ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Best of Bill of Fare: The Blade recounts its top rated restaurants of 2022

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ClP0Q_0jxZ5Tf300

What does a taco-slinging food truck have in common with a seafood restaurant where the catch of the day is flown in from Boston and Honolulu? A German restaurant that revels in its kitsch with a university-adjacent storefront that’s got some of the best sushi in town? An order-at-the-bar burger joint with a suburban winery that offers vino recommendations for each of its seasonal entrees?

They’re some of the best dining experiences in the region.

That’s, of course, a subjective status, and in this case one that’s proffered by the Blade reviewers who contribute each week to Bill of Fare. They visited just shy of 52 different restaurants scattered across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan in 2022, ranging from well-known veterans of the restaurant scene to many of its buzziest new additions, plus plenty of eateries that fall somewhere in between.

All the while they considered what exactly makes for a top-notch dining experience. First and foremost is food, of course, but they also look to the broader experience of the meal: How’s the service? How’s the ambience? How well does it all correlate to the tab at the end of the meal?

Before they turn their sights on 2023, and all the new culinary experiences that await, let’s recap the best they found this year.

★★★★★

Kato Ramen , 40 S. St. Clair St., Toledo, finally brings a dedicated ramen shop to Toledo. It presents a wide range of traditional Japanese offerings in just six delicious dishes. $$.

Tacos El Junior , regularly parked at 1503 Broadway St., Toledo. Try the pizzabirria at this food truck, which serves some of the best Mexican in Toledo. $-$$.

Element 112 , 5735 N. Main St., Sylvania. The servers are as good as the food at this French bistro in quaint downtown Sylvania. $$$-$$$$.

Ørchard Bar & Table , 3266 NE Catawba Rd., Port Clinton, offers expansive grounds and dining options with no equal in the region. $$-$$$$.

Mancy's Bluewater Grille , 461 W. Dussel Dr., Maumee. There's no higher compliment than when an eatery aiming for the highest target continues hitting the bull's-eye. $$$-$$$$.

Registry Bistro , 144 N. Superior St., Toledo, upholds its high standards even under pressure. Everything we ordered came on time with the flow of a well-timed meal that was superb. $$-$$$.

★★★★½

Ann's Bar-B-Que , 1008 N. Hawley St., Toledo, is a modest, bustling barbecue carryout that's been serving staples since 1964. $-$$.

Beckey's Kountry Kitchen , 631 W. Adrian St., Blissfield, Mich., has been making nearly everything from scratch since 1997. If you could only have one meal for the rest of your life, choose its fried chicken dinner. $-$$.

Island Soul , 1225 Broadway St., Toledo, is a flavorful culinary experience. It's a Caribbean/West Indian take on American staples like fried chicken, mac and cheese, and oxtails. $$-$$$.

★★★★

Napa Kitchen and Bar , 101 N. Summit St., Toledo, takes its cues from the wineries of California's Napa Valley. It's a fun new spot for a night out in Toledo. $$$.

La Salle Bar , 12967 S. Dixie Hwy., La Salle, Mich., is where some of the best cheeseburgers are served in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. $.

Tokyo Steakhouse and Sushi , 337 W. Alexis Rd. #2, Toledo, offers sushi and hibachi that's well worth the price. Dine in to enjoy the eclectic decor. $$.

Black Forest Cafe , 3624 Seaman Rd., Oregon, stands out in its emphasis on its theme. As for the food, expect intriguing options and some meaty, savory dinners. $$-$$$.

Rice Blvd , 1440 Secor Rd., Toledo, consistently delivers high-quality sushi and other Asian cuisines at unbeatable prices. $$.

Harbor Town Tavern , 7010 Lighthouse Way, Perrysburg, elevates the typical sports bar experience with its trendy menu and stylish atmosphere. $$.

Webber's Waterfront Restaurant , 6339 Edgewater Dr., Erie, Mich., is a local favorite with a long history. It's a must for great seafood near the water. $$$.

The Green Lantern , 509 Broadway St., is a charming classic American diner — among the region's oldest. And it checks all the boxes: clean and inviting atmosphere, friendly and efficient service, delicious and unique menu items, great value, convenient location, and a long history in the community. $-$$.

MaMa's Kitchen , 2556 Tremainsville Rd., Toledo, promises made-from-scratch dishes and a friendly staff that greets customers warmly and banters with them as they deliver one enticing meal after the next to the table. $-$$.

