Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys, Terrell Owens unable to reach deal as 49-year-old asks for too much money: report
Terrell Owens' agent was reportedly in talks with the Dallas Cowboys for an NFL return, but after asking for too much money, they were unable to agree to a deal.
Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday
Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury overwhelming favorite to be next NFL coach fired
The odds are not in Kliff Kingsbury's favor to return as the coach of the Arizona Cardinals, at least according to one site. Odds Checker has released odds for the next NFL coach fired and Kingsbury is at -300 in the odds, or a 75% implied chance. The Houston Texans'...
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michael Irvin on CeeDee Lamb's growth, defensive worries, unfair Dak criticisms
The Cowboys put up what some like to call a “40 Burger”. Michael Irvin is one of those people. The playmaker Michael Irvin joins Shan & Bobby to talk CeeDee & Dak’s performance against Philly, Cowboys defensive concerns, and more!
Yardbarker
Derek Carr's benching could pave path for these free-agent QBs to Vegas
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels on Wednesday announced the benching of Derek Carr for the remainder of the season, thus making the QB's return to Las Vegas in 2023 unlikely. No other viable starting QB is on the roster, so could impending free agents Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo be in the Raiders' future?
Report: Multiple Names to Watch for Browns Defensive Coordinator job
According to a report, a few names are to watch for the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator job if it were to happen. Jim Leonard and Karl Scott among the names to watch.
Popculture
NFL All-Pro Player Retires at 30 Years Old
An All-Pro and Pro Bowl NFL safety has announced his retirement. Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Thursday that former Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is retiring as a member of the team. He was a member of the Packers from 2014 to 2018 and was named to the All-Pro Second Team and Pro Bowl in 2016.
Popculture
Three-Time NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Leaves Team After Being Benched
One of the top quarterbacks in the NFL has stepped away from the team. According to ESPN, Carr has left the Las Vegas Raiders for the rest of the season after he was benched for Jarrett Stidham. Carr and the Raiders agreed on the decision to avoid any distractions. This comes after the Raiders lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 on Sunday, and in that game, Carr threw for 174 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.
The Ringer
Kentucky vs Iowa football game: How to watch, livestream and listen to Music City Bowl
It isn't a New Years Six bowl game like Kentucky football hoped it would be before the season began. And it won't feature the Wildcats' starting quarterback or running back. But the Wildcats (7-5) will face a familiar opponent Saturday at noon in the Music City Bowl — Iowa. That's right, the Hawkeyes (7-5), last year's Citrus Bowl opponent. ...
The Ringer
Luka’s Night and the Unsolvable Problem and Why the Nets Change Everything
Russillo shares his thoughts on Luka Doncic’s historic triple-double in last night’s Mavericks win over the Knicks (0:44), and the Nets’ win streak (13:38). Then Ryen is joined by NFL Network’s Sara Walsh to discuss the Buccaneers’ disappointing season while still in contention to win the NFC South, Tom Brady’s prospects for playing another NFL season, and much more (22:41). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (53:11).
The Ringer
What’s Next for the Raiders and Derek Carr?
“I’m either going to be a Raider or I’m going to be playing golf. I don’t want to be playing anywhere else. That’s how much this place means to me.”. That’s Derek Carr on April 13th at a press conference following the announcement of his contract extension with the Raiders. Like most contract extension announcements, the big numbers were featured. Three-year extension. $121.5 million total. Fifth among all quarterbacks in average annual value. Also among those headlines was a no-trade clause, a clause that Carr said he insisted upon. A clause that would make Carr a Raider for life.
Yardbarker
The Chicago Bears Path To The #1 Overall Pick In The 2023 NFL Draft
There are only two weeks left in the 2022 NFL season. A bunch of teams are looking ahead to the playoffs or are at least trying to get in. While the rest are planning ahead for their off-season. These teams are looking to improve their rosters in order to be one of the few in the playoffs next year.
PFF sends Vikings a cornerback in latest 2023 mock draft
The Minnesota Vikings spent three of their first five picks in the 2022 NFL draft on the secondary, but they didn’t get much return on that investment because of injury. It’s easy to want to pour more money into the cornerback position when you are consistently playing fifth- and sixth-string players.
The Ringer
NFL Schedule Needs a Makeover
Each week, a guest tries to persuade Nora Princiotti to agree with an argument they feel strongly about. This week’s guest is The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia, who details why the NFL season needs some changes. Host: Nora Princiotti. Guest: Sheil Kapadia. Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson. Additional Production Supervision:...
The Ringer
Rob Williams Is a Game-Changer and Jaylen and Tatum Go Off Again. Plus, Chris Mason on the Pats’ Playoff Chances.
Brian talks about the Celtics’ recent wins over the Rockets and Bucks, Robert Williams’s impressive play, their big upcoming game against the Clippers, as well as the Bruins’ shootout loss to the Senators (0:30). Then, he chats with Masslive.com’s Chris Mason about the Patriots’ chances at making the playoffs, Mac’s relationship with his teammates and coaches, Jerod Mayo’s future in the NFL, and more (24:40). Finally, Brian answers some listener calls, and looks at the extremely thin Red Sox rotation (49:15).
Comments / 0