ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford announces real Christmas tree curbside pick up, holiday recycling tips

The Greater New Bedford Regional Refuse Management District has offered recycling tips for New Bedford residents to ensure holiday waste ends up in the correct container. • Cardboard: Empty, flattened boxes can be placed in the recycling bin including boxes from online shopping, gift boxes, and empty pizza boxes. Pizza boxes with grease can still be recycled. Boxes that are too large for recycling carts can be taken to the Recycling Center located at 1103 Shawmut Ave.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
theweektoday.com

Damien’s Food Pantry to move to new location

Damien’s Food Pantry distributed 900,000 pounds of food in 2021, but they are hoping to top that number in 2023 with their new proposed location on 242 Marion Road. Damien’s Food Pantry has been serving the greater Wareham and New Bedford area for 30 years. The pantry typically serves 250 guests per week, said the pantry’s executive director Pauline Lally.
WAREHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Remembers Drinking Coffee Soda

The recent talk about the rebirth of New Bedford's landmark Silmo Coffee Syrup disturbed some dormant cells tucked away in brain matter far in the dark reaches of my mind, rekindling thoughts of something long forgotten from my childhood. It may sound frightening, but these things happen with greater frequency...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

OPINION: Ventura opposes safe injection sites in New Bedford; calls for delay of BoH appointment

The following is an opinion sent to New Bedford Guide. It does not reflect the opinion of New Bedford Guide, nor is it an OP-ED. In fairness and objectivity, we share opinions from our readers whether we agree or disagree with their opinion. _____________________________________________________________. “Attorney Jacob J. Ventura, candidate for...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

New Year’s Eve fireworks display in Warwick this weekend

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Warwick will host a New Year’s Eve fireworks display this weekend. The celebration will take place Saturday at Rocky Point, with fireworks starting at 6 p.m. Food trucks, raffles, and a DJ will be at the event from 2:30 pm to...
WARWICK, RI
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Fire Department battle Christmas morning blaze, 4 adults, 4 children displaced

“At 6:21am on Christmas morning, 911 calls were received by Fire Alarm reporting smoke in the building at 311 Coffin Ave. Command Unit 1 arrived on scene at this 3 story wood frame, six family dwelling, and was told by tenants that there was smoke on the 3rd floor north side of the building with fire alarms sounding upon arrival. E-8 confirmed smoke in the north hallway and stretched a line up the stairwell with an additional line stretched as a backup.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecod.com

Yarmouth Firefighters extinguish electrical fire

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Firefighters responded to a garage fire at 347 White’s Path shortly after 9 AM Friday. Crews were able to quickly put out the flames on an outside wall. No injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. Cape Wide News was...
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Two vehicles collide sending car into tree in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – At about 6:15 PM Thursday night, there was a 2 vehicle crash in front of the Cove at Yarmouth Resort on Route 28 in West Yarmouth. Both the driver and the passenger of the sedan were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The occupants of the pickup truck were not injured. Traffic on Route 28 was backed up in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
YARMOUTH, MA
rimonthly.com

Rhode Island Restaurants to Keep You Warm and Full Throughout the Winter

With a crackling fire, string lights and sunset over Newport Harbor, the Lounge and Fire Pit dining area at Newport Harbor Island Resort is the place to spend a relaxing evening. Choose an outdoor igloo or warm up by the outdoor firepits with cozy decor and blankets in a romantic setting. Special menu includes bruschetta grilled cheese, house-made chili and specialty cocktails such as Caribbean hot chocolate. Goat Island, Newport, 401-851-3325, newportharborisland.com.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fcatv.org

Patriot Place Hosting New Year’s Eve First Night Celebration

Patriot Place will host a family-friendly New Year’s Eve First Night Celebration featuring fireworks, ice sculptures, live entertainment, giveaways and more from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Guests are invited to ring in the new year with family and friends at Patriot Place, with festivities including giveaways, temporary...
FOXBOROUGH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy