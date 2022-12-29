Read full article on original website
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford to move New Year’s Eve programming indoors due to rain forecast
The City of New Bedford is moving to indoor programming on New Year’s Eve due to the rain forecast. Fireworks are still scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Broken Glass Projections 3D mapping will be postponed to a later date. Updated Events:. • Vinny’s Miracle Fish Puppets. The New Bedford...
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford roadwork sites for the upcoming week of January 2, 2023 – January 6, 2023
The City of New Bedford has roadwork sites for the upcoming week of January 2, 2023 – January 6, 2023, and they are as follows:. City offices will be closed on Monday, January 2nd in observance of New Year’s. Eversource will be working on gas main relays and...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford announces real Christmas tree curbside pick up, holiday recycling tips
The Greater New Bedford Regional Refuse Management District has offered recycling tips for New Bedford residents to ensure holiday waste ends up in the correct container. • Cardboard: Empty, flattened boxes can be placed in the recycling bin including boxes from online shopping, gift boxes, and empty pizza boxes. Pizza boxes with grease can still be recycled. Boxes that are too large for recycling carts can be taken to the Recycling Center located at 1103 Shawmut Ave.
theweektoday.com
Damien’s Food Pantry to move to new location
Damien’s Food Pantry distributed 900,000 pounds of food in 2021, but they are hoping to top that number in 2023 with their new proposed location on 242 Marion Road. Damien’s Food Pantry has been serving the greater Wareham and New Bedford area for 30 years. The pantry typically serves 250 guests per week, said the pantry’s executive director Pauline Lally.
capeandislands.org
Local historian trying to save a Cape Cod tourist information booth at the Bourne Bridge
A Bourne history buff is behind an effort to save a nearly century old tourist information booth at the Bourne Bridge. Cumberland Farms wants to take down the small Cape-style building to construct a larger gas station at the rotary. Former Bourne historical society president Jack MacDonald says the booth...
New Bedford Remembers Drinking Coffee Soda
The recent talk about the rebirth of New Bedford's landmark Silmo Coffee Syrup disturbed some dormant cells tucked away in brain matter far in the dark reaches of my mind, rekindling thoughts of something long forgotten from my childhood. It may sound frightening, but these things happen with greater frequency...
newbedfordguide.com
OPINION: Ventura opposes safe injection sites in New Bedford; calls for delay of BoH appointment
The following is an opinion sent to New Bedford Guide. It does not reflect the opinion of New Bedford Guide, nor is it an OP-ED. In fairness and objectivity, we share opinions from our readers whether we agree or disagree with their opinion. _____________________________________________________________. “Attorney Jacob J. Ventura, candidate for...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island police departments to conduct RIPTIDE patrols in honor of Tori Lynn Andreozzi
TIVERTON/WEST WARWICK — Chief Patrick Jones reports that the Tiverton Police Department will be conducting RIPTIDE patrols this holiday weekend in honor of Tori Lynn Andreozzi. During this coming weekend, which coincides with the New Year’s holiday, members of the Tiverton Police Department will be on the lookout for...
Turnto10.com
Calling all with real Christmas trees: Here's how you get rid of this year's tree
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Take off the lights, remove the ornaments and throw away that tinsel because it’s getting to be time to take down this year's Christmas trees. If you have an artificial tree you may choose to leave it up well into January, but a...
ABC6.com
New Year’s Eve fireworks display in Warwick this weekend
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Warwick will host a New Year’s Eve fireworks display this weekend. The celebration will take place Saturday at Rocky Point, with fireworks starting at 6 p.m. Food trucks, raffles, and a DJ will be at the event from 2:30 pm to...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Fire Department battle Christmas morning blaze, 4 adults, 4 children displaced
“At 6:21am on Christmas morning, 911 calls were received by Fire Alarm reporting smoke in the building at 311 Coffin Ave. Command Unit 1 arrived on scene at this 3 story wood frame, six family dwelling, and was told by tenants that there was smoke on the 3rd floor north side of the building with fire alarms sounding upon arrival. E-8 confirmed smoke in the north hallway and stretched a line up the stairwell with an additional line stretched as a backup.
capecod.com
Yarmouth Firefighters extinguish electrical fire
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Firefighters responded to a garage fire at 347 White’s Path shortly after 9 AM Friday. Crews were able to quickly put out the flames on an outside wall. No injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. Cape Wide News was...
capecod.com
Two vehicles collide sending car into tree in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – At about 6:15 PM Thursday night, there was a 2 vehicle crash in front of the Cove at Yarmouth Resort on Route 28 in West Yarmouth. Both the driver and the passenger of the sedan were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The occupants of the pickup truck were not injured. Traffic on Route 28 was backed up in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
newbedfordguide.com
After dog dies, Massachusetts Fire Department warns about dangers of walking on ice
“Unfortunately, it’s that time of year again. The local bodies of water appear to be frozen enough to walk on by people and dogs alike. IT IS NOT SAFE FOR ANYONE TO WALK ON THE ICE!. Yesterday around 4pm Everett Fire crews responded for a dog in the Malden...
Heroux ‘Surprised’ After Touring New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail With Hodgson
Bristol County Sheriff-Elect Paul Heroux made an appearance on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight Tuesday evening a few hours after meeting with his former political rival and soon-to-be predecessor Sheriff Tom Hodgson and touring the jails and facilities that will be under Heroux's purview when he takes over on January 4. Heroux...
rimonthly.com
Rhode Island Restaurants to Keep You Warm and Full Throughout the Winter
With a crackling fire, string lights and sunset over Newport Harbor, the Lounge and Fire Pit dining area at Newport Harbor Island Resort is the place to spend a relaxing evening. Choose an outdoor igloo or warm up by the outdoor firepits with cozy decor and blankets in a romantic setting. Special menu includes bruschetta grilled cheese, house-made chili and specialty cocktails such as Caribbean hot chocolate. Goat Island, Newport, 401-851-3325, newportharborisland.com.
capecod.com
Officials sound alarm after teen falls through ice in Marstons Mills-The Ice Is Not Safe!
MARSTONS MILLS – A teenager reportedly fell through the ice on Shubael Pond around noon Thursday. Luckily the victim was able to make shore on his own. He was evaluated for possible hypothermia by EMTs. Officials are sounding the alarm that despite the recent cold snap-THE ICE IS NOT SAFE TO BE ON!
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Turnpike turned into a parking lot after tractor-trailer strikes bridge
At approximately, 9:00am on Thursday morning the Massachusetts State Police responded to reports of a tractor-trailer striking a bridge on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton. Upon arrival at the Auburn Street Bridge on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike, responders found that the bridge was struck by a truck...
fcatv.org
Patriot Place Hosting New Year’s Eve First Night Celebration
Patriot Place will host a family-friendly New Year’s Eve First Night Celebration featuring fireworks, ice sculptures, live entertainment, giveaways and more from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Guests are invited to ring in the new year with family and friends at Patriot Place, with festivities including giveaways, temporary...
