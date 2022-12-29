First off, I guess it’s incumbent upon me to warn you that today’s Newswire is lame, to say the least. The Browns took the day off, which means no media availability and no free stories coming from interviews in Berea. At this point in the depressing trudge through another lost Browns season, there’s little to be said analyzing the mess, so little is said. What is said is mostly depressing. I think most of the beat took the day off.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO