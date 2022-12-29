ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

The 3-2-1: Nebraska still has plenty of key roster questions that need to be addressed

By Sean Callahan
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
(Photo credit: Ken Juszyk/HuskerOnline)

Nebraska still has plenty of key roster questions that need to be addressed as the calendar turns to the month of January. We hit on that and more in the 3-2-1.

247Sports

Which different states will be hotter Nebraska recruiting grounds under Rhule and staff?

One of the more unique aspects of a coaching change is where the next staff will attempt to build in-roads in an effort to find future Huskers. Some areas — close to home especially — are always ripe, but different staffs have different connections. The last staff spent a good amount of time in Florida, Georgia and eventually with Mickey Joseph involved, attacked Louisiana.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule adding Texas high school football coach to Nebraska coaching staff, per report

Matt Rhule is reportedly adding a Texas high school coach to his staff at Nebraska. The news was reported by Matt Stepp of Texasfootball.com. Bob Wager has spent the majority of his high school coaching career at Arlington Martin High School, where he led the team to 17 straight playoff appearances. Wager is now going to become the next TE/Assistant special teams coach in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Basketball: Iowa Hawkeyes tears are full of salty goodness

The Nebraska basketball team entered Thursday with plenty of people wondering just what they’d see from the Huskers. Hoiberg’s Heroes have been extremely up and down. They’re a squad that upset then 7th-ranked, Creighton. They’re the squad that almost upset top-ranked Purdue. They’re also the team that looked god-awful against Kansas State. They looked pretty mediocre against Queens.
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Iowa vs Nebraska prediction, odds and pick — 12/29/2022

The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Nebraska prediction and pick. Iowa basketball has gone through a whirlwind month in December. The Hawkeyes lost to Duke but then crushed rival Iowa State by 19 points. They lost an overtime duel to Wisconsin, which was no cause for any shame at all — Wisconsin is a good team — but then suffered the worst loss of the college basketball season from a betting standpoint. There is no bigger favorite in college basketball to lose this season. That’s a fact.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Husker recruiting notes: Dylan Raiola, '24Ours' and an early trend as NU builds next class

As he worked to solidify Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class, Matt Rhule often took to posting strings of emojis on Twitter. Some of the head coach's messages may have been hard to decipher, but there’s no confusion about what Rhule’s message to the Class of 2024 is. One day after signing 21 prospects, Rhule and his coaching staff began posting videos and messages featuring “24Ours,” the program’s new slogan for their 2024 recruiting efforts.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Key commitment saves for Nebraska in the 2023 class

Not every recruiting class can be saved and not every commitment sticks during a coaching change, but Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was able to save more than a handful during the transition and that could pay off down the line. Husker247 takes a look at a few of the important...
LINCOLN, NE
thereader.com

How Nebraska Officials Are Trying to Solve the Plastic Problem

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Reduce, reuse, recycle. Everyone recognizes the phrase, but the emphasis is commonly misplaced on the “recycle” part when the first two may be more important, at least when it comes to plastic. According to a 2022 article by The Atlantic, a mere 5% of plastic is actually recycled, meaning the vast majority is dumped in landfills along with other garbage.
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND

Nebraska men knock off Iowa in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Juwan Gary scored 14 points and each Nebraska starter scored in double figures and the Cornhuskers ran away from Iowa early and went on to a 66-50 win. C.J. Wilcher scored 13 points, Sam Griesel 12 and Emmanuel Bandoumel and Derrick Walker each scored 10 for Nebraska which snapped a three-game […]
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt set for Tuesday decision

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt made December official visits to Nebraska and Maryland, and those are two of his primary suitors heading into Tuesday's college unveiling during the Under Armour All-America Game. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG prospect also has Rutgers, Penn State and Georgia Tech as...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Rain, snow impact many Nebraska roads west of York

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol was reporting slick roads and reduced visibility Thursday in parts of the state. Troopers said drivers should be extra vigilant in the southern Panhandle and the North Platte area in particular. Everyone is urged to take it slow and call *55...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Mega Millions Jackpot sixth largest ever

Lincoln – The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since October. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 21 consecutive drawings since October 18 without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Friday, December 30 drawing to $640 million or $328.3 million with the cash option selected. This is the sixth largest jackpot in the history of the game.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Thursday Forecast: Light snow, rain possible through the day on Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast is headlined by two systems that we are watching closely that are forecast to move through the area over the next week. The first one is expected to slide across the area through the day on Thursday, potentially producing a wintry mix of light snow, rain, and freezing rain to go along with seasonal to above average temperatures. The second one packs more of a punch and could produce areas of strong winds and heavy snow, though details on this second system are still muddled as long-range models still differ substantially in the timing and track of the biggest impacts.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska high school basketball scores, Dec. 29

LINCOLN, Neb. — Thursday was the second day of the Heartland Athletic Conference basketball tournament. Here are the scores, highlights and storylines from the action. Lincoln Southeast 60, Lincoln Northeast 59 (2OT) Girls. Lincoln Northeast 56, Lincoln East 35. Kearney 47, Lincoln Southwest 34. Lincoln Pius X 61, Columbus...
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

Lathrop says Nebraska Legislature changed so he's moving on

It has fundamentally changed, Sen. Steve Lathrop says, so he'll be moving on. The Legislature has "slipped more and more into partisanship," Lathrop says, and "it's clearly been more controlled by the governor in recent years." It's not the nonpartisan and more independent legislative body that he served in during...
NEBRASKA STATE
