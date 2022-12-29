Read full article on original website
PC Magazine
Marshall Motif A.N.C. Review
The Marshall Motif A.N.C. noise-cancelling true wireless earphones ($199.99) sport the company’s signature rock-and-roll stylings, but there’s still a long way to the top of this high-end segment. We like their sculpted-but-balanced sound signature and decently water-resistant design, though they aren’t very effective at mitigating distracting noise and the companion app lacks a customizable EQ. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II ($299.99) and the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) ($249) remain our Editors’ Choice winners in the premium segment because they offer unbeatable active noise cancellation (ANC), top-notch audio quality, and better mobile experiences.
notebookcheck.net
Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option
It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
The Samsung Galaxy S23's launch date has just leaked
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's 2023 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 lineup, has already leaked extensively. Renders have revealed the minor design changes the phones would introduce, with other leaks detailing their key specs. The rumor mill also suggests that the Korean giant plans to unveil the Galaxy S23 series in early February, with the phones seemingly going on sale by February 17. A new leak now suggests Samsung could hold an Unpacked event on February 1 to announce its next Galaxy S series.
Best LG C2 OLED TV deals: get the Award-winning C2 at the lowest price possible
Score the lowest prices on LG's much-admired OLED TV with this handy guide to today's best LG C2 deals.
pocketnow.com
VIZIO’s 75-inch M-Series 4K QLED Smart TV is now 46 percent off
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. I firmly believed that Black Friday and Cyber Monday smart TV deals were crazy. Still, Amazon’s latest discount on VIZIO’s 75-inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV takes things to a whole new level, as you can now take this bad boy home for just $698 after scoring an insane 46 percent discount. VIZIO’s 75-inch M-series 4K smart TV usually sells for $1,300, which means that you would be scoring more than $600 if you choose to take advantage of this deal.
IGN
Daily Deals: WD Black SN850X 2TB PS5 SSD for $179.99, Razer Wireless Gaming Headset for $35, Bowflex Dumbbells for $330
We've reached the final week of 2022. Christmas might be over but there's no reason to pick up some last minute deals for yourself. There are a few deals out there this week that are surprisingly good. You can score the newest generation WD Black 2TB PS5 SSD for well under $200, a Raer Nari wireless gaming headset for a mere $35, the Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells for $330, or a Nintendo Switch 512GB memory card for just $50. These deals and more below.
PC Magazine
Synology DiskStation DS923+ Review
The Synology DiskStation DS923+ ($599.99) is a powerful four-bay network-attached storage (NAS) device that delivers a flexible backup and file-sharing server solution for home offices and small businesses. Armed with an AMD Ryzen processor, the DS923+ showed speedy file transfer performance in our tests, and its user-friendly DSM operating system and extensive app catalog make it easy to configure for a variety of purposes, including as a multimedia server, a surveillance station, or a cloud server. It's a fine choice among multi-bay NAS devices, but you'll get slightly faster performance, multi-gig connectivity, and HDMI video output with our Editors' Choice award pick, the QNAP TS-464, for $50 less.
PC Magazine
Save When You Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tablet at Best Buy
Right now at Best Buy, you can save when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy tablet(Opens in a new window) for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. If you already own a Samsung product, then you’re familiar with their superb processing power, user-friendliness, long lasting battery life, and wide range of available apps. These tablets exemplify those characteristics, plus they’re incredibly versatile, allowing you to get a lot done whether it’s work, play, or a bit of both.
itechpost.com
New Leak Reveals Samsung Galaxy S23 Signature Colors, Other Release Data
Although the Samsung Galaxy S23 group of smartphones is not anticipated to launch until February, there are already a lot of rumors and leaks regarding these devices. However, according to Sam Mobile, 3D CAD renders were used to preview the look of Samsung's upcoming high-end phones before the Galaxy S23 launch event.
LG C2 TV (2022): One of the best OLED TVs available
The LG C2 TV is 2022's update on the already amazing C1, and it is simply one of the best OLED TVs around. It provides all that you want from a luxury set, with superb brightness, gorgeous colours, and a minimal design that just looks beautiful. Yes, the C1 is a lot cheaper, but if you want the best of the best, as big as possible, you'll struggle to top the LG C2.
Digital Trends
Our favorite Samsung OLED TV is $800 off today
If you just got some new tech goodies for the holidays, like a PS5, you may be looking to improve your home theater system. Why not skip straight to the best tech around, OLED? This Samsung S95B OLED TV is one of the best OLED TVs available today, and our current favorite from Samsung. The 65-inch model currently has a major discount that brings the price from $2,800 down to $2,000. While it’s not exactly cheap, this hefty price cut does make it one of the best OLED TV deals available right now. If you need the best of the best for your home theater, grab this deal before it’s gone.
Lenovo Announces New ThinkVision Monitors Including 49-inch Dual QHD Monster
The ThinkVision P32p-30 and ThinkVision P49w-30 will arrive next spring, priced from $999.
LG A2 OLED TV price slashed at Best Buy to just $570
The LG A2 OLED can't quite match its pricier C2 and G2 siblings but it still packs a punch, especially at over $700 off...
PC Magazine
JVC HA-A3T Review
Although our expectations aren't exactly high for true wireless earbuds under $30, at the very least we want decent, consistent sound quality. Unfortunately, we can't say this is true for JVC's $24.95 HA-A3T earphones due to an open design that makes it difficult to get consistent stereo imaging. Competing models under $50, including the exercise-friendly Tribit FlyBuds 3 ($35.99) and even JVC’s HA-A9T ($49.95) are simply better choices for your money.
notebookcheck.net
LG SC9 and SE6 soundbars are previewed ahead of their CES 2023 launch
LG has announced that it has soundbars to introduce at CES 2023, designed to blend in perfectly with its latest TVs in terms of their "sophisticated, minimalist" design. The OEM has also revealed the new audio accessories are to be unleashed with first-gen Triple Sound Technology. This involves the integration...
Samsung’s Camera Assistant app will soon work with more Galaxy devices
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In October, Samsung launched the Camera Assistant app in beta as a Good Lock module for the Galaxy S22 series, letting you tweak some important camera settings. This includes turning off Auto HDR, prioritizing faster shutter speeds, disabling Auto lens switching, and more. It is rare for an Android smartphone manufacturer to expose such camera settings to the end user, so this was a welcome move from Samsung. The Korean giant has now confirmed that Camera Assistant's availability will expand to other Galaxy devices once the app exits beta.
pocketnow.com
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Price, specs, features, & everything we know ahead of launch
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Technical Specifications (Rumored) It has been almost a year since Samsung released the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and rumors and leaks about the successor, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, have begun to circulate. Before its official debut, various details about the S23 Ultra have been leaked, including its specifications, release date, price, features, and availability. Through these leaks, we have a better understanding of what the upcoming Samsung flagship will offer. In this article, we will share our thoughts, official information, leaks, and all that is currently known about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Jackery Solar Generators hit their lowest prices ever at Amazon
JackerySave up to 40% on Jackery solar generators that could save you in a pinch.
Android Headlines
Samsung ropes in ex-Mercedes Design Officer to lead its smartphone design
Samsung smartphones may see some notable design changes in the coming years. The company has roped in a former Chief Design Officer from Mercedes to lead its smartphone design team. Hubert H. Lee will serve as the executive vice president and head of design at Samsung’s MX (Mobile eXperience) division.
MSI Titan GT77 Laptop Updated With 4K Mini LED 144Hz Display
MSI is updating its Titan GT77 laptop with a high quality 4K Mini LED 144Hz display. The laptop is also in line to get RPL CPU and RTX40 GPU updates which will be revealed at CES 2023 next week.
