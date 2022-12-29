ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State has official Rose Bowl welcome; Lions make transfer portal splash: Newsstand

By Greg Pickel
On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XuVgw_0jxZCcjO00
(Sean Teegarden/Disneyland Resort)

Penn State news, notes, and updates for Dec. 29 include the Lions’ official arrival at the Rose Bowl, plus a portal gain and more.

It’s time to dive into Thursday’s top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college football.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with a Rose Bowl update. The Lions had their official welcome to ‘The Grandaddy of Them All’ as practices continue in Pasadena. Head coach James Franklin and numerous players joined head coach Kyle Whittingham and Utah players for an event at Disneyland. It marked the Utes’ second trip to the Rose Bowl in as many years.

“We’re obviously drawing from last year’s experience, and we have a pretty good blueprint of how we’re going to handle things,” Whittingham told KSL.com. “We had a good practice [Wednesday] morning. “The key is for your players to understand when it’s time to work, focus in, lock in and get the work done; and when it’s time to have a good time, do just that.

“You’ve got to be able to separate the two, and I think that’s the real key to be able to perform well in the game.”

In other news, Penn State made a transfer portal splash on Wednesday. The Lions landed second-team All-ACC corner Storm Duck over other Power Five foes.

“I think I want one in my room,” corners coach Terry Smith said earlier this month. “But we won’t take a guy just to take a guy. We have to take a guy that we feel is a fit and a need. So you always just keep looking, and if the right fit comes along, you dive into that thing and see if it makes sense.”

Headlines of the day

Penn State Is ‘Right There’ and Ready to Contend, Kirk Herbstreit Says: Wogenrich, SI

Transfer Storm Duck adds to bright 2023 outlook at cornerback for Penn State: Fitz, BWI

PSU Men’s Basketball: Lundy Back at Practice After Injuring Ankle: Jones, Statecollege.com

Penn State wrestling December superlatives: Biggest stars, a bold prediction, and more: Pickel, BWI

Penn State football defensive end Smith Vilbert available for Rose Bowl, per James Franklin: Ripchik, Daily Collegian

Future Penn State linebacker Ta’Mere Robinson recaps his ACL rehab and much more: Snyder, BWI

Staying power: How the Utes arrived among college football’s big boys: Robinson, Deseret News

Quote of the day

“Well, I think what makes him a threat is his competitive spirit and his ability to create when there’s pressure. And I think, go back to the Rose Bowl Game last year, or the Pac-12 Championship game this year, people get to him and yet he’s slippery and he’s able to keep his eyes down field, sometimes scrambles for first down with his legs and other time he just, he’s able to find time and keep his vision down field and find an open receiver. But I would say at 6’2” and 220 lbs., if you were just off the top of my head, competitive spirit and his ability to create are probably the two greatest assets that he has. And if I’m Penn State, I’ve got to somehow affect his rhythm and what he does and force the ball downfield. A lot of his throws, unless he finds a tight end on a seam, a lot of his throws are underneath coverage and then force the defense to try to make tackles on some of these shorter throws.

“Penn State’s got to try to take away some of the easier throws, and especially with Kincaid out, they’ve got to make him find other receivers downfield. You’ve got to eliminate the Utah tight ends, which is a staple of their offense. Make them throw the ball out on the perimeter. I’m sure that’s what Penn State will try to do, that and try to corral Cam Rising because like I said, his ability to create will be, I think one of Penn State’s biggest challenges.”

–ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit on the Lions facing Utah QB Cam Rising in the Rose Bowl.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Penn State fans traveling to Rose Bowl

AVOCA, Pa. — Penn State football fans have packed their bags, ready to fly out to California for the Rose Bowl. Newswatch 16 found Penn State fans catching early morning flights on Thursday from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. "It's always for an away game, it's a white out that's...
AVOCA, PA
State College

North Carolina Cornerback Storm Duck Transfers to Penn State

North Carolina cornerback Storm Duck — a real person with a real name who has undoubtedly spent no small portion of his life repeating himself — announced his decision to transfer to Penn State football on social media Wednesday. Duck entered the portal on Dec. 8 as a graduate transfer.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Centre County ski resort to change slope name ahead of Rose Bowl

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– For more than 50 years, skiers and snowboarders who head to a Centre County ski resort that want to traverse the tallest slope look for the Utah one. With the Penn State Nittany Lions’ upcoming Rose Bowl game matchup against the Utah Utes, Tussey Mountain Ski Resort will be showing its […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Back in Blonde and Brewing

When she opened The Blonde Bistro in downtown Bellefonte 12 years ago, owner Ciara Semack—she puts the blonde in Blonde Bistro—was glad to provide a comfy atmosphere where customers could enjoy her homemade from-scratch menu. But she never thought she would be adding house-made beer to her offering.
BELLEFONTE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Jamie Flick wins nomination for 83rd District

This article originally published May 18, 2022. In a contested race between Republican candidates Ann Kaufman and Jamie Flick, Flick took the majority votes to replace Rep. Jeff Wheeland, for the 83rd District seat. Flick began his term Dec. 1, 2022. Lycoming County, Pa. — Local business owner Jamie Flick won an uphill battle Tuesday night to secure the Republican nomination for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 83rd District. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
State College

From ‘Racetrack’ to Safe Street in Lemont

For Lemont residents, the recent construction along Pike Street may have felt as if it lasted forever—but the streetscape project has been in the works far longer than some likely realize. The project’s impact is expected to address long-standing safety issues and set the stage for further improvements to the historic village.
LEMONT, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. outdoors retailer to close after 37 years

An outdoors retailer in Perry County will close on Saturday. Triple Creek Rod and Gun at 14 Landisburg Road in Carroll Township, Perry County, will close on Saturday, the company announced. “This decision was not arrived at lightly or quickly—it actually has been years in the making!” the owners wrote...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Punxsy Woman Leaves Child in Cold Car While Having Drink in Bar

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges after police say she left a child unsupervised in a cold vehicle while she went into a bar to have a drink. According to court documents, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 57-year-old Sherri Lynn Haney-Sargent, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on December 16.
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
81K+
Followers
94K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy