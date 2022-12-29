Read full article on original website
Related
‘He can win any tournament he plays,’ Rafael Nadal praises Nick Kyrgios ahead of Australian Open
Can Kyrgios continue the progress from last season at the Australian Open? Nadal thinks so.
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas gives superb response to Kyrgios withdrawing late from United Cup: "I don't think it's a surprise"
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios developed a rivalry that is up and down in a way as sometimes they seem to get along but other times they fire shots at it. It started at Wimbledon this year when they played a very heated match and since then we've seen them taking shots at each other multiple times. Kyrgios was actually the player that talked less than Tsitsipas overall with the mother of the Greek getting into it again. He was asked about Kyrgios pulling out of the United Cup only 24 hours before it started and he gave a pretty spicy response.
Yardbarker
Nadal's son and wife present at his practice in Sydney for the United Cup
Rafael Nadal travelled with his family to Australia this year and that's not so much different from last year but there are three of them now. While his wife was in Australia the previous year, but they are now joined by their young kid. He was practicing in Sydney in preparation for his United Cup debut, and both of them were there. Since the birth of their child, his wife and son haven't been seen around much, but now, we've caught sight of both.
atptour.com
Norrie, Swan Give Great Britain Control Against Australia
Cameron Norrie and Katie Swan notched straight-set wins on Day 1 at the United Cup to give Great Britain a 2-0 lead over Australia in Group D. World No. 14 Norrie opened the tie with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Alex de Minaur and No. 145 Swan extended Team GB's lead with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Zoe Hives.
Tennis-Kyrgios withdrew from United Cup to give himself best chance at Australian Open
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Nick Kyrgios said he withdrew from the inaugural edition of the United Cup to be in peak condition for next month's Australian Open, adding that he did not expect everyone to understand the reasoning behind his decision.
tennisuptodate.com
"Tomorrow we need to believe that that’s the dream team!": Nadal rallies Badosa after touching down in Australia ahead of United Cup
Rafael Nadal and Paula Badosa will lead Team Spain at the United Cup and they hope to lead the nation all the way to the trophy as behind-the-scenes footage showed. Nadal and Badosa were shooting some United Cup content as they tried to motivate each other to perform well. Playing with Nadal like this is a dream come true for Badosa who grew up idolizing Nadal like many other aspiring tennis players. The footage showed Nadal describing them as a dream team:
atptour.com
Nadal & Team Spain Visit Sydney Harbour Amidst United Cup Preparations
Nadal playing competitive mixed-gender team event for first time. With the luxury of a late start at the inaugural United Cup, Team Spain took full advantage of some leisure time by taking a trip to the iconic Sydney Harbour on Thursday. Led by Rafael Nadal, Pablo Carreno Busta and Paula Badosa, the Spaniards will open play on Saturday — New Year's Eve — against Great Britain.
Yardbarker
"Novak is here, good for tennis, good probably for the fans" - Nadal on Djokovic's participation
Novak Djokovic will participate at the 2023 Australian Open and his biggest rival, Rafael Nadal is happy about his participation at the first Grand Slam of the season. The 21-time Grand Slam champion and the 22-time Grand Slam champion faced off dozens of times and their next meeting may take place already in January as the two members of the Big Three are considered to be favourites in Melbourne Park.
Tennis-Returning Zverev says he is weeks from peak match fitness
SYDNEY, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Alexander Zverev on Saturday marked his return to competitive action for the first time since June following ankle surgery but said after his 6-4 6-2 loss to the Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka in the United Cup that he was some way from peak match fitness.
tennisuptodate.com
"It's a very difficult thing to do" - Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley on Kyrgios winning the event in front of his home crowd
Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios will be one of the favorites to win the 2023 Australian Open based on his performances this year and the crowd will certainly help him along the way. It's always special to see your countryman compete at the Grand Slam tournament on the home soil...
