If we were to talk about supercars that made history, the Ferrari Enzo will be one of the first ones coming to our mind. With a design inspired by the F1 world, the Enzo was – and still is – one of the most powerful supercars in the world. It was followed a year later by the Maserati MC12 – a supercar very similar to the Enzo built with racing in mind. It not only marked Maserait's return to the track after an absence of over three and a half decades, but it is also one of the best supercars ever built by the automaker. So, what happens when you put the two cousins in a face-to-face competition? Who will win the race? And what happens if you add a surprise to the mix?

17 HOURS AGO