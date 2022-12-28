Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Wisconsin inland trout catch and release season to begin January
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding anglers that the early inland streams catch and release season for trout will begin on Jan. 7, 2023. During this fishing season, anglers must immediately release all fish they catch. To participate this season, anglers must have...
mprnews.org
Areas of fog & freezing fog Saturday night/Sunday AM; Winter storm watch begins Monday
Portions of northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin will have light snow Saturday evening. A stray flurry is possible elsewhere in Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin. Areas of fog will develop Saturday evening and linger overnight and into the morning of New Year’s Day. The fog will be dense in some locations...
Fox11online.com
Exotic animal discovery in Northeast Wisconsin lake tops most-viewed stories of 2022
(WLUK) -- It was a busy 2022 at fox11online.com, with the Northeast Wisconsin community turning to us for Balanced News and Severe Weather Coverage. Our website and the FOX 11 News App are on pace to receive more than 95 million page views by the end of the year. But...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR confirms CWD in wild deer harvested in western Wisconsin
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in western Wisconsin. According to the DNR, the deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe in the town of Lincoln. It was the first confirmed wild...
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
Only True Winter Adventures Are Brave Enough to Drive This Ice Road in Wisconsin
Ice is great for drinks, skating, and sometimes fishing, but for driving on? Some people in Wisconsin sure think so!. Say hello to the Madeline Island Ice Road located in the heart of Chequamegon Bay in Wisconsin... This seasonal road, which is also called the Bayfield Ice Road, spans across...
a-z-animals.com
Best Skiing In Wisconsin: Guide For Best Resorts and Dates for Prime Snow Conditions
Best Skiing In Wisconsin: Guide For Best Resorts and Dates for Prime Snow Conditions. If you’re looking for a top ski resort, Wisconsin has you covered. In fact, Wisconsin is home to nearly 20 ski resorts, so there is quite a bit to choose from. While all of them are fairly rated, in this article we are going to take a closer look at the top three ski resorts in Wisconsin, so you can be assured that your next ski vacation will be a great one!
Door County Pulse
DNR Asks Public to Report Mudpuppy Sightings
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report any sightings of mudpuppies while fishing this winter. Mudpuppies – Wisconsin’s only fully aquatic salamander – can be found in streams, rivers, ponds and lakes year-round, but because of their elusive behavior, surveying can be difficult and labor intensive.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Man Among Recent Batch of Governor Evers Pardons
Governor Tony Evers has pardoned another batch of 171 Wisconsinites previously convicted of a crime, and one of them is a Sheboygan man. Bryon Backman had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer 20 years ago and has served his sentence. Backman has no other cases on CCAP and is...
spectrumnews1.com
Here’s what Wisconsinites were searching for on Google this year
WISCONSIN — If you had to guess what people are wondering about in Milwaukee, what would it be? If you guessed tree nurseries, you’d be correct. What about in Madison? Green Bay? Wausau? Eau Claire?. Well, depending on the region, it might be pancakes, dogs or used convertibles.
boreal.org
Potential winter storm
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 31, 2022. A winter storm may impact the Northland's weather Monday night into Tuesday night. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix, especially over northwest Wisconsin. There remains uncertainty in the track of the storm which will affect precipitation type and amount and which areas see the most. As of this Saturday morning, far northern Minnesota is least likely to be affected and northwest Wisconsin the most. Stay tuned for forecast updates and check back often.
wpr.org
Wisconsinites feel the effects of national veterinarian shortage
When Green Bay resident Jake Erb got off work at his job as a UPS driver one day this past August, he noticed something wasn’t right with his Alaskan husky, Bea. He frantically began calling area veterinarians in Green Bay and Appleton, but was told that none would be able to see Bea that night. Erb was told the closest place that might be able to see his dog was in Mosinee, about an hour and a half away.
wizmnews.com
New insect, new Kwik Trip, and Hokah crash among highest internet searches for WIZM fans in 2022
An invasive insect and a popular Wisconsin comedian were hot topics for people who visited the WIZM News webpage in 2022. An analysis of searches to the website showed that the most-searched single topic, with over 14,000 hits, was the July discovery that a bug called the spotted lanternfly had arrived in Iowa.
Wisconsin Year In Review: A look back at the big stories of 2022
The year 2022 was momentous in many ways. Here's a look at the big stories that happened in our state and in your neighborhoods.
spectrumnews1.com
A wild 2022 for gas prices in Wisconsin winds down
MILWAUKEE — After a year where gas prices hit a new all-time record high in Wisconsin, the price at the pump has been falling as of late. And experts are saying it should stay lower into 2023. “We are expecting gas prices to look a little more like they...
nbc15.com
Red Cross calls for increased blood donations following recent snowstorms
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Red Cross is warning Wisconsin residents of potential shortages in blood donations after recent snowstorms caused hundreds of units of bloods to go uncollected. According to the Red Cross, recent storms across the country resulted in approximately 9,000 blood and platelet units going uncollected...
Central Wisconsin ski resort to launch major expansion after state approval of Rib Mountain plan
Wisconsin’s largest ski resort will launch a significant expansion after the state approved a new master plan for Rib Mountain. The plan also calls for the creation of new hiking, climbing and mountain biking trails at the central Wisconsin state park. The ancient quartzite hill outside of Wausau is...
MyStateline.com
Lake Michigan waves freeze Wisconsin shop
News Weather Sports TV Schedule Community Good Day Stateline Stateline Strong About Us. The frigid cold that the stateline gas been experiencing is bad enough on its own, but the damage is even worse when someone boarders one of the Great Lakes. Lake Michigan waves freeze Wisconsin shop. The frigid...
nbc15.com
‘SafeRide’ offers free drive home from Wisconsin bars; safe ride options for NYE weekend
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin bar and restaurant owners are helping ensure everyone has a safe way to get home from the party this New Year. The Tavern League of Wisconsin offers a free program at participating businesses called SafeRide. Patrons that find themselves unable to drive after having...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Comments / 0