Sixers now ranked 8th in ESPN's latest edition of NBA power rankings

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers, led by stars Joel Embiid and James Harden, have steadily moved up the standings in the Eastern Conference. The two continue to figure things out on the offensive end, and coach Doc Rivers has gotten everybody playing the style he wants.

After a loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, a new NBA week is upon us and ESPN has a new edition of its power rankings. It has Philadelphia eighth after the Sixers improved to 20-13 despite a slow start.

ESPN on the Sixers:

Philadelphia saw its eight-game winning streak snapped in Washington on Tuesday, but the 76ers still received another dominant performance from Joel Embiid. He not only led the 76ers in scoring for a 13th straight game but tallied 48 points, upping his league-leading average to 33.7 points per game.

The Sixers have two games left on this road trip. They will visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday before visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder on New Year’s Eve to close the calendar year.