LaVie Mediterranean Grill , 1572 Spring Meadows Dr., Holland, isn't shy about its cross-cultural ambitions. From shawarma tacos to a 10-patty burger, there's sure to be something here for everyone. $$$.

Rick's City Diner , 5333 Monroe St., Toledo, does not disappoint. The quality of its staff and the creativity and originality of its menu make it worth returning again and again. $-$$.

Crab Island , 5151 Hill Ave., Toledo, serves its food in boxed aluminum trays that don't give you much warning before stimulating your senses with a gourmet platter of all the seafood you could want — shrimp, scallops, salmon, walleye, lobster, and of course, crab. $$$,.

Urban Pine Winery , 3415 Briarfield Blvd., Maumee, is sure to please wine aficionados. But with stellar service and a solid menu that seems to always promise something new, anyone is sure to enjoy a glass at this urban oasis. $$$.

Sebastiano's Italiano , 4448 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, is a top-notch Italian restaurant that has managed to stay true to its family-style roots. $$$.

Lucha Libre , 4635 Douglas Rd., Toledo, serves authentic-style Mexican street tacos, burritos, and other staples in a bright space decorated with masked professional Mexican wrestlers, luchadores who fight in a freestyle wrestling events called Lucha Libre. $-$$.

Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery , 4625 W. Bancroft St., Toledo, offers a great mix of breakfast, lunch, and dinner items hot off the grill or from its stonefire oven — and some of the best hummus we've tasted. $-$$.

Ninja Hibachi Sushi Steak House , 1080 S. Main St., Bowling Green, offers a large menu on which sushi stars. Diners are likely to be happy with whichever varieties they try. $$$.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Hittin’ the Town: New diner opens for late-night eats in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After hitting the town, you may have a hankering for some late-night eats, which that can be tough to do sometimes. But there’s a new option in town for you night owls. If you’re looking for a new kind of dining experience, you can spread your wings at the Night Owl Diner.
TOLEDO, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
OHIO STATE
thegardeningdad.com

10 BEST Herbs to Plant in March in Ohio (2023 Guide)

What are the best herbs to Plant in March in Ohio?. Finding the best herbs to plant in March in Ohio was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

TPD: Suspect robs Dollar General in west Toledo, flees on foot

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a man allegedly robbed a west Toledo Dollar General Thursday evening. Crews were dispatched to the location on the corner of Jackman Road and W. Sylvania Avenue at approximately 5:16 p.m. Thursday in regards to a robbery in progress. A store...
TOLEDO, OH
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan

Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc24.com

Man dies in overnight Toledo shooting at Berdan, Watson avenues

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating an early Friday morning shooting. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported person down at Berdan and Watson avenues at 12:19 a.m. On scene they found a gunshot-wounded victim who was taken to St....
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Three hospitalized in Toledo crash involving trash truck

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple people were hospitalized after a crash involving a trash truck and an SUV in Toledo on Friday, according to officials at the scene. It happened at Reynolds and Angola early Friday afternoon. Officials tell 13abc emergency crews took three people to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public health. The City says Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, due to a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination.
TOLEDO, OH
a-z-animals.com

Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town

Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town. Years before Tiger King alarmed viewers and mainstream media by showing the ease with which an unhinged person could obtain dangerous wild animals, people in and around Zanesville, Ohio lived the unfortunate, brutal repercussions of bad owners collecting exotic pets. The chaos in Ohio caused widespread panic and death as over 50 wild animals including wolves, bears, tigers, and lions were set loose by a private owner.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

PHOTOS: Sandusky-area park vandalized

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Perkins Township officials need the public’s help to catch those responsible for wrecking holiday displays at Strickfaden Park. Several of the park’s decorations were vandalized at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. “Unfortunately our cameras did not show a clear picture of the individuals involved,” reads the post. […]
SANDUSKY, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so if you have never visited them before, definitely add them to your list and go try their food.
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - '(You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am'

One of America’s most celebrated vocalists hailed from Ohio. Chillicothe to be exact. Nancy Wilson was a multi-talented singer and actor who had a long, storied career. Her prime career years were the early 1960’s to the beginning of the 1970’s. That means while most of you younger readers may not know who she is, your grandparents (and even more than a few parents) know who Wilson was.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WTOL 11

Port Clinton prepares for Walleye Drop to mark new year

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — The Walleye Drop has become an annual tradition in Port Clinton since 1996. And just like years past, local businesses are excited for the thousands of people from across the country coming into the city Saturday night to watch the large fiberglass walleye drop to ring in the new year.
PORT CLINTON, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy