secret Service.
americanmilitarynews.com
US air marshals prepared to ‘mutiny’ against Biden plan to leave 99% flights unguarded
Dozens of U.S. Air Marshals are prepared to defy the Biden administration’s latest border security plan, which entails leaving about 99 percent of commercial flights unprotected to instead back up overwhelmed U.S. Border Patrol agents. A career air marshal said plans to defy the Biden administration’s orders are approaching a “mutiny” by federal agents.
KSAT 12
With rifles and razor wire, National Guard and state troopers are blocking migrants at the border in El Paso
EL PASO — National Guard members and state troopers formed a line on the banks of the Rio Grande on Tuesday and blocked dozens of migrants who had already crossed the river from surrendering to nearby Border Patrol agents. About 75 men, women and children stood on a narrow...
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Gov. Abbott calls Ted Cruz the "Zodiac Killer"
"The Zodiac Killer celebrates another birthday. (It’s a joke. He gets it. )" Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. It seems Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is in a festive holiday mood- at least according to his Twitter.
Border Patrol Union says, "no single person has done more damage to our border than Joe Biden."
"No single person in the modern history of this country has done more damage to our border than Joe Biden. The deaths, trashing of border areas, rampant fraud and complete dismantling of law and order is unprecedented. He is literally a one-man wrecking crew." Border Patrol Union.
WATCH: Lauren Boebert tells Pelosi Americans 'fired you' to her face
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) went viral after telling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) that the public "fired" her on the House floor.
Chihuahua halts 1,500-strong migrant caravan
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The governor of Chihuahua says she’s holding up a 1,200- to 1,500-strong migrant caravan in the southern part of the state to ensure the health and safety of Central and South Americans making their way to the U.S. border. Chihuahua Gov. Maru Campos is also asking the Mexican government […]
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to drop
"Migrant crossings "plummet" in El Paso as Texas National Guard expands barbwire fence. We will continue to deploy the National Guard, razor wire, large container boxes, and building the wall to do all we can to deter illegal immigration caused by Biden." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
El Paso residents near border say migrants are coming up to their homes asking for help
An El Paso neighborhood next to the Border Highway is seeing an increase in migrants.
A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns
For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation’s legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few decades that laws criminalizing domestic violence came to be widespread and enforced. But now, the U.S. is in danger of backtracking on that legal framework precisely because of the nation’s historical legacy of turning a blind eye to domestic violence. On Nov. 10, 2022, a judge in the Western District of Texas struck down the federal law that prohibits...
Washington Examiner
Andy Biggs: DHS erases 300,000 illegal immigrant entries
Just like that, according to GOP Rep. Andy Biggs, the Department of Homeland Security has erased the parole requests of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants seeking to burrow into the U.S. immigration system. In a new letter challenging Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and his management of the border, which is...
Horror after 14 border control officers die in major crisis for CBP agency ‘due to increased stress on the job’
FOURTEEN border control officers have tragically died during a major crisis for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) "due to increased stress on the job," reports say. There is a growing concern after three more agents took their own lives in November, upping the total number of suicide deaths this year to the highest amount in a decade.
MySanAntonio
Justice Department tried to hide report warning that private border wall in Texas could collapse
This article is co-published with ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. A private border wall built along the Rio Grande in South Texas could collapse during extreme flooding, according to a federally commissioned inspection report that the government sought to keep secret for more than a year.
Washington Examiner
Largest-ever liquid fentanyl seizure made in Texas town where Trump warned of drug cartels
AUSTIN, Texas — Law enforcement made the largest bust of liquid fentanyl in national history during a traffic stop in a small town 120 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border — where former President Donald Trump rallied supporters earlier this fall and warned about the powerful drug cartels.
Once Title 42 expires Mexican drug cartels will gain complete control of our southwest border
Title 42 may expire on Wednesday. When that happens illegal alien arrests at the border could skyrocket to almost 20,000 per day. Joe Biden and his team are responsible for the chaos.
Why this predominantly White county in Southern California is declaring racism a public health crisis
Andrew Do was afraid to play sports his last two years of high school.
CBS News
585K+
Followers
76K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1