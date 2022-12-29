Read full article on original website
Related
Terry Hall diagnosed with pancreatic cancer prior to death – Specials bassist
Terry Hall was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer shortly before his death, The Specials singer’s bandmate has said.Bassist Horace Panter said Hall had been “emphatic” that his condition should be kept a secret after being diagnosed.https://t.co/qHjcpaR2uE— Horace Panter (@horacepanterart) December 20, 2022In a lengthy and emotional Facebook post, Panter said the band had been due to record a new album in Los Angeles in November this year, which had previously been put on hold due to the pandemic, when Hall fell ill.The pair were part of The Specials’ first consistent line-up, and rose to fame together as part of the pioneering...
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Why Led Zeppelin Drummer John Bonham Was Pissed Off By The Rolling Stones in 1972
Bonham was pissed off by The Rolling Stones in 1972 and didn’t hide his feelings, which wasn't unusual.
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Popculture
Rock Singer 'Quite Unwell,' Band Postpones Remainder of Tour
London-based alternative rock band Placebo have postponed the remainder of their current UK and Ireland tour after frontman Brian Molko became "quite unwell." After postponing their shows Newcastle's City Hall and Glasgow's Academy, the confirmed Saturday that they would no longer be able to move forward with the remainder of their tour, in support of their eighth studio album Never Let Me Go, at this time as Molko continues to recover.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details
There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
Popculture
Country Rock Band Reunites After Five Years Away
Fans of country rock will be happy to know that the landscape is growing full once again. That's because the popular favorite Uncle Lucius is back at it, choosing to return after a 5-year hiatus. According to Saving Country Music, Uncle Lucius is joining a slew of positive returns for...
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
iheart.com
Music: Pantera Play First Show In 21 Years, Axl Rose, U2, Scott Weiland!
Pantera Play First Show In 21 Years. Pantera’s comeback is official. The legendary rock band performed its highly-anticipated first show in 21 years over the weekend at the Heaven & Hell Festival near Mexico City. And while the rockers’ return was welcomed by fans everywhere, the band is being wary of calling it a reunion.
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper Announce 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
After wrapping up a huge North American tour, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are extending their jaunt with a string of U.S. dates. Alice Cooper will support the dates (original support acts Joan Jett and Poison have bowed out). Check out the dates below. Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott...
Here are all the metal bands Rob Halford loves, according to Rob Halford
Black Sabbath, Metallica, Ghost, Babymetal – Rob Halford has been repping metal for decades
Willie Nelson and Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready Perform “Just Breathe” in Maui
Earlier this month, legendary country star Willie Nelson and Pearl Jam’s lead guitarist, Mike McCready, joined one another on stage for a performance of the hit Pearl Jam song “Just Breathe.”. The performance, which you can see via fan-shot video below, took place two days before Christmas on...
Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Has Been Happily Married for Over a Decade
It's hard to knock Eddie Vedder's musical pedigree at this point. When you're ranked the seventh-best singer of all time by Rolling Stone, it goes without saying that your impact on music as a whole probably knows no bounds. Well, in the case of Eddie and his work with Pearl Jam, it has nabbed him two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and a slew of other titles throughout the years.
Robert Trujillo’s Childhood: Metallica Bassist’s First 72 Seasons
Roberto Agustin Miguel Santiago Samuel Trujillo Veracruz was born in Santa Monica, to a Mexican and Native American family that celebrated music in their home. The family split up when Trujillo was five, and he spent most of his boyhood in the Culver City area in West L.A., between his father's place in Venice Beach and his mother's Mar Vista apartment, but he held onto his family's love of music. "My mother was a huge fan of Motown – people like Marvin Gaye, James Brown and Sly and the Family Stone," he later recalled to Louder Sound. "Her girlfriends would be dancing, and there was this chest of drawers I would climb up on and play air guitar or air saxophone – air-anything. Then I'd go hang out with my dad who lived in Venice, and he'd play anything from the Rolling Stones to Led Zeppelin to Beethoven. But then my cousins were listening to Black Sabbath or on the R&B side they were listening to Parliament."
NME
Brian Johnson “would be up for” writing new AC/DC music
AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson has said that he “would be up for” writing new music with the hard rock legends. Johnson hasn’t performed live with the band since 2016 when he was forced to leave their ‘Rock Or Bust’ tour due to hearing problems, but they released new album ‘Power Up’ in 2020.
Comments / 0