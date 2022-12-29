Read full article on original website
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Romeo Miller Hits Back At Master P As Family Feud Continues: 'Stop With The Sob Story'
Romeo Miller has once again called out Master P after his father addressed their feud in a new interview, in which he suggested his son is entitled. The “My Baby” rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (December 22) hitting back at the No Limit Records founder over his comments. Romeo reposted a screenshot promoting the conversation and left some choice words for his rap mogul father.
Kanye West, 45, & Juliana Nalu, 24, Seemingly Split After 2 Months, As She Declares She’s ‘Single’
Kanye West, 45, appears to have split from Brazilian model Juliana Nalu, 24, amid continued controversy for the rapper. On Monday evening, December 5, a fan took the gorgeous model to task via Instagram for dating Kanye, whom she has been linked to for two months. More specifically, they asked how she could date an anti Semite. “I’m single. Thanks for caring,” she responded. Her newly free status comes just under a week after the embattled star finalized his divorce from The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian, 42, after eight years of marriage and four children. The duo shares joint custody of sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3 and daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, with Kanye shelling out 200,000 per month in child support.
Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit
Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
Kanye West NOT MIssing: Location Still Unknown But THIS Is The Reason He's MIA
Kim Kardashian's ex-husband has reportedly been playing a cat and mouse game for the past several weeks over a lawsuit, according to his business manager, as revealed by TMZ. According to The Sun, Thomas St. John is displeased that he can't serve the "All of the Lights" hitmaker with the court documents and is suing the musician for $4.5 million.
Kanye West Slams Obama In New Interview, Says 'We Got To Stop Dissing The Nazis All The Time'
It appears the artist formerly known as Kanye West has officially gone off the deep end. During a recent sit-down interview with right-winger Alex Jones, the rapper couldn’t stop gushing over the Nazis. In fact, he spent quite a bit of time proclaiming his fandom for Hitler, in particular.
Kanye West Is Hiding From Being Served, Says Former Business Manager
Kanye West is usually omnipresent and shaking up pop culture with his antics, but he’s reportedly been missing in action in recent weeks. According to AllHipHop, the rapper and producer’s former business manager, Thomas St. John, has been unable to get in contact with the polarizing rap star as he tries to sue Ye for a breach of contract.
Rapper Theophilus London ‘missing’ with urgent plea from family after Kanye West collaborator ‘last heard from in July’
RAPPER Theophilus London has been reported missing after his family says they haven’t seen or been in contact with him for months. Those close to London, 35, said they haven’t heard from him since July. A missing person’s report was filed on Tuesday after the musician’s family traveled...
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Coolio reportedly died without a will. Adult children will likely split his estate
The adults among Coolio's 10 children are reportedly listed as his next of kin and probable beneficiaries of his estate, valued at more than $300,000.
Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics
Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the […]
Kardashian Victim Tristan Thompson To Pay $9.5K A Month In Child Support To Maralee Nichols
Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson has just finalized a paternity settlement with his latest baby mama, Maralee Nichols but luckily for him he’s not coughing up Kanye West child support kind of money. TMZ is reporting that the NBA star and Maralee Nichols have agreed that Thompson will be providing her a monthly allowance […] The post Kardashian Victim Tristan Thompson To Pay $9.5K A Month In Child Support To Maralee Nichols appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Ice Cube Labeled 'Fake Gangster' By Sir Jinx As $100K Royalties Lawsuit Heats Up
Ice Cube has been labeled a “fake gangster” by Sir Jinx as the latter’s ongoing lawsuit against the N.W.A. pioneer continues to drag on. Jinx claimed in court documents last March that he hadn’t been paid his fair share of royalties from Ice Cube, despite having produced more than 28 tracks for the Death Certificate MC.
RBX Recalls Dr. Dre Cautioning Him On Receiving “Gifts” From Suge Knight
Dr. Dre’s storied career in music has afforded him many significant experiences, thus a wealth of wisdom. Former Death Row Records artist RBX recently recounted an experience where the 57-year-old cautioned him on blindly taking gifts from their former CEO, Suge Knight. The “A.W.O.L” rapper was interviewed by The Art Of Dialogue on Tuesday (Dec. 27) and spoke about being gifted a brand new 750 BMW by Suge in 1995. Though an exciting moment, both his lawyer and the Aftermath Entertainment CEO said to ensure he wasn’t driving around without proper documentation. More from VIBE.comDJ Quik Says He Deserves To Be...
Kim Kardashian Breaks Down While Talking About How Coparenting With Kanye West Is ‘Really F—king Hard’: I Have to ‘Act Like Nothing Is Wrong’
Courtesy of Hulu Not holding back. Kim Kardashian broke down into tears while offering a rare glimpse into her coparenting dynamic with Kanye West. "I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on [in] the […]
Uncle Steve and The Crew Talk Kanye, Nick Cannon + Takeoff's Murderers
Uncle Steve and The Crew Talk Kanye, Nick Cannon + Takeoff's Murderers
Ashanti Says a Music Producer Asked Her to Shower with Him — or Pay $80K for Songs They Created
The "Foolish" singer first spoke out about the incident in 2018 Ashanti opened up about an unnamed producer who tried to take advantage of her. In the latest episode of The Breakfast Club, the singer shared a story she first spoke out about in 2018 — a time when the #MeToo Movement was beginning to shed light on power imbalances, misogyny and sexual harassment as well as assault in the entertainment industry. The "Foolish" singer told the hosts that a producer she collaborated with briefly once presented her with two options: take a...
Anderson .Paak Shows Off House He Bought His Mother In Fake ‘MTV Cribs’ Episode
Anderson .Paak had some fun with his mom while visiting her for the holidays, commissioning his photographer Israel Ramos to create their own episode of MTV Cribs. The Grammy-winner purchased the four bedroom, four bath Las Vegas house for his mom in 2019, and her tour shows she’s since decked it out with tons of his merch and memorabilia – including one of his Grammy trophies. Anderson makes a little cameo in the clip too, live from the porcelain throne.
UK shoppers fight over Prime in viral video with KSI & Logan’s drink in high demand
In a viral video, UK shoppers stampede shelves at an Aldi to get their hands on Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime energy drink. The two popular YouTube streamers have been rivals in the past, facing off against one another in two separate boxing matches. But KSI and Paul have...
Coolio’s $300K Estate Will Likely Be Split Among Seven Of His Kids Due To Lack Of Will
When Coolio died in September, he reportedly didn’t have a will in place, and now seven of his children are likely to inherit and split his estate. According to a report from The Blast on Tuesday (December 27), Coolio’s manager has filed a probate case to begin the process of appraising the late “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper’s estate. Of his 10 children, seven are adults and are listed as his next of kin and probable beneficiaries.
