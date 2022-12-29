Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
POL Lux is a solar-powered boat that turns into a camper on the water
Electric watercraft are an increasingly popular segment of the boating market. But a new electric catamaran from Sweden known as the POL Lux is taking it one step further with an electric boat that recharges from the sun. POL is a Swedish startup that wants to make electric boating last...
1970 Hemi Cuda Found After Life Of Racing
Here’s a car that used its power to the fullest…. The hemi Cuda, a legendary muscle car within the classic automobile enthusiast industry. Heralded for its incredible engine options, great performance on the track, and good looks, this is the dream car of mini car people young and old. You might be surprised to find one of these vintage cars driving around town but even more surprising would be to find one for yourself. If you’re looking to get into the world of barn finds, cars like this one are the main goal of every adventure.
This Sleek New Open Cockpit Cruiser Brings 2,800 HP of Cool Fury to the Water
Sonny Crockett would have approved. The Miami Vice undercover sleuth and go-fast boat lover would have felt right at home behind the controls of the latest Itama 62RS open cockpit cruiser with its 2,800 horsepower and 46 mph top speed. Influenced by the rocketships from Miami’s fabled Thunderboat Row—Donzi, Magnum, Cigarette and Formula—this iconic, Italian-built 62-footer is a poster-child for the saying “Don’t mess with success.” While it was launched over a decade ago in 2011, the 62’s wave-slicing deep-V hull dates back to Itama’s classic FiftyFive model from the mid-2000s, and has barely changed in design since. But fast-forward to the most...
msn.com
See inside a 958-foot cargo ship, from the crew's living quarters to the massive engine room
A merchant mariner gave a tour of a 958-foot cargo ship in 2019 that showed the intricacies of the hulking freighters that haul 90% of the world's goods. In the video, second mate Bryan Boyle records the vast array of machinery that keeps the ship moving, as well as the crew's and officers' living quarters on the Maersk ship, which was built in 2006.
World's first propeller with 11 blades completes first test flight
The world's first 11-bladed propeller has successfully completed its first test flight, its developer MT-Propeller said in a press release. This marks yet another first for the developer who has previously made five, seven, and nine-bladed propellers before. The propeller on an aircraft converts the rotational energy of the engine...
This Sleek RV Could Be Your New Luxury Condo on Wheels
Niesmann+Bischoff just made RV life a little more luxurious. Since 2020, the RV maker has debuted two ultra-luxe motorhomes. Now the brand has unveiled a third edition that may just be more posh than your upscale apartment. Dubbed Arto, the new motorhome offers 215 square feet of living space that you can customize to taste via 10 discrete layouts. Each one includes a spacious living room, kitchen, a spa-like bathroom and light-filled bedroom, with stylish cabinetry throughout. The four- to six-wheeler is based on a Fiat Ducato, a commercial workhorse often used for transporting goods. This edition, however, is built...
WWLP 22News
Best wardrobe
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Many homes, especially older ones, simply don’t have enough closet space to accommodate every garment people need to store. Wardrobes, available in many sizes and styles, offer a smart storage solution for clothes that won’t fit in your closet. Wardrobes are tall enough that you can hang long and short garments in them, and many have shelves and drawers for folded clothing and other accessories. Some high-quality models, such as the Palace Imports Metro, even feature a mirror.
insideevs.com
German E-Bike Specialist Haibike Unveils The Lyke E-MTB
German e-bike specialist Haibike has made quite a name for itself in the electric mountain bike scene. Up until now, its e-bikes have been big, bulky, and burly, and quite a lot of people have come to associate the Haibike brand with this aesthetic. However, with its newest model, the Lyke, Haibike has gone for a sleeker, more streamlined aestheitc, while maintaining a premium e-MTB all around. Let's take a closer look.
saltwatersportsman.com
2023 Boat Buyers Guide: Gear
Outfitting yourself, and your boat, with the right gear can make your time on the water more enjoyable. Frabill gives you the ability to net, weigh and measure your catch easily with the new Witness net. The innovative net won the Best in Category award at ICAST 2022, thanks to the integrated scale that provides a weight nearly instantly and minimizes stress on fish that are going to be released. frabill.com; $149.99.
WWLP 22News
Best blackout blinds
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For many, it is difficult to get a peaceful night’s rest with the constant light filtering through windows thanks to streetlights and the occasional passing car. This is why investing in blackout blinds is an excellent option. Blackout blinds work by absorbing light so that light will not pass through them, making it far easier to get both privacy and all-encompassing sleep each night.
insideevs.com
Bike Maker Sixthreezero Presents The EVRYjourney Three-Passenger E-Trike
California-based bicycle manufacturer Sixthreezero has a fun and practical alternative to taking your car when dropping your kids off to school. It's called the EVRYjourney Tricycle, and it looks like a fun, no-frills way to get around town while enjoying the wind in your hair with your kids—or grown-up friends—in tow.
Rick Grant III Collection Up For Auction
A great collection by a great man. If you’re reading this, you’re likely a car enthusiast, which means that you’ve got a certain set of cars locked in your head that you dream about from time to time. Perhaps you’re building your collection right now and you’ve got a roadmap to what you think of as success. So the question posed would be: when your collection is complete what will it look like? Well, here’s one that pretty much nobody expected to see in their lifetime due to its sheer rarity and incredibly high value.
boatingmag.com
2023 Cobia 301 CC
The Cobia 301 CC is a true angler’s center-console. It’s laden with features that make it eminently fishable, yet it still offers a family-friendly layout for a day of cruising or hitting the sandbar. Cobia builds the 301 CC with VARIS, a vacuum-bagged resin infusion process that creates...
My Favorite Ride: Finally finding and affording the car he wanted after 35 years
Twenty years ago, Alex Tanford got himself a nice birthday gift, something he'd been wanting since he first laid eyes on one in 1967. He'd just gotten his driver's license and had fallen in love, head over heels, with the Ford Mustang convertible released that year. "With no concept of what cars cost,...
Sunreef Yachts Unveils the 55 Open Sunreef Power Hybrid
55 Open Sunreef PowerPhoto bymedia by Sunreef Yachts. Sunreef announced an innovative new layout for a vessel in the popular Eco range of all-electric sailing catamarans. The latest offering is a hybrid yacht called the 55 Open Sunreef Power. The 55-footer offers a perfect blend of “speed, stability, and luxury,” as quoted by Sunreef Yachts.
iheart.com
Futuristic Mercedes-Benz Electric Car Has ‘Jellyfish’ Joystick
Mercedes-Benz has revealed a concept car in partnership with James Cameron’s new movie, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and it’s about as futuristic as they come. The Vision AVTR can drive sideways, is operated by a “jellyfish” joystick, and has a control panel controlled by the driver’s hand gestures and breathing.
Top Speed
Ferrari Enzo And Maserati MC12 Face Off In A Battle Of Supercar Cousins
If we were to talk about supercars that made history, the Ferrari Enzo will be one of the first ones coming to our mind. With a design inspired by the F1 world, the Enzo was – and still is – one of the most powerful supercars in the world. It was followed a year later by the Maserati MC12 – a supercar very similar to the Enzo built with racing in mind. It not only marked Maserait's return to the track after an absence of over three and a half decades, but it is also one of the best supercars ever built by the automaker. So, what happens when you put the two cousins in a face-to-face competition? Who will win the race? And what happens if you add a surprise to the mix?
tinyhousetalk.com
Toyota Motorhome Turned 4×4 Overlander
Greg loves camping and found out after RV travel that he would love to reach more off-road locations. So he got to work on creating his dream 4×4 rig turning a Toyota Sunrader into an overland motorhome!. He has a full-sized bed over the cab that lifts to allow...
Meet Volkner’s Performance S, the most expensive RV in 2022
German luxury RV specialists Volkner's 39-foot (12-m) RV, Performance S, is the most expensive RV in the world in 2022 with $2.1 million. The Volkner Performance S comes with an L-shaped kitchen, a full master suite with a 71 to 79 inches (180 x 200 cm) bed, a full-width bathroom, solar arrays, an 8-KW generator, a wine locker, and a Burmester sound system that costs $355,000 alone.
Comments / 0