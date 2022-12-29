Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys, Terrell Owens unable to reach deal as 49-year-old asks for too much money: report
Terrell Owens' agent was reportedly in talks with the Dallas Cowboys for an NFL return, but after asking for too much money, they were unable to agree to a deal.
Camryn Justice: Kevin Stefanski has done a nice job, but big decisions have been his weak moments
Camryn Justice joins the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima (Jonathan Peterlin & Spencer German in for Ken & Lima) to discuss the Cleveland Browns, the situation that took place with Myles Garrett, discussion on the current state of the season.
What about a domed stadium for Browns? What happened to Kareem Hunt? – Hey Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the Browns’ season comes to a close, fans have lots of questions. I pulled these from my Facebook page. Many of the questions are about who will/won’t be fired. I’m saving those for the end of the season. Lots of time for that.
Former Ohio State star has strong words for Ryan Day
After losing in a blowout to their archrival Michigan Wolverines in their last game, the Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day have a chance to bounce back in a massive way with a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. And one Ohio State star has had some strong words Read more... The post Former Ohio State star has strong words for Ryan Day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is a Cleveland Browns fan This Week
The Green Bay Packers are in unfamiliar territory where they are going to need help to make the playoffs. That help could come from the Cleveland Browns, who take on NFC foe Washington Commanders in week 17. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is aware the Browns could help Green Bay out big time.
Yardbarker
Insider explains why Deshaun Watson could save Browns HC Kevin Stefanski's job
While Kevin Stefanski’s tenure as Cleveland Browns head coach started with 11 wins and a playoff appearance, things have gone downhill in the two years since. Many believe Stefanski could be unemployed when the 2022 season ends, but Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot isn’t one of them. Cabot, instead, made the case that Browns ownership may want to see what Stefanski can do over 17 games with quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 12/28: Days Off, Content Swipers, and Rasputin with a Calculator
First off, I guess it’s incumbent upon me to warn you that today’s Newswire is lame, to say the least. The Browns took the day off, which means no media availability and no free stories coming from interviews in Berea. At this point in the depressing trudge through another lost Browns season, there’s little to be said analyzing the mess, so little is said. What is said is mostly depressing. I think most of the beat took the day off.
Browns dome and DePodesta: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A poll conducted by Baldwin Wallace University found that 70% of Clevelanders want a dome put on the Browns lakefront stadium. And that poll was done in the fall before the Browns fell to the New Orleans Saints in the ‘Cold Bowl’ at the stadium Sunday despite the Browns having home field advantage in more ways than one since the southern Saints play all their home games in a dome, not in 6 degree temps.
atozsports.com
Steelers’ chances of shocking the world just got drastically better
No, getting into the playoffs isn’t easy for the Pittsburgh Steelers the way things stand right now. In fact, it’s highly unlikely. FiveThirtyEight calculates the team has a 3% probability to be playing past Week 18. But that’s why we watch sports in the first place, isn’t it?...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Carson Wentz will start at quarterback Week 17 vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders will start Carson Wentz at quarterback in their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, head coach Ron Rivera informed the quarterbacks of the move before it was revealed to the media. Wentz relieved Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter...
Yardbarker
'Browns Are No Slouch!' Commanders QB Carson Wentz Wary of Threat Cleveland Poses
Recently instilled Washington Commanders starting quarterback Carson Wentz is ready to pick up where he left off against the San Francisco 49ers this week as he faces the Cleveland Browns. After head coach Ron Rivera named Wentz the starter going forward, attention turns to the Browns for the former first-round...
Yardbarker
Commanders Decide on Starting Quarterback Against Browns
Washington Commanders have decided on the quarterback they're going forward within week 17. Carson Wentz is set to take on the Cleveland Browns at home on Sunday, according to a report. Wentz played in week 16 after not playing since week six. On the season, Wentz has made six starts....
Rob Gronkowski Says He Could '100 Percent' Beat Tom Brady at Pickleball
The former NFL star tells PEOPLE he loves playing the sport, as well as cornhole, and that he's focusing on winning at both in the New Year Add Gronk to the growing list of people who love pickleball! The 33-year-old former NFL player, also known as Rob Gronkowski, tells PEOPLE he could "a hundred percent" beat former teammate and good friend Tom Brady at the popular sport. "He knows his stuff," the former tight end adds on the red carpet at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala in St....
WKYC
"Kevin Stefanski deserves another year." | D'Qwell Jackson stands up for the Cleveland Browns HC
Kevin Stefanski has proven he can coach personalities according to D'Qwell Jackson. Does he actually deserve another year to prove he can get the best out of...
Big Blue View
Quenton Nelson overwhelming choice as Colts’ player Giants’ fans would most like to have
Guard Quenton Nelson is by far the player New York Giants’ fans would most like to have as a Giant if they could. In our poll, this week 72 percent (1,464) of 2,036 voters chose Nelson from a list of five Colts players. Here are the complete poll results:
Yardbarker
Browns High on LB Reggie Ragland After Career Game
There were no expectations when the Cleveland Browns signed linebacker Reggie Ragland to the active roster. Injuries hit the LB unit hard, they needed more bodies. Ragland did not take long to prove that he can bring something to this team. "Reggie has a lot of experience at a lot...
Yardbarker
Report: Cavaliers To Pursue Wing On Trade Market
The Cavs are missing a few pieces to be considered true Finals contenders. One of those is a wing who can be a consistent scoring presence while also not sacrificing anything on the defensive end. The Cavs are currently rotating through Lamar Stevens, Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, and...
Instant Twitter reactions to Oregon's dramatic victory over UNC in the Holiday Bowl
Oregon comes away from the Holiday Bowl victorious, earning their 10th win of the season on a dramatic two-minute drill by Bo Nix, finding Chase Cota in the endzone for a touchdown. UNC took a halftime lead but managed to score just six points in the second half. Nix finished...
