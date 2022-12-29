Read full article on original website
Narcity
Ryan Reynolds Shared His 'Fondest Christmas Memories' From Canada & They're Kind Of Violent
Ryan Reynolds recently reflected back on his younger years while growing up in Canada and it's just a tad bit concerning. Earlier in December, the Deadpool star chatted with Australian publication 9Honeyabout his new Christmas movie, Spirited, and some of his own memories of the holiday as a kid. "Growing...
Narcity
Morning Brief: Key Personal Safety Tips, Canadian Food Recalls & More
Happy "Hump Day" — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: A suspected French serial killer was granted his freedom by a Nepalese prison one year shy of completing a 20-year life sentence for the murders thanks in part to good behaviour. Nicknamed "The Serpent," the 78-year-old told one news agency that he has "a lot to do" now that he's free — just the sort of Hannibal Lector-y thing you want to hear from a guy with a long history of allegedly murdering people.
musictimes.com
Barbara Walters Dead: Cause of Death of Host Known For 'Traumatizing' Some Musicians, Unclear
Barbara Walters, a pioneer as television news' first female celebrity, has passed away. She was 93 years old. Her cause of death could not be determined immediately. Other information, like the location of her death, were not immediately disclosed. In 1976, Walters made waves as the first female network news...
Netflix viewers left in tears after watching 'saddest movie of all time'
Netflix viewers have been left in floods of tears after watching a movie they've dubbed as being the 'saddest movie of all time'. Check out the emotional trailer below, but make sure you have a box of tissues at the ready:. If you're a lover of tragic love stories involving...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Kate Winslet Says James Cameron Has Become “Calmer” Since ‘Titanic’ & Director Reveals Why Sequel Took 13 Years
The world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water was held Tuesday at Leicester Square in London, where the stars of the film got together to celebrate its debut. Kate Winslet, James Cameron, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Andy Serkis were present and talked to Deadline about their work on the much-anticipated sequel. Winslet returned to work under Cameron’s direction after 25 years and said he was “absolutely amazing.” RELATED: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ World Premiere Gallery: Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron & Zoe Saldaña Attend Gala “He’s so good at pulling the actors together and letting them figure it out,”...
webnewsobserver.com
Top 5 scariest horror movies to watch this weekend
Tick, tock! Tick, tock! The clock is ticking and it seems that 2022 is already out of our hands. There’s too much to do and so much to say to each other. But why not spend these last few days in silence? And to add a bit more of a thrill in the silence, maybe watch a horror movie or two with our friends and family. Perhaps these jump scares might make you jump to 2023, you never know.
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
These 22 movies are leaving Netflix at the end of 2022: Watch them while you can
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Netflix’s monthly purge of movies is nearly here. Come Dec. 31, 2022, more than 20 titles will bid the streaming platform adieu, including the “Men in Black” trilogy, the 2006 James Bond flick “Casino Royale” and Leonardo DiCaprio’s “Blood Diamond,” according to Cinema Blend. Take a look at the movies that will soon disappear, and enjoy the last week of 2022 with some binge watching.
Hidden Gems: The 4 Most Underrated Shows Streaming on Netflix
From 'Daybreak' to '1899,' here are four of the most underrated shows streaming on Netflix right now. Check out what you're missing.
‘A Man Called Otto’ Review: Tom Hanks Is a Grumpy Old Man in This Limp Remake
Despite recent reports to the contrary (thank you, Henry Winkler), Tom Hanks will always be known as the nicest guy in Hollywood. But is Tom Hanks such a “nice guy” that he can only play against type in the most obvious, literal way? A murderous villain is too far a stretch; a double-crossing commander is perhaps not juicy enough. No, when Tom Hanks wants to really throw a sour wrench onto his all-American good-guy bread and butter, he has to play a grumpy old man. Not just any grumpy old man: an embittered, persnickety, widower with a secret heart of...
James Cameron says he cut footage including firearms from new ‘Avatar,’ regrets past use
Cameron also said that he wouldn’t direct some of his previous films due to the nature of the violence and use of firearms in them, adding that the current use of firearms in today’s society turns his stomach.
A sequel to the movie "Twister" is coming July 2024
A release date for the sequel of Twister has been announced and will come to theatres on July 19, 2024. Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment will team up to develop the sequel titled Twisters with co-financing of the film from Warner Bros. Entertainment. Mark L Smith, the writer of The Revenant has written the script for this new sequel. Universal and Amblin Entertainment were originally talking to director Joseph Kosinski to direct this movie, the director of Top Gun: Maverick, but he passed on the offer to continue work on a Formula One movie starring Brad Pitt according to Kevin Fraser of JoBlo. It has recently been announced that Lee Isaac Chung, who directed Minari will likely be the director of this film.
