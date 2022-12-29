Read full article on original website
Related
MLB rumors: Red Sox, Rockies-Marlins trade, Padres, Eric Hosmer
As 2023 draws ever closer, there are MLB rumors surrounding the Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, and Miami Marlins, as well as the next destination for Eric Hosmer. MLB rumors: San Diego Padres listening on Ha-Seong Kim, Trent Grisham. According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic (subscription...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Jordan Luplow signing, Raisel Iglesias season recap, and more
Late-night moves have been the theme for the Atlanta Braves this offseason, as the latest news from the organization came on Wednesday night after the acquisition of reliever Lucas Luetge from the New York Yankees and outfielder Eli White from the Texas Rangers. 35-year-old Luetge was sent to Atlanta in exchange for RHP Indigo Diaz and INF Caleb Durbin. 28-year-old White was acquired by the Braves in exchange for cash considerations.
Yardbarker
The Yankees have one exciting catcher prospect gearing up to make his MLB debut in 2023
The New York Yankees have a strong roster across-the-board heading into 2023. However, there are questions regarding the catcher position, despite striking gold with Jose Treviño last year before the season began. General manager Brian Cashman acquire Treviño from the Texas Rangers, adding an elite defensive catcher to the mix.
Cowboys, Terrell Owens unable to reach deal as 49-year-old asks for too much money: report
Terrell Owens' agent was reportedly in talks with the Dallas Cowboys for an NFL return, but after asking for too much money, they were unable to agree to a deal.
Yardbarker
Braves could be interested in multiple Padres up for trade
When we began the offseason, the Braves had massive holes in left field and at shortstop. Many believed Atlanta would fill them via trade or free agency, and Alex Anthopoulos has done essentially nothing to improve the positions. The deeper we get into the winter, the more likely it is the Braves go into the 2023 campaign with Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arica at shortstop and Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario at left field, but perhaps there is a way Atlanta can avoid that. According to reports, the Padres are open to discussing trades involving center fielder Trent Grisham and second baseman Ha-Seong Kim.
NBC Sports
Should Red Sox pursue Ha-Seong Kim in trade with Padres?
The Boston Red Sox helped create an infield logjam in San Diego. They could also help relieve that logjam. The Padres appear to have a surplus of infielders after signing ex-Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency. Ha-Seong Kim, who was a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop last season and would have to shift to second base if he stayed in San Diego, seems like a prime trade candidate, and The Athletic's Dennis Lin reports the Padres are "open to discussing" deals for both Kim and outfielder Trent Grisham.
MLB
The best baseball players born on Dec. 29
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Dec. 29. White was a three-time All-Star and seven-time Gold Glove winner during his 17-year career. The Blue Jays outfielder made one of the greatest catches in postseason history in Game 3 of the 1992 World Series, robbing the Braves' David Justice of an extra-base hit at the center-field wall with a snag that drew comparisons to Willie Mays’ iconic play in the ‘54 Fall Classic. Toronto went on to win the first of two straight World Series titles. White won a third ring with the Marlins in '97.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox, Yankees Slugger Reportedly Headed To Japan For 2023 Season
A veteran who has bounced from one big-market team to the next over the last few seasons is making a major change. After underwhelming stints with the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and New York Yankees, utility man Marwin González is headed to play Nippon Professional Baseball for the Orix Buffaloes on a one-year, $1.5 million deal according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
The Three Biggest Dodgers Family Losses of 2022
Three Dodgers legends passed away in 2022, including the greatest broadcaster in sports history, the incomparable Vin Scully.
2022 Year in Review: Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, Franco Harris' death among top stories in Pittsburgh sports
For the Pittsburgh Steelers, the year began with a victory lap of sorts and one final playoff appearance for Ben Roethlisberger. It ended with the Steelers breaking in a new quarterback and reeling from the sudden loss of one of the franchise’s all-time great players. Before he retired, Roethlisberger...
igamingplayer.com
MLB AL, NL Championship Odds
The odds for the winners of the American and National Championship are out and there are a couple of teams that present some great value. With Major League Baseball’s free agency in full swing, the odds for who will win the World Series, as well as the American League and National League Championship winners are out at sportsbooks.
Longtime Major League Baseball Umpires Reportedly Retiring
Several new umpires will enforce MLB's rule changes next season. According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, 10 umpires are retiring at the end of the month. That creates the job's most turnover since 1999. The umpires stepping down include seven crew chiefs: Ted Barrett, Greg Gibson, Tom Hallion, Sam Holbrook, Jerry...
batterypower.com
Hot stove open thread, 12/30/2022
Man, I really don’t want to go back to work on Monday. I bet MLB Front Offices don’t either, which is why I’m not expecting much. Although! The Braves are quite surprising in many ways, so we shall see. Today’s trivia #1: name the former organizational Brave...
Reports: Former Phillie Jean Segura, Marlins strike 2-year deal
Veteran Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins have agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal, according to multiple reports.
Comments / 0