tennisuptodate.com
Maria Sakkari gets hew season underway singles and doubles win at United Cup
Maria Sakkari started off her new year with a match at the United Cup for Greece and she proved too much Viktoriya Tomova to handle beating her 6-3 6-2. Tsitsipas did his thing against Dimitrov yesterday and Sakkari did her thing today beating Tomova in straight sets. It was a good start for the Greek player who finished 2022 with some strong performances after struggling for a good part of the year. It's a crucial year for Sakkari who didn't blow up last year as many predicted so getting to a good start here could send her on the proper path.
wtatennis.com
United Cup Day 3 preview: Swiatek, Nadal to take the court
Day Three of the United Cup features two of its biggest stars, WTA No.1 Iga Swiatek and 22-time ATP Grand Slam singles champion Rafael Nadal. Both players are coming off memorable 2022 seasons, both on and off the court. And they will be challenged, they say, to move forward after those successes. Nadal, who won the Australian Open and Roland Garros this past year, and his wife, Maria, welcomed their first child, Rafael Nadal Perello, back in October. Swiatek ascended to the top of the Hologic WTA Tour rankings on April 4. Thirty-nine weeks later, she’s still there.
BBC
Great Britain face high-altitude tie against Colombia to make Davis Cup Finals
Great Britain will need to beat Colombia in a tie played 2,500 metres above sea level to reach next year's Davis Cup Finals. The hosts have selected the Pueblo Viejo Country Club's clay court on the outskirts of capital city Bogota for February's qualification encounter. Great Britain, who last won...
BBC
Fisherman survives by clinging to ocean buoy for two days
A missing fisherman who had fallen from his boat off the coast of Brazil was found clinging to a signal buoy. David Soares, 43, was rescued by a fellow local fisherman two days after his boat had been found adrift in the Atlantic Ocean. He told local media he had...
atptour.com
United States Seals Czech Republic Win
Frances Tiafoe secured victory for Team United States against Team Czech Republic at the United Cup Friday when Tomas Machac was forced to retire due to an ankle injury. The American led 6-3, 2-4 after 89 minutes when Machac turned his ankle while he was trying to retrieve a forehand. The World No. 97 was able to rise to his feet, but after a consultation with the medic and his team, he could not continue.
tennisuptodate.com
Thiem set to play qualifying at Adelaide International with Challenger standout Ben Shelton set for first match outside of USA
Dominic Thiem got a wild card entry into the Australian Open but he'll play the qualifiers for the Adelaide International event with Kwon his first opponent. Thiem will need to work a bit until he's able to enter events without wild cards as his ranking is not yet good enough. The Australian summer gives him a good chance to do so and he'll start in Adelaide. The qualifying draw is out and Thiem will play Sonwoo Kwon in the opening round of that. The draw itself is pretty strong with challenger standout Ben Shelton set to play his first match outside of the US there.
atptour.com
Potential Medvedev vs. Djokovic Blockbuster In Adelaide
Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev could be headed for an early-season showdown after both landed in the top half of the Adelaide International 1 draw. Top-seeded Djokovic and third-seeded Medvedev could meet in the semi-finals of the ATP 250, which features four Top 10 players. In the bottom half, which...
Yardbarker
Alexander Zverev loses first match of 2023 season
Despite starting already in 2022, the United Cup is considered to be the first event of the 2023 season and Alexander Zverev didn't start it well. Before the official ATP season started, the 25-year-old German competed at two exhibition events and he was quite successful. Zverev was away from the tennis courts for more than 6 months after suffering an injury at the 2022 Roland Garros.
Williamson and Latham, the two constants of New Zealand cricket
A lot of things are in flux right now but their batting leaders are still churning out those tough runs
BBC
Johnny Williams: Comeback delayed for Scarlets and Wales centre
The comeback for Scarlets and Wales centre Johnny Williams has been delayed. Williams, 26, has been sidelined since early October after suffering a calf injury against Benetton. He missed the autumn internationals and had hoped to return over the festive period but will miss the derby matches. "I don't think...
Comments / 0