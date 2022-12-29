ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, CO

Brittany Anas

Where to see New Year’s Eve fireworks in Denver

Denver is putting on two fireworks shows on New Year's Eve, plus Elitch Gardens will have an 8 p.m. show, too.Photo byVisit Denver. (Denver, CO) Denver’s night skies will light up with dazzling fireworks shows on New Year’s Eve so you can go out with a bang in 2022—quite literally!
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Castle Rock approves roundabout at Plum Creek, Crystal Valley intersection

Castle Rock approved a $3.5 million contract for the construction of a roundabout at Plum Creek Boulevard and Crystal Valley Parkway. Town council members approved an agreement with Kraemer North America, LLC for the roundabout project on Dec. 20. Construction is expected to cost $3.3 million, which combined with contingency funding brings the total cost to $3.5 million.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
David Heitz

Aurora mayor visits holiday dinner for homeless people

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman poses with volunteers from Crosswalk Ministries at a holiday dinner on Christmas Day for the homeless.Photo byMike Coffman/City of Aurora. (Aurora, Colo.) Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman has taken a lot of heat because of his opinions about homelessness. He went undercover as a homeless person in Aurora and learned it’s a life that revolves around drugs, he has said.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction

A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
i-70scout.com

Plan Ahead This New Year’s Eve

(COLO) – Drive sober. It sounds obvious, yet hundreds of Coloradoans will get behind the wheel of a vehicle this weekend feeling buzzed, stoned or wasted. No matter what the substance is that impairs you, Colorado State Troopers are sending a message. Laws don’t care how you “feel” after you’ve consumed. Any time that you are impaired, you are violating the law.
COLORADO STATE
milehighcre.com

Grange Hall Sells to Leading Adult Nightclub Operator

Houston-based RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. purchased Troy Guard’s Grange Hall, located at 6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd. on Dec. 19, as part of RCI’s expansion in the greater Denver area. RCI paid $5.2 million, consisting of $1.875 million in cash and a 5-year, 6.67% bank financing note with a 25-year amortization, according to a RCI press release.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Five Things the HGTV Dream Home Winner Should Know About Morrison

Every year since 1997, HGTV has given away a "dream home." Past HGTV dream home locations have included Jackson Hole and Lake Tahoe; this year, the house is a stunner located in Morrison. The only other time HGTV gave away a Colorado dream home was in 2007 — a rustic, mountain-style design by Winter Park with ski-in and ski-out privileges.
MORRISON, CO
OutThere Colorado

Denver breaks 90-year-old record with 'surprise' heavy snow

According to the National Weather Service, Denver has broken their daily precipitation record for December 28, ousting a record that has stood since 1932. As rain and heavy snow rolled through the Denver metro area yesterday and into the night, Denver got 0.6 inches of precipitation. This was more than double the 1932 record of 0.29 inches. It's also worth noting that the normal amount of precipitation in Denver for the entire month of December is only 0.35 inches.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
COLORADO STATE

