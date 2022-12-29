Read full article on original website
Bills and Bengals Will Wear Coolest Uniform Matchup of the Season
The Buffalo Bills will be looking to hold the lead as the number one seed in the AFC this Monday night, when they play the Cincinnati Bengals on the road. The Bills will clinch the AFC's number one seed with two wins to close the season. They can also win the AFC if they win one of the last two games, with the Kansas City City Chiefs losing one of their final two matchups.
How QB Josh Dobbs came across decisive, confident in first NFL start with Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs got his chance. Dobbs made his first NFL start in the Titans' 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Nissan Stadium. The former Tennessee Vols standout hadn't started a game since college in 2016, but with starter Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve and rookie Malik Willis struggling to produce, Titans coach Mike Vrabel gave Dobbs the reins to the offense Thursday just eight days after signing him off the Detroit Lions' practice squad.
NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson update
The Baltimore Ravens have looked shaky at best without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has missed the last three games for the Ravens while dealing with a knee injury. Jackson has not practiced since suffering the injury, so it is to nobody’s surprise that the Ravens have made the...
Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs to Replace Malik Willis as Titans Starter
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs will make his first NFL start, replacing Malik Willis for the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. The Titans announced they'd replace the third-round rookie after three starts and start Dobbs. The former Steeler signed with Tennessee off the Detroit Lions practice squad just last week.
NFL Week 17 picks: Vikings-Packers, Bills-Bengals and more
There's plenty on the line in the NFL this week. With four division crowns, three Wild Card spots and the top seed in each conference left to be decided, every team still in the playoff race could use a win. Can the Bills solidify their hold on the AFC's first-round...
ESPN simulation projects Bengals to get absolutely destroyed by Bills on MNF
The Cincinnati Bengals figure to be right in the game against the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football” in what looks like one of the best games of the season. But nobody told ESPN’s Week 17 simulations that. The simulations machine has decided that the Bengals will...
4 Tennessee Titans quarterback options for 2023
To say that the Tennessee Titans’ quarterback situation is a hot mess would be a subtle way to put it.
The key for the Bengals’ receivers to win vs. the Bills’ secondary: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Bengals’ receiving corps will have to face yet another challenging secondary under the bright lights of prime time. After playing away from home for over two weeks, the Bengals welcome the Buffalo Bills to Cincinnati for Monday Night Football. It’s the first Monday night game in Cincinnati in over two seasons. There will be multiple challenges for the Bengals on both sides of the ball.
Cleveland Browns preparing for 'freak of nature' Chase Young, Commanders' defensive line
BEREA — Jack Conklin can relate to Washington Commanders and former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young. Maybe not the freakish combination of size, quick-twitch and speed, but certainly the journey to get back on the field after a knee injury. Conklin made his return back on Sept. 22...
NFL Playoff Picture: How NY Giants, Miami Dolphins can clinch playoff berth
There are still several portions of the NFL playoff picture up in the air with two weekends left in the regular season. In the AFC, Buffalo can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win and a Chiefs loss. The Bills, though, have a tough test at Cincinnati on Monday night. The Bengals can clinch the AFC North with a win and a Ravens loss to the Steelers. Miami can also clinch a playoff berth with...
Bengals offensive tackle La’el Collins placed on injured reserve
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals officially placed right tackle La’el Collins on injured reserve on Friday, a move that was in the works since he suffered a left knee injury against the Patriots. Collins suffered a torn ACL and MCL and will be out for seven months during...
How you can participate in the Bengals light show at Paycor Stadium
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals will have an enormous light show involving the crowd at Paycor Stadium ahead of the Bills game on Monday Night Football. Before player introductions and before the halftime show with Bootsy Collins, fans in attendance can hold up their phones when prompted to be part of the show.
