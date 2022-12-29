ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

Reboot is one of the best Hulu shows of the year — there’s just one problem

By Tom Pritchard
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RMEGQ_0jxZBCwP00

I’m a couple of months late to this party, but this past weekend saw me finally get round to watching Reboot — the Hulu comedy poking fun at the TV industry. I also finished the entire show in a single day because, to my annoyance, the first season is a mere eight episodes long.

To put that into numbers, including credits, the show is 3 hours and 46 minutes long. For reference the Snyder Cut is 4 hours and 2 minutes long, as is Return of the King’s Extended Edition (its theatrical cut is 3 hours 20 minutes long).

That’s a long way of saying Reboot is not a very long show, and that’s kind of a problem for me. There seems to be a lack of big 30-minute comedies going on right now, and the ones that are on the air seem to have ditched the usual 20+ episode season in favor of a much shorter run.

A new era of shorter seasons sits in stark contrast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a6ZX0_0jxZBCwP00

(Image credit: Hulu)

Think about the comedy shows currently on the air. How many of them have more than a dozen episodes per season? (Editor's note: only Abbott Elementary , which will go 22 episodes in season 2, comes to mind). Sure you have your long-running animated shows doing their usual thing, and live-action shows that have long-overstayed their welcome. The ones that started back when longer seasons were still the norm, and follow the axiom of "If it ain't broke, don't fix it."

The same can’t be said for a lot of the newer stuff. It seems as though a lot of this happened as streaming gained popularity over traditional broadcast TV. Streaming-exclusive shows have always had fewer episodes, something I’ve never had much issue with in the past.

Hour-long dramas, especially the ones with heavily serialized storylines, can easily benefit from concise storytelling without unnecessary filler getting in the way. Meanwhile, sitcoms seem to have copied this idea, even if they don’t always need it. After all your classic TV sitcom is supposed to be easy casual viewing, and it’s pretty much all filler.

Imagine if this had always been the way things worked

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ztsSO_0jxZBCwP00

(Image credit: Netflix/Castle Rock)

Take Seinfeld , for instance. By its own admission the show is about nothing, and there's almost never any resolution to the problems its cast faces. They just jump from one absurd situation to the next. It doesn’t matter how much you get, it’s still just as enjoyable.

And since a first season may sometimes be the only season, imagine if Seinfeld arrived, and then ended after just eight episodes, you’d be pretty disappointed with how little you actually got. That’s how I’m feeling now that I’ve finished off Reboot. Whose second season is not guaranteed.

I genuinely enjoyed the show too. Reboot is the kind of referential self-deprecating comedy that I really enjoy. It's a TV show poking fun at the television industry, and Hollywood’s ongoing love affair with resurrecting and rebooting every franchise imaginable. Particularly with executives trying to cash in on classic shows that have found new audiences in the streaming age — in this case a fictional long-canceled sitcom called Step Right Up.

Crucially the show doesn’t dive too deep into absurdity, something the likes of The Office did. It’s shocking that anyone at Dunder Mifflin could get any work done with all the shenanigans going on throughout the day. The set of Step Right Up isn’t like that, with the cast and crew maintaining more than a modicum of professionalism and pride in their work. But funny things still happen, especially as the old timers and incoming talent butt heads over what is and isn’t acceptable.

Yes, sometimes less is more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3apPVh_0jxZBCwP00

(Image credit: Hulu)

Of course not all shows can jump into an old-fashioned  season order right away, even before the shortened seasons commissioned by streaming companies. The Office is a particularly notable example, since its first season was only six episodes long. The same is true of Parks and Recreation, and that was probably for the best since both shows didn’t really hit their stride until much later on.

Can you imagine a full 22 episodes of the David Brent-esque Michael Scott? Not even David Brent himself managed to last that long, and it’s likely that The Office wouldn’t have lasted nearly as long as it did.

Other notable shows that found success under similar circumstances include Veep, Breaking Bad and the ongoing How I Met Your Father — which is jumping from a 10-episode first season to 20 episodes in season two. Even Seinfeld, that gold-standard of TV comedy, only had five episodes in its first season.

After all, TV shows cost a lot to make, and if it bombs right away you’re left with a commitment for a bunch of episodes nobody is going to watch. Testing the waters with half a dozen episodes is a much less risky strategy — even though it’s frustrating for people like me.

Shouldn't Hulu want longer shows?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h72HK_0jxZBCwP00

(Image credit: Hulu)

As noted above, Reboot season 2 is not guaranteed right now, but I’m hoping it follows that same pattern. Heck even if it’s not twenty-something episodes, getting into double digits would be a win. Even if it’s six hours of viewing material instead of four.

Plus, next time I’ll be ready to watch episodes as they drop — and not binge-watch them all a couple of months after they originally aired. That only exacerbated the problem of running out of episodes to watch, and the 30-minute runtime didn’t do me any favors.

A longer season — which also doesn't seem like something I can expect, many shows stick with the same length year over year — isn't just good for me. More episodes of Reboot means people would ostensibly spend more time watching Hulu, and less time thinking about canceling.

At least by tuning in weekly I’ll be stretching the viewing experience out over several weeks. I’ll probably still be upset when it’s over, just as I am with the criminally short seasons of What We Do In The Shadows , but at least it won’t be gone faster than a pair of limited edition sneakers.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

10 best TV shows of 2022

It was a full-to-bursting year for TV. Mostly streaming, but who's counting? "Succession" took a breather this season, giving a break to newbies (that's you, "The Bear"). There was so much to watch, it would take a machine to keep up. No worries. You have me. And here are my picks for the top 10 TV shows of 2022.
HAWAII STATE
BGR.com

Five of Netflix’s biggest TV seasons of all time debuted this year

Netflix had a challenging 2022, no doubt about it. For proof of why that’s the case, look no further than the ad-supported subscription tier that the streaming giant launched this year after years of swearing it would never do such a thing. Subscriber losses tend to force such about-faces at a company like Netflix, which is consequently also being more tight-fisted with its investment decisions (ergo, goodbye to Netflix shows like Warrior Nun and First Kill).
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 8

It's beginning to look just a bit like Christmas everywhere you go on Amazon Prime Video. The halls of the Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows list have been decked with the new holiday movie Your Christmas or Mine?, a classic family switcheroo rom-com about two young lovers who surprise each other for family visits only to find out that the other had the same idea. But all is not merry in Middle-Earth, as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has fallen to its lowest ranking yet, dropping all the way down to No. 8. The Peripheral remains the No. 1 show on Prime Video.
toofab.com

Top 10 Most Watched Netflix Shows Ever, As Of 2022

Fans have spent billions of hours streaming some of these shows!. While Netflix used to be tight-lipped about its streaming numbers, in recent years, they've become more transparent about their behind-the-scenes stats. And in 2021, they introduced a brand new way of calculating their series' popularity. The streaming giant now takes a look at the total number of hours a show was viewed in the first 28 days after its premiere, instead of analyzing household views.
INDIANA STATE
Decider.com

‘The Imposter’ on Netflix: Why Everyone’s Suddenly Going Wild For This “Bonkers” Documentary 10 Years After Its Release

More than a decade after The Imposter first came out, Netflix subscribers are going wild over the true crime documentary, which recently released on the streaming platform. Directed by Bart Layton, The Imposter (2012) tells the true story of French con artist Frédéric Bourdin, who tricked authorities as well as a grieving family into thinking he was their son, Nicholas Barclay, who had gone missing three years prior in 1994. He claimed that he was kidnapped and brought to Spain, where he was sex trafficked. While Bourdin had the same tattoos as the missing boy, he was significantly older, spoke with a French accent...
Boston

5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now

The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
wegotthiscovered.com

Odds are you’ve already forgotten about Netflix’s most popular movie from 2022

It’s been a busy year for Netflix, full of television shows, movies, and layoffs. But chances are that you might have forgotten about the movie that managed to top the 2022 Netflix charts. No, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has not managed to break records after less than a week, instead it was July’s hit The Gray Man.
Decider.com

Is ‘Babylon’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

With an all-star ensemble cast featuring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart and Tobey Maguire, it won’t be long before you can experience Babylon for yourself. Directed by Damien Chazelle, the period comedy-drama, which takes place in the 1920s, follows the rise and fall of its characters as Hollywood transitions from silent to sound films. The movie has received positive reviews, scoring a 70% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 64 out of 100 on Metacritic, based on 23 reviews.
Android Authority

What were the best streaming services of 2022?

We break down the ways different streamers dominated in 2022. 2022 seemed like the year when streaming services would begin to settle into their respective niches. With legacy names like Netflix and Hulu still in the game, newer arrivals like HBO Max and Disney Plus, and niche outfits like Shudder and Mubi all clearly branded and established, we might all get to take stock and crown the best streaming service for our needs.
WWD

Seven New Movies Available to Stream in January 2023

With the New Year quickly approaching, January will offer a new collection of movies to watch on the top streaming platforms. Some of the films center around family, marriage, technology and nostalgia.  One of the highly anticipated projects is Netflix’s “You People,” which stars Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. Hill plays a man who falls in love with a Black woman and the couple attempts to convince her parents (played by Murphy and Long) that they belong together, despite their cultural differences. More from WWD'Wednesday' Costumes From Season 1 on Netflix: The Standout Styles'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red...
ConsumerAffairs

HBO Max is now available on Amazon Prime Video

For those looking to simplify their streaming services, the latest news from Prime Video and HBO Max is certainly going to be exciting. Amazon has announced that HBO Max will once again be available through Prime Video. After the two streamers took a hiatus in 2021, the companies have worked together to provide a simpler streaming experience for customers.
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
475K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy