ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

TCU’s Quentin Johnston put in the hard work – and it has paid off

By Ivan Maisel
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GyEcb_0jxZCvFx00
Quentin Johnston is considered a first-round talent. But he doesn’t want to talk about that ‘because you can get caught up in all that and forget about actually playing football.’ (Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – TCU junior wide receiver Quentin Johnston may have 4.4 speed and hands the size of oven mitts, but he is humble and thoughtful, character traits not listed on the wideout prototype. Wide receivers are supposed to be brash, attention-chasing divas. It’s the position that Lady Gaga would play if she ran a better 40. It’s the position of Michael Irvin, Terrell Owens and Chad Ochocinco. Somehow, it’s also the position of Johnston.

It didn’t take him long to learn that the college football world will not bend to his desires. Take the reason Johnston chose TCU over Texas, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma – the longevity of the coaching staff. As it turned out, Johnston and the Horned Frogs didn’t blossom until after the departure of that coaching staff.

“When you put it like that, yeah,” Johnston said, laughing. “Obviously, change is good. We weren’t sure what kind of change it would be and how it would turn out. Obviously, it turned out good. Can’t complain about it.”

Maybe it’s another example of how the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Johnston has a talent for adjusting his route to beat whatever he’s up against. He made All-Big 12 for a second consecutive season, his first in the offense that Sonny Dykes and Garrett Riley brought to TCU. Johnston has caught 53 passes for 903 yards (18.1 yards per catch) and five touchdowns this season. He has caught the attention of ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay, who slots Johnston at the 13th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. As Johnston and No. 3 TCU prepare for No. 2 Michigan in a College Football Playoff semifinal Saturday, he chooses not to engage in the love expressed for his game.

“I can wake up Saturday morning and just stare at my name on the list,” said Johnston, his voice a foot deeper than the Mariana Trench. “We still got football to play. I’m obviously walking into the stadium like I’m the best receiver here, but I’m not fixing to get on social media like, ‘Look at me! Look at me! Look at me!’ Because you can get caught up in all that and forget about actually playing football.”

That Johnston, in the age of the transfer portal, stuck around is a testament to his determination not to see himself as the center of the universe.

“He’s kind of unique that way,” Riley said. “He’s just very driven. Comes from Temple, Texas, and how he was raised, all those things. He’s mature. He’s driven. He understands that he’s got to work. He’s not just going to rely on his God-given talent. He understands that.”

Johnston chose TCU to play for Gary Patterson and his veteran staff. While Dykes did retain wide receiver coach Malcolm Kelly – made him an assistant head coach, in fact – Johnston watched Patterson join the coaching staff at Texas, the same Texas that Patterson put a bullseye on for more than two decades.

Johnston had no desire to follow Patterson or reconnect with any of the schools that recruited him.

“As soon as they announced that (Coach Dykes and his staff) were coming, I was like, all right, I’m not going to come in with an attitude as soon as they come in,” Johnston said. “I was football-ready from Coach Dykes’ first meeting. I was in there, right up front just embracing everything and listening to what he had to say. I kept my mind on TCU football, not who’s coaching TCU football.”

Some of his teammates needed more convincing. When players missed a total of 37 workouts last winter, Dykes wondered if he would get a full buy-in.

“You want to start a championship run by winning game one,” Johnston said. “So if you want to win game one, come to practice. Why are you not at practice? Why are you not working out? You think you’re just going to show up and play against grown men that got families to feed and people to get money for and just beat them? Nothing works out like that.

“The few people that were just BSing around finally thought, ‘OK, maybe he is right.’ Yeah, you are trippin’. Let’s go to work. We got games to win. After the first few weeks, people bought in rather quickly.”

Riley looked around the meeting room at the Camelback Inn where the news conferences are being held. Speaking alongside him Wednesday were Johnston, All-America guard Steve Avila, Heisman Trophy runner-up quarterback Max Duggan, All-Big 12 running back Kendre Miller and wide receiver Taye Barber.

“Five of our best players are here today, and they are five of our best kids,” Riley said. “That’s what’s so unique about our situation here at TCU right now, seriously. A lot of our best players are really, really good kids. It’s not like I’ve been coaching forever” – Riley is 33 – “but I’ve been coaching long enough that this is one of the first times that (I’ve) been in that situation. We just have a lot of really good players that are excellent kids – great students, off the field no issues, all those things. It’s very unique in college football.”

TCU is the underdog Saturday. Michigan has more talent. TCU plays hard, plays together and doesn’t beat itself. The only thing the Horned Frogs are missing is a prima donna.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Takes Clear Shot at the SEC

The TCU Horned Frogs have a Fiesta Bowl showdown looming against the Michigan Wolverines. The College Football Playoff semifinal is the biggest matchup to date for coach Sonny Dykes and the 12-1 Horned Frogs.  When speaking with the press Thursday, Dykes appeared to have a chip on his shoulder ...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

A look at North Texas' early signees and team needs going forward

As the early signing period came to a close, North Texas found itself with only two signings. It was expected that the coaching turnaround from Seth Littrell to Eric Morris would present some struggles in the recruiting front. UNT commits Dylan Brown-Turner (linebacker, Dallas South Oak Cliff) and Jahbari Kuykendall (running back, Houston Westside) did not sign on early signing day.
DENTON, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Sonia Azad Leaving WFAA: Where Is the Texas Health Reporter Going?

Dallas/Fort Worth residents relied on the credibility of Sonia Azad’s news reports during the pandemic and before that. Now, this Emmy Award-winning health journalist is moving on to the next phase of her career. Sonia Azad announced she is leaving WFAA News 8 in December 2022. Her longtime viewers of the “Health Check” segments on WFFA Daybreak naturally want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. They especially hope she will be seen in the Dallas area even after she leaves the station. Find out what Sonia Azad said about her departure from WFAA-TV here.
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

Missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday. According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

Former medical student sentenced to 7 years in prison for DWI death of TCU dean

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A former medical student has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the DWI death of TCU Assistant Dean Dr. Jamie Dulle.Cristen Danielle Hamilton, 37, pleased guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. She also pleaded "true" to the deadly weapon finding in her case, which made her ineligible for probation.Police said that on March 10, 2019, Dulle was driving westbound on Rosedale Street at around 3:30 a.m. when Hamilton crashed into her from behind. Dulle was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries."This is one of the most sad cases...
FORT WORTH, TX
Ash Jurberg

These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Dallas. Do you agree?

In my family, we often debate about the best Mexican restaurant in Texas- and none of us agree. Recently we were making a trip to visit friends in Dallas, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Dallas. Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead

Tanner Hoang was found dead by police after a week long search.Photo byKenny Eliason/UnsplashonUnsplash. The disappearance and subsequent death of Tanner Hoang have left the community of Texas A&M University and beyond in shock and mourning. Fox 4 reports Hoang, a 22-year-old student from Flower Mound, was last seen on Friday, December 16th, and his family had planned to meet him in College Station that weekend to watch his graduation. However, the university has stated that Hoang was never qualified to graduate.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Upworthy

Man wearing headphones dances on Texas city street all day, everyday spreading joy to passersby

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2021. It has since been updated. To dance like no one is watching is to experience freedom like no other. Not many people can live a carefree life where they don't let the worries of the world get the better of them. But not only does Jaylan Ford from Arlington, Texas, embody this spirit he also helps cheer up those who have seen him in action. Ford has been making the rounds on the internet for being that guy who can be seen passionately jamming to songs by the side of the busy intersection on Cooper Street. He goes back there every single day to spread joy.
ARLINGTON, TX
Nik

A Triple Disappearance at Christmas: The Fort Worth Missing Trio

The Fort Worth Missing TrioPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. In December of 1974, three young girls, Rachel Trlca, Renee Wilson and Julie Moseley would go to the local mall in Fort Worth, Texas for some last-minute Christmas shopping. When they didn’t return home that evening as they were supposed to, their families began to panic. The Oldsmobile they drove in was found abandoned in the parking lot, but there was no sign of the three girls. This is a story with so many strange twists and turns, it’s hard to believe it really happened.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Texas Bill Would Offer Tax Credits for Grocery Stores that Open in Food Deserts

Anga Sanders, who lives in the heart of South Oak Cliff, once shopped for groceries at an Albertsons at Lemmon and McKinney avenues, but the store closed years ago. The area where she lives, home to some 20,000 Dallas residents, is a food desert, meaning there are no healthy food options within a 5-mile radius. The Albertsons where Sanders shopped was about 13 miles away.
DALLAS, TX
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
81K+
Followers
94K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy