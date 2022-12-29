ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mailbag Podcast: Vols & Tigers finish final prep for Orange Bowl

By Eric Cain
 2 days ago
Credit: On3 staff

Tennessee and Clemson are set to do battle in the Capital One Orange Bowl tomorrow night as the Vols look to conclude the season with 11 wins for the first time since 2001.

Who will be healthy for the Vols in this matchup and who else is Tennessee looking for in the transfer portal? What’s the latest with Tennessee basketball following a close win on the road to open SEC play?

Brent Hubbs, Austin Price & Eric Cain answer these questions and more on this week’s edition of the Volquest Mailbag Podcast.

Quarterback competition moving forward for Tennessee?

Joe Milton will start the Orange Bowl and many fans see it as his chance to solidify himself as the Vols starter. Quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle said game reps help Joe’s resume, but once Friday night is over, it’s game on with his position group.

“We will have a quarterback competition. Does this game weigh in? Absolutely, because what you do on the field matters,” Halzle said to reporters. We will have a competition this off-season … They all understand it. The conversation has been had with all of them.”

Halzle knows that Milton sees Friday night as a huge opportunity for him, but this game’s impact on the competition moving forward is not a conversation Halzle has had with Milton.

“Bowl games in general, that’s what they are. They can give you momentum and can give energy in the whole program. I know Joe sees that. I don’t think he’s put too much pressure on him with that, because he’s still been him through everything. But I would be naïve to say he doesn’t see it as an opportunity to put himself in that position.

“Gameday is always the test. It’s not a situation where we have said hey here’s your chance. Why would you put that on him. It’s already the Orange Bowl against Clemson in front of thousands of people on national TV. There’s already enough natural pressure. He’s been great I look forward to watching him play Friday night.”

After Friday night, things change moving forward regardless of how well Milton has helped himself.

“It’s a huge benefit because any time you have on the field work, regardless of the outcome it helps the development of a quarterback. You can do all the off-season work and off-season drills but until it’s live fire back there and that red jersey is off you still don’t know what you have. Just seeing someone perform under the lights in real competition is always a benefit to help make the decision.

“Our job is who gives you the best chance to go with games on Saturday’s in the fall. That’s what it comes down to. For all the hype between recruiting, who has the most experience and this and that, our job is determine who gives Tennessee the best chance to win on Saturday’s, make a decision and go.”

