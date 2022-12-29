University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: Dec. 29

Related
Purdue Football: Citrus Bowl Opt Outs - Offense
Purdue’s offense in the Citrus Bowl will be totally different than the offense that helped win the Big 10 West. Opt outs and transfers have taken a toll on key positions, and removed key contributors from the program. I can assure you, LSU does not care. If the Boilermakers...
PHOTO GALLERY: No. 1 Purdue Basketball Defeats Florida AM
Purdue basketball closed its nonconference schedule with an 82-49 victory over Florida A&M on Thursday to improve to 13-0 on the season. Relive the action by scrolling through 15 photos from Mackey Arena.
Purdue Star Center Zach Edey at Full Strength Ahead of Game Against Florida A&M
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue junior center Zach Edey has been a full participant in practice and is set to return to the floor Thursday against Florida A&M after missing the team's matchup with New Orleans on Dec. 21 due to an illness. "Zach didn't play the last game,...
Purdue vs. Florida A&M | Matchups to Watch
This will be Purdue’s final non-conference game of the season before the bulk of B1G Conference play begins after the new year. This is the worst team according to Kenpom metrics with the Rattlers coming in at 357th out of 363 teams with an adjusted offensive rating of 358th and an adjusted defensive rating of 314th. Purdue, on the other hand, is sitting at 7th overall with an adjusted offensive rating of 5th and adjusted defensive rating of 26th.
Big Ten Power Rankings (Vol. 2): There's Purdue On Top, But Then What?
Purdue has been the one true constant this season, and everyone behind them has shown some warts so far. It's a jumbled mess, but we try to sort it all our in our second Big Ten Power Rankings through the games of Dec. 28. Here they are, from No. 1 to No. 14.
Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com
In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
Kelly to retire from Current post effective Dec. 31
CarmelFest 2005 had just wrapped up about nine hours prior, when Carmel resident Steve Greenberg made a call to Brian Kelly, also of Carmel. At the time, each was working on a plan to launch a weekly newspaper in Carmel, but neither of them knew the other was on the same track.
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
Former Mayor Chris McBarnes Responds to Harsh Statements made by City Councilman Michael Brite
FRANKFORT, Ind. – In an exclusive interview with Clinton County Today, the longest serving mayor in Frankfort history, Chris McBarnes, responded to harsh comments made by city councilman Michael Brite during a December 12 meeting after learning of McBarnes’ comments on Facebook regarding local government agencies and in support of local candidates in the May 2023 primary.
Voorhees announces candidacy for Logansport Mayor
Logansport native and internationally known photographer Rich Voorhees has announced he will run for the Republican nomination for Mayor of the City of Logansport. “We need a community conversation on the direction of this city. For far too long decisions have been made with little or no public engagement and the result has not always served the residents of the community well.”
Tippecanoe County's top money man retires after 40 weird years
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County's top money man is moving to the private sector. Longtime Treasurer and Auditor Bob Plantenga was surprised by his family and the county's top brass during a reception on Thursday. Plantenga is taking a position at an Indianapolis consulting firm. He's light-heartedly regarded...
Parke County inmate attacks correctional officer
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A correctional officer was reportedly attacked in the Parke County Jail. According to a release from the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Dec. 17 during routine inmate checks. Michael Rozsa, 60, of Rockville, reportedly attacked a correctional officer, striking, attempting to choke, and holding the officer in […]
19-year-old injured in Cass County crash
A 19-year-old was hospitalized after a crash in Cass County. Around 4 this afternoon, a Jones man was driving north on Robbin Lake Road. Deputies say that's when a teen from Constantine disregarded a stop sign. Multiple family members called the newsroom and claimed he slid through the stop sign.
White County Sheriff’s Department Receives Two Reports Of Individuals Leaving The Scene Of An Accident
At around 10:15 on December 27th, officer George Spencer with the White County Sheriff’s Department responded to 43 County Road 700 North in reference to a report of a vehicle having left the roadway and damaging a vinyl fence to the east side of the residence. Spencer met with Rance Short who stated that between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. an unknown vehicle struck his fence causing a large amount of damage. Short told the officer that he found and removed several items that he believed must have been thrown from the vehicle at the time that it struck the fence. Officer Spencer observed the items which included a plumbing fixture, Sawzall blades, a tape measure and what appeared to be the center cap from a Moto Metal wheel. Short told the officer he didn’t know who may have damaged the fence. Spencer advised Short that an incident report will be completed and placed on file at the White County Sheriff’s Department.
Otterbein man arrested after woman's social media post
A 49-year-old Otterbein man has been charged with domestic battery after a woman's social media post was reported to Tippecanoe County police on Christmas morning. James Rider of Pine Street was arrested after officers saw a woman in a camper at the residence with "multiple bruises on her face," according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.
