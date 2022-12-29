Best of Bill of Fare: The Blade recounts its top rated restaurants of 2022

What does a taco-slinging food truck have in common with a seafood restaurant where the catch of the day is flown in from Boston and Honolulu? A German restaurant that revels in its kitsch with a university-adjacent storefront that’s got some of the best sushi in town? An order-at-the-bar burger joint with a suburban winery that offers vino recommendations for each of its seasonal entrees?

They’re some of the best dining experiences in the region.

That’s, of course, a subjective status, and in this case one that’s proffered by the Blade reviewers who contribute each week to Bill of Fare. They visited just shy of 52 different restaurants scattered across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan in 2022, ranging from well-known veterans of the restaurant scene to many of its buzziest new additions, plus plenty of eateries that fall somewhere in between.

All the while they considered what exactly makes for a top-notch dining experience. First and foremost is food, of course, but they also look to the broader experience of the meal: How’s the service? How’s the ambience? How well does it all correlate to the tab at the end of the meal?

Before they turn their sights on 2023, and all the new culinary experiences that await, let’s recap the best they found this year.

★★★★★

■ Kato Ramen , 40 S. St. Clair St., Toledo, finally brings a dedicated ramen shop to Toledo. It presents a wide range of traditional Japanese offerings in just six delicious dishes. $$.

■ Tacos El Junior , regularly parked at 1503 Broadway St., Toledo. Try the pizzabirria at this food truck, which serves some of the best Mexican in Toledo. $-$$.

■ Element 112 , 5735 N. Main St., Sylvania. The servers are as good as the food at this French bistro in quaint downtown Sylvania. $$$-$$$$.

■ Ørchard Bar & Table , 3266 NE Catawba Rd., Port Clinton, offers expansive grounds and dining options with no equal in the region. $$-$$$$.

■ Mancy's Bluewater Grille , 461 W. Dussel Dr., Maumee. There's no higher compliment than when an eatery aiming for the highest target continues hitting the bull's-eye. $$$-$$$$.

■ Registry Bistro , 144 N. Superior St., Toledo, upholds its high standards even under pressure. Everything we ordered came on time with the flow of a well-timed meal that was superb. $$-$$$.

★★★★½

■ Ann's Bar-B-Que , 1008 N. Hawley St., Toledo, is a modest, bustling barbecue carryout that's been serving staples since 1964. $-$$.

■ Beckey's Kountry Kitchen , 631 W. Adrian St., Blissfield, Mich., has been making nearly everything from scratch since 1997. If you could only have one meal for the rest of your life, choose its fried chicken dinner. $-$$.

■ Island Soul , 1225 Broadway St., Toledo, is a flavorful culinary experience. It's a Caribbean/West Indian take on American staples like fried chicken, mac and cheese, and oxtails. $$-$$$.

★★★★

■ Napa Kitchen and Bar , 101 N. Summit St., Toledo, takes its cues from the wineries of California's Napa Valley. It's a fun new spot for a night out in Toledo. $$$.

■ La Salle Bar , 12967 S. Dixie Hwy., La Salle, Mich., is where some of the best cheeseburgers are served in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. $.

■ Tokyo Steakhouse and Sushi , 337 W. Alexis Rd. #2, Toledo, offers sushi and hibachi that's well worth the price. Dine in to enjoy the eclectic decor. $$.

■ Black Forest Cafe , 3624 Seaman Rd., Oregon, stands out in its emphasis on its theme. As for the food, expect intriguing options and some meaty, savory dinners. $$-$$$.

■ Rice Blvd , 1440 Secor Rd., Toledo, consistently delivers high-quality sushi and other Asian cuisines at unbeatable prices. $$.

■ Harbor Town Tavern , 7010 Lighthouse Way, Perrysburg, elevates the typical sports bar experience with its trendy menu and stylish atmosphere. $$.

■ Webber's Waterfront Restaurant , 6339 Edgewater Dr., Erie, Mich., is a local favorite with a long history. It's a must for great seafood near the water. $$$.

■ The Green Lantern , 509 Broadway St., is a charming classic American diner — among the region's oldest. And it checks all the boxes: clean and inviting atmosphere, friendly and efficient service, delicious and unique menu items, great value, convenient location, and a long history in the community. $-$$.

■ MaMa's Kitchen , 2556 Tremainsville Rd., Toledo, promises made-from-scratch dishes and a friendly staff that greets customers warmly and banters with them as they deliver one enticing meal after the next to the table. $-$$.

■ LaVie Mediterranean Grill , 1572 Spring Meadows Dr., Holland, isn't shy about its cross-cultural ambitions. From shawarma tacos to a 10-patty burger, there's sure to be something here for everyone. $$$.

■ Rick's City Diner , 5333 Monroe St., Toledo, does not disappoint. The quality of its staff and the creativity and originality of its menu make it worth returning again and again. $-$$.

■ Crab Island , 5151 Hill Ave., Toledo, serves its food in boxed aluminum trays that don't give you much warning before stimulating your senses with a gourmet platter of all the seafood you could want — shrimp, scallops, salmon, walleye, lobster, and of course, crab. $$$,.

■ Urban Pine Winery , 3415 Briarfield Blvd., Maumee, is sure to please wine aficionados. But with stellar service and a solid menu that seems to always promise something new, anyone is sure to enjoy a glass at this urban oasis. $$$.

■ Sebastiano's Italiano , 4448 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, is a top-notch Italian restaurant that has managed to stay true to its family-style roots. $$$.

■ Lucha Libre , 4635 Douglas Rd., Toledo, serves authentic-style Mexican street tacos, burritos, and other staples in a bright space decorated with masked professional Mexican wrestlers, luchadores who fight in a freestyle wrestling events called Lucha Libre. $-$$.

■ Sidon Lebanese Grille & Bakery , 4625 W. Bancroft St., Toledo, offers a great mix of breakfast, lunch, and dinner items hot off the grill or from its stonefire oven — and some of the best hummus we've tasted. $-$$.

■ Ninja Hibachi Sushi Steak House , 1080 S. Main St., Bowling Green, offers a large menu on which sushi stars. Diners are likely to be happy with whichever varieties they try. $$$.