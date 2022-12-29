ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

WCVB

Fugitive wanted for murder in Brazil arrested in Massachusetts by federal officers

WORCESTER, Mass. — Federal officers say they arrested a criminal fugitive in Massachusetts this week who is wanted for murder in Brazil. Jaconias Rosa Pereira, a 50-year-old Brazilian citizen, was arrested on Wednesday in Worcester, by officers with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations. The agency said he entered the United States at an unknown time and location, without being inspected by immigration officials.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Andrew Gallagher indicted on charge of sending obscene material to minor

A Worcester man was indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of sending obscene material to a 14-year-old minor, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’ Office said. Andrew James Gallagher, 28, was indicted on one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor. He was arraigned in federal court in Worcester on Dec. 23 and released on conditions. Gallagher was previously charged by criminal complaint on Dec. 5 and arrested the following day.
WORCESTER, MA
Daily Voice

Conman Busted With Bad Checks, Skimming Device, Drugs In Westborough: Police

A Charlestown man who tried to buy car parts from a Westborough car dealership this week with fake checks would have been better off just paying cash, authorities said. Aquiles Bernabe faces charges of forging a check, uttering a false check, identity fraud, possession of a skimming device, forged RRMV document, and possession of Class A and a Class B drug, Westborough police said.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman

A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
STOUGHTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Death investigation underway in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
MEDFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman Hit Cheating Boyfriend With Car, Then Stabbed Him: DA

A Boston woman is facing multiple charges after police say she hit her boyfriend with her car and then stabbed him last weekend. Lashonda Warner, 27, of Mattapan, is charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and leaving the scene of an accident after causing personal injury, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office said. She was ordered held on $5,000 bail following her arraignment Tuesday and told not to have any contact with the victim.
BOSTON, MA

