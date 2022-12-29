“I’m either going to be a Raider or I’m going to be playing golf. I don’t want to be playing anywhere else. That’s how much this place means to me.”. That’s Derek Carr on April 13th at a press conference following the announcement of his contract extension with the Raiders. Like most contract extension announcements, the big numbers were featured. Three-year extension. $121.5 million total. Fifth among all quarterbacks in average annual value. Also among those headlines was a no-trade clause, a clause that Carr said he insisted upon. A clause that would make Carr a Raider for life.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 22 HOURS AGO