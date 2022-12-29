Read full article on original website
willmarradio.com
Taeshawn Adams-Wright
Minneapolis man charged with Mall of America murder. (Bloomington, MN) -- 18-year-old Taeshawn Adams-Wright from Minneapolis is charged with aidi…
willmarradio.com
Theodore, Charlotte and Luna popular names in 2022
(Minneapolis, MN) -- As the year comes to an end, M Health Fairview has released the most popular names for the 13,300 babies born at its 10 Minnesota hospitals in 2022:. Here are the top girls' names. Coming in at number one Charlotte followed by:. Olivia. Evelyn. Harper. Eleanor. Isla.
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis man charged with Mall of America murder
(Bloomington, MN) -- 18-year-old Taeshawn Adams-Wright from Minneapolis is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and assault, and two 17-year-olds face riot charges in connection with last week's fatal shooting inside the Nordstrom department store at the Mall of America. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges indicates all five suspects will ultimately be charged on suspicion of second-degree murder but says some of them are not cooperating with the investigation and that's why two have not yet been charged. And Hodges says "we expect additional arrests... in the near future." Surveillance video shows the suspects pursuing 19-year-old Johntae Hudson of Saint Paul through the store. The criminal complaint alleges Adams-Wright and another teen fired shots at Hudson, who was hit eight times and died at the scene in the men's clothing department. Police say it was the result of a dispute between two groups of young men.
willmarradio.com
Stolen car with baby inside originated in Alexandria
(Minneapolis MN) Police are still investigating the discovery of a six-month-old boy suffering from hypothermia inside an abandoned car in south Minneapolis. Officers took the baby to H-C-M-C and said his condition was not life-threatening. Mark Anthony reports the vehicle is connected to Douglas County in west central Minnesota. Authorities say the car was stolen on Monday in Alexandria while the keys were inside. A 60-year-old woman who lives in in Nelson reportedly owns the vehicle. Authorities do know the baby and mother's identities. However, they haven't said how the baby ended up in the vehicle or in the Twin Cities.
willmarradio.com
More info released on Stillwater man found dead Christmas Day.
(Stillwater, MN) -- The medical examiner has confirmed that the body found in Baytown Township on Christmas Day is that of George Musser, the 20-year-old Stillwater man last seen alive leaving a downtown Stillwater bar early the morning before. Officials say preliminary evidence indicates Musser died from cold weather exposure, but "official cause and manner of death remains pending toxicology results." Investigators say video from traffic and surveillance cameras tracked a person matching Musser's description as he traveled "alone and on foot, leading from downtown Stillwater towards the area where his body was ultimately located." Musser's godmother told the Star Tribune that he appeared disoriented and lost. He was wearing a flannel shirt.
willmarradio.com
Baby suffers hypothermia after being abandoned in car
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A baby boy is recovering from hypothermia after he was rescued from an abandoned car in South Minneapolis. Police say the child was discovered Tuesday morning in the stolen vehicle while the temperatures were barely in double digits. There are reports the baby was not dressed for the weather conditions. The identity of the youngster and the mother are known by police. It's unclear how the baby ended up alone in the car.
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis delays clearing homeless encampment, fearing violent confrontation
(Minneapolis, MN) -- City officials are delaying efforts to clear a longstanding homeless encampment in northeast Minneapolis. A city spokeswoman says the site was supposed to be cleared yesterday, but there were concerns about a possible violent confrontation. The spokeswoman said the city is committed to "de-escalation." The city posted closure notices December 21st, saying residents needed to be out by yesterday. Camp residents say there are between 15 and 20 people living at the site.
willmarradio.com
Former teacher pleads guilty to knocking 2nd grader's teeth out with a hockey stick
(Princeton, MN) -- A former teacher in Princeton who threw a hockey stick at a student, seriously injuring the boy's mouth, has pleaded guilty to assault. Video shows the eight-year-old boy tossing a hockey stick onto a pile with others, and 63-year-old Kimberly Neubauer then picking it up and throwing it "forcefully" at him. It happened last March during a gym class at the Princeton primary school, and the youth suffered extensive damage to his mouth, including loss of some teeth. Neubauer was placed on administrative leave and later resigned. She'll be sentenced in February.
willmarradio.com
Charges expected to be filed by noon Wednesday in Mall of America murder
(Bloomington, MN) -- The Hennepin County Attorney's Office is expected to file charges by noon today (Wednesday) against the suspects in Friday night's deadly shooting at the Mall of America. Prosecutors were granted a charging extension Tuesday as they continue to review evidence in the killing of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson from St. Paul. Officers said the five suspects were jailed pending second-degree murder charges. Three of the suspects are age 17 and two are 18. Investigators believe one of the adults pulled the trigger and say they're still looking for one more suspect.
willmarradio.com
Another extension granted in charging suspects in Mall of America murder
(Bloomington, MN) -- Still no charges in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson at the Mall of America last Friday night. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office was granted another extension Wednesday to charge the five suspects accused of being involved in Hudson's death. Bloomington police say a charging decision is expected today (Thursday). Prosecutors were already given a one-day extension to continue reviewing evidence in the case. Two of the suspects are 18 years old and the other three are 17.
willmarradio.com
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 20 flights at MSP Tuesday
(Minneapolis, MN) -- More than 20 Southwest Airlines arrivals and departures at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport were canceled yesterday. More than 60-percent of the airline's flights were canceled across the country Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving thousand of travelers in limbo.
willmarradio.com
Mall of America implementing bag checks after deadly shooting
(Bloomington, MN) -- The Mall of America is implementing bag checks at its entrances after last week's deadly shooting at one of its stores. Mall officials said yesterday that additional security resources are being deployed to protect visitors. Officials aren't providing details about the scope of the mall's security measures. Five people were arrested over the weekend in connection with the shooting death of Johntae Hudson last Friday inside the Nordstrom department store.
willmarradio.com
Ex-Minneapolis police officer charged with assaulting shooting suspect
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minnesota attorney general is charging ex-Minneapolis police officer Justin Stetson with third-degree assault for allegedly beating a Saint Paul man even though he had surrendered, during the riots following the murder of George Floyd. Body camera footage shows officers in an unmarked van shooting plastic bullets at then-29-year-old Jaleel Stallings without warning. Stallings -- who had a permit to carry -- returned fire, he said in self-defense against unknown assailants. When police identified themselves Stallings surrendered, but the attorney general's office alleges Stetson then hit and kicked Stallings in the head repeatedly, fracturing the facial bone that protects the eye. Earlier this year, Minneapolis police paid Stallings a one-point-five-million-dollar settlement.
willmarradio.com
Southwest Airlines says it plans to return to normal operations Friday
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Southwest Airlines says it is planning to return to normal operations today. Thousands of flights were canceled over the past week, stranding passengers at airports across the nation, including at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Airline officials say the company's so-called "meltdown" is coming to an end. The U.S. Department of Transportation is investigating what went wrong as Southwest Airlines faces the enormous task of rebuilding trust with consumers.