10 Best 2022 Netflix Movies
As we welcome the new year ahead, here is the cream of the crop among Netflix's endless scroll of 2022 original movies.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Tops ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ for Best Streaming Debut in Paramount+ History
Top Gun: Maverick is flying high! The action movie premiered to great success on Paramount+ last week, proving its timelessness. The streaming giant shared that the movie has become their most-watched movie over its premiere weekend. According to a press release from Paramount Pictures, the Tom Cruise vehicle has reached this success while maintaining popularity on VOD platforms like iTunes, where the movie is occupying the number two spot. The movie, directed by Joseph Kosinski, was released on the streamer on Thursday, Dec. 22, nearly seven months after its theatrical premiere on May 27. Paramount did not disclose viewership numbers, however, it eclipsed...
‘A Man Called Otto’ Review: Tom Hanks, Mariana Trevino & A Cat Make This American Remake Irresistible
When you have an international best seller that was on the NYT list for 42 weeks and then made into a multi-Oscar-nominated Swedish film that became the third-most successful in the history of that country Ingmar Bergman called home, you might wonder what the need was for an English-language American remake. The answer is a chance to give Tom Hanks a role he can run with and, more important, to bring a very human, often funny, character-driven story back to light in a time that needs it more than ever. Related Story 2023 Domestic Box Office To Hit $9 Billion Fueled...
Popculture
'Glass Onion' Director Admits He's 'Pissed Off' About Aspect of New Netflix Hit
Glass Onion director Rian Johnson recently opened up and candidly admitted that he is "pissed off" about one particular aspect of his new Netflix hit film. While speaking to The Atlantic about the movie, and he lamented that he had to add a subtitle connecting Glass Onion to its predecessor. "I've tried hard to make them self-contained. Honestly, I'm pissed off that we have A Knives Out Mystery in the title. You know?"
James Cameron Justifies ‘Avatar 2’s Lengthy ‘Hangout’ Sequences: ‘People Forget to Put Beauty Into a Film’ (Exclusive Video)
The filmmaker also tells TheWrap that Fox tried to cut flying scenes from the first ”Avatar“ for lack of plot. James Cameron knows there are plenty of people who complain about the length of so-called “hangout” sequences in his “Avatar” movies. But for him, those people are missing the point.
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Has Best Wednesday Of 2022 With $20.4M – Domestic Box Office
After earning the highest grossing Tuesday of 2022 with $24.1M, 20th Century Studios/Disney/Lightstorm’s Avatar: The Way of Water also notched the best Wednesday of the year yesterday with $20.4M beating Top Gun: Maverick‘s June 1 take of $14.8M, and Avatar 2‘s first Wednesday of $14.4M. At a running total of $337.9M through 13 days, the James Cameron directed, Jon Landau produced sequel is pacing 1% ahead of Top Gun: Maverick at the same point in time. All-in global for Wednesday is $70.4M, with a $1.1 billion running worldwide total, which is the No. 2 global release of 2022 behind Top...
Glass Onion: All the celebrity cameos in Netflix’s Knives Out sequel – including one you probably missed
Glass Onion, the sequel to Rian Johnson’s hit 2019 murder mystery film Knives Out, has finally arrived on Netflix.Glass Onion has been warmly received by critics, with The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey describing it as “populist entertainment with its head screwed on right”. It’s fair to say not everyone agrees, however.The film sees Daniel Craig return as the ace sleuth Benoit Blanc, surrounded by a host of new characters played by Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline. In addition to the core cast, however, Glass Onion also featured...
A Man Called Otto review – Tom Hanks goes grumpy in remake of quirky Swedish yarn
Seven years ago, a frankly peculiar, quirky dramedy-heartwarmer from Sweden appeared: A Man Called Ove, based on the bestselling novel by Fredrik Backman. It was about a grumpy old widower who snaps at everyone on his street – officiously enforcing the Neighbourhood-Watch-type rules about parking and recycling – and keeps on trying to take his own life. These attempts are continually thwarted when he spots some local outside his house breaking some bylaw and Ove can’t resist rushing out to remonstrate. But a nerdy, sweet-natured young couple move in next door and insist on befriending Ove, and their artless friendship relieves Ove’s repressed sadness and affords him redemption. Ove was played in the original by Rolf Lassgård (Wallander on Swedish TV) and now by Tom Hanks – renamed Otto – in this Hollywood remake from screenwriter David Magee and director Marc Forster. The goofy-friendly new neighbours are played by Mariana Treviño and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.
