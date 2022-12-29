Trevor Lawrence wants to 'keep this momentum' rather than rest for Week 18

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told reporters Wednesday that he’d “never, ever, ever, ever” consider a game meaningless and rest his starters. That’s welcome news to second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

With a Week 18 matchup against the Tennessee Titans guaranteed to decide the AFC South champion, there’s very little at stake when the Jaguars play the Houston Texans on Sunday. But Lawrence says continuing to play well is motivation enough.

“That’s what we want,” Lawrence said. “You’ve got to finish strong, and that’s the main message, and these are two division games we have left.

“For me, it’s a game I definitely want to win. Our whole team feels that way. It’s another opportunity just to show who we are, to put our best foot forward, to play another complete game, to keep this momentum that we have.”

Lawrence, 23, noted that he’s 0-3 in his career against the Texans and that’s a winless streak he wants to end. Most recently, Lawrence threw two interceptions in a 13-6 loss to Houston in Week 5.

While the Jaguars appear set to go full speed ahead with their starters in Week 17, the Titans are taking the opposite approach. Tennessee ruled out eight players, including defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, and listed three more players as doubtful, including star running back Derrick Henry, for a Thursday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys.