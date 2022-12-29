The 3-2-1: Nebraska still has plenty of key roster questions that need to be addressed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast is headlined by two systems that we are watching closely that are forecast to move through the area over the next week. The first one is expected to slide across the area through the day on Thursday, potentially producing a wintry mix of light snow, rain, and freezing rain to go along with seasonal to above average temperatures. The second one packs more of a punch and could produce areas of strong winds and heavy snow, though details on this second system are still muddled as long-range models still differ substantially in the timing and track of the biggest impacts